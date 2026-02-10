Discussion about this post

Richard Cheverton
20h

Nailed it. Pols in Oregon are looking at losing at least one Congressional seat—more people = a job for life, given the realities of state politics. Mail-in votes go to people hollding drivers liicenses—we’ve been through that scandalette, although legacy media droped it like a hot spud.

Jonathan Warmflash
17h

I usually find your essays insightful and pragmatic but this is just conspiracy theory bullshit. Our local politicians, like all politicians, are cynical. Fine. But to the extent this is about power it’s about appealing to the will of the voters whether they believe in it or not. The people of portland overwhelmingly believe in it being a sanctuary city. That they are doing it to increase our number of electoral votes or congressional seats? You’ve got to be kidding. If this were actually a thing you bet your ass the Republican states like Texas and Florida would be all in on the game.

Please.

