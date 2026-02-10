Sanctuary States Don’t Protect Immigrants. They Use Them.
Sanctuary states like to cloak themselves in the language of empathy.
They tell voters they are standing up for vulnerable people, resisting cruelty, and choosing compassion over enforcement.
But strip away the rhetoric and a colder motive emerges.
This isn’t about helping illegal immigrants. It’s about political power.
Under the Constitution, congressional representation and Electoral College votes are based on total population—not citizenship. That means states can increase their power in Washington simply by counting people, even if those people have no legal status, no vote, and no real path to stability.
The incentive is obvious: maximize population, minimize responsibility.
The result is a permanent underclass. Millions of people are allowed to remain in legal limbo—working, paying taxes, raising children, but never fully integrating—because their presence benefits the political class more than their freedom ever would.
This logic is not novel. It is disturbingly familiar.
At the Constitutional Convention, slave states fought aggressively to count enslaved people toward representation, despite denying them every civil and political right. The justification was nakedly transactional: bodies translated into power. The infamous Three-Fifths Compromise wasn’t born of confusion or moral blindness; it was a deliberate strategy to inflate influence while preserving control.
Today’s sanctuary policies follow the same structural logic. People are counted, not represented.
Valued for their numbers, not their dignity.
Useful precisely because they cannot vote, cannot leave easily, and cannot demand better from the politicians who claim to defend them.
If this were truly about compassion, the policy focus would be legalization, work authorization, geographic mobility, and integration.
Instead, we get symbolic defiance, selective enforcement, and endless limbo—conditions that keep labor cheap, communities dependent, and political power safely concentrated at the top.
Calling this empathy is a moral inversion.
Empathy seeks to elevate people into full participants in civic life.
What sanctuary states offer instead is containment: just enough protection to keep people here, never enough justice to let them fully belong.
That is not solidarity. It is demographic gerrymandering.
And tens of millions of human beings are the pawns.
When bodies matter more than freedom, the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed.
Nailed it. Pols in Oregon are looking at losing at least one Congressional seat—more people = a job for life, given the realities of state politics. Mail-in votes go to people hollding drivers liicenses—we’ve been through that scandalette, although legacy media droped it like a hot spud.
I usually find your essays insightful and pragmatic but this is just conspiracy theory bullshit. Our local politicians, like all politicians, are cynical. Fine. But to the extent this is about power it’s about appealing to the will of the voters whether they believe in it or not. The people of portland overwhelmingly believe in it being a sanctuary city. That they are doing it to increase our number of electoral votes or congressional seats? You’ve got to be kidding. If this were actually a thing you bet your ass the Republican states like Texas and Florida would be all in on the game.
Please.