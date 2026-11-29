In my view, much of the debate over single-payer health care comes down to expectations. There is a fundamental distinction that often gets lost in the political rhetoric: Is a single-payer system simply one entity that negotiates and establishes prices for medical services, leaving providers free to accept those terms or walk away? Or does that single payer also become the ultimate gatekeeper, with bureaucrats, administrators, and political appointees deciding where, when, how, and by whom patients receive care?

Those are two very different propositions.

The ability to negotiate lower prices is one thing. The authority to dictate medical choices is another.

Consider pregnancy care. Many women prefer to have an MD specializing in obstetrics oversee their pregnancy from beginning to end. Their clinical circumstances might suggest that they could be safely and adequately cared for by a general practitioner, nurse-midwife, or nurse practitioner. There may be sound medical and economic arguments for that arrangement.

But what happens when the payer decides that a less expensive provider is more appropriate and directs the patient accordingly?

Does the patient retain the freedom to choose an obstetrician, even if that choice costs more? Or does the system decide that the less expensive option is sufficient and therefore the only option it will cover?

For some patients, that distinction may be perfectly acceptable. For others, it may be a dealbreaker.

A single-payer system could certainly reduce certain costs through centralized purchasing, administrative efficiencies, and greater negotiating leverage. Prescription drugs are an obvious example. Pharmacy spending represents a substantial share of total U.S. health expenditures, and a centralized purchaser could potentially negotiate significantly better prices.

But cost containment can also take a different form: restricting provider choices, limiting access to specialists, establishing treatment protocols, and deciding which services qualify for coverage.

The question is not whether those decisions will be made. Every health care system makes them in one form or another. The question is who makes them, according to what standards, and how much control patients retain.

There is also the question of private alternatives. Wealthier Americans may simply opt out of the public system and pay privately for the providers and services they prefer. That already happens in several European countries, where private health care exists alongside publicly funded systems.

Of course, that option becomes meaningless if policymakers decide to prohibit or severely restrict private health care outside the government system. At that point, the debate moves beyond universal coverage and into whether the government should control the health care marketplace itself.

There are legitimate merits to a single-payer model. But I am mindful that American capitalism, consumer choice, and private enterprise are deeply rooted in our society. Asking Americans to accept a universally state-managed system is a much bigger proposition than simply asking them to support lower prescription prices or broader insurance coverage.

And there is another consideration that deserves considerably more attention: single-payer health care does not eliminate politics from medicine. It creates an entirely new political system around it.

Single-payer won’t magically eliminate inequities, inefficiencies, or absurdities. It changes who makes the decisions, who has leverage, who gets access, and ultimately, who wins and who loses.

The Oregon Experiment We Shouldn’t Ignore

Before Oregon embarks on another grand experiment in government-managed health care, perhaps we should examine its own track record.

Oregon remains a particularly cautionary example of what happens when ambitious government promises collide with the practical realities of execution.

The Cover Oregon debacle should be required reading for anyone advocating another massive state-administered health care system.

Oregon spent more than $200 million in federal funds attempting to build an online enrollment system for the Affordable Care Act. The project failed spectacularly and ultimately enrolled no one through its original platform.

That wasn’t a minor administrative hiccup. It was a fundamental failure to deliver the very infrastructure the program was supposed to provide.

If Oregon couldn’t successfully build and launch an enrollment website, why should taxpayers have confidence that the same state government can competently administer an enormously more complicated health care financing and delivery system?

This isn’t an argument against providing health care to people who need it. It’s an argument for understanding the difference between announcing an ambitious public policy objective and actually delivering it.

Oregon is hardly alone in discovering that the economics of state-level single-payer health care are extraordinarily difficult.

Vermont, Hawaii, California, and Colorado have all explored versions of state-based universal or single-payer health care, only to shelve, abandon, or substantially scale back their efforts.

One recurring obstacle is cost.

The political appeal of promising universal coverage is considerably easier than explaining how to finance it. Once the actual numbers emerge, taxpayers begin to understand what the proposal really means.

The Tax Bill Behind the Promise

I’ve reviewed the latest Oregon proposal, and the financing requirements are a doozy.

Among the most significant challenges is that the proposal would require a federal exemption from Medicare rules that has never previously been granted to a state for this purpose. Medicaid waivers are one thing. Medicare is another.

And even under the proposed arrangement, participants would not simply stop paying federal health care costs. They would continue paying the federal government for Medicare Part B and Part D premiums, currently approximately $205 and $35 per month, respectively, according to the figures cited in the proposal.

In other words, taxpayers could face substantial new state taxes while continuing to meet existing federal obligations.

The proposed tax increases include:

Proposed tax

Increase

Corporate income/excise tax

4.25 percentage points

Corporate activity tax on gross revenues

0.11 percentage points

Employer payroll tax

9.89 percentage points

Lodging tax

0.20 percentage points

Personal income tax

12 percentage points

These aren’t minor adjustments. They represent a fundamental restructuring of Oregon’s tax system.

Consider the implications.

An employer payroll tax approaching 10 percentage points would materially affect the cost of employing people in Oregon. A corporate activity tax on gross revenues creates a burden regardless of whether a business is profitable. A substantial personal income tax increase would further affect the state’s competitiveness in attracting and retaining high-income earners, entrepreneurs, and investment capital.

And these costs don’t exist in isolation.

Oregon already has a substantial tax burden, an increasingly complicated regulatory environment, and a government that struggles to demonstrate that additional spending reliably translates into better outcomes.

The question isn’t simply whether Oregonians support universal health care in principle. Most people want affordable access to quality medical care. The question is whether they are willing to finance this particular version of it, with these taxes, this administrative structure, and these limitations on choice.

Those are very different questions.

Before Expanding Government, Demonstrate Competence

There is one final consideration that I find particularly difficult to ignore.

Oregon’s government has struggled for years with basic public-service delivery, including behavioral health infrastructure. We have watched the state struggle to build and operate the mental health capacity that its own policies and public statements have identified as essential.

We have seen enormous amounts of money appropriated, ambitious promises made, and bureaucratic structures expanded, while the underlying problems remain.

That doesn’t mean government can never administer a complicated program. It means competence should be a prerequisite for expanding government’s responsibilities, not an afterthought.

I have spent decades working in real estate development, financing, and project delivery. I understand the difference between a conceptual financial model and an executable business plan. I also understand that when someone proposes a multibillion-dollar undertaking, the first questions should be about capital requirements, operating costs, execution risk, governance, and accountability.

Health care should be no different.

A single-payer system isn’t just an insurance program. It is a massive economic and political undertaking that would reshape the relationship between patients, providers, employers, taxpayers, and government.

Before Oregon asks its residents and businesses to accept that transformation, it should answer some very basic questions:

Who ultimately decides which providers patients can see?

What happens when patients disagree with the system’s determination of medically appropriate care?

Will private health care remain an option?

How will the state prevent political considerations from influencing medical decisions?

What happens when projected revenues fall short of actual expenses?

Who is accountable when the system fails to deliver?

And why should taxpayers trust a government that has struggled to execute much smaller, less complicated projects?

Universal access is an appealing objective. But good intentions don’t finance hospitals, recruit physicians, build infrastructure, or guarantee quality outcomes.

The real debate isn’t whether health care should be affordable. It’s whether Oregon can build and operate the system it is promising, whether taxpayers can afford it, and whether patients will retain meaningful control over their own medical decisions.

Those questions deserve answers before another generation of politicians sells Oregonians an expensive promise that government may not be capable of keeping. Like the “Run for” Cover Oregon debacle.