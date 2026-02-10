Sanctuary states like to cloak themselves in the language of empathy.

They tell voters they are standing up for vulnerable people, resisting cruelty, and choosing compassion over enforcement.

But strip away the rhetoric and a colder motive emerges.

This isn’t about helping illegal immigrants. It’s about political power.

Under the Constitution, congressional representation and Electoral College votes are based on total population—not citizenship. That means states can increase their power in Washington simply by counting people, even if those people have no legal status, no vote, and no real path to stability.

The incentive is obvious: maximize population, minimize responsibility.

The result is a permanent underclass. Millions of people are allowed to remain in legal limbo—working, paying taxes, raising children, but never fully integrating—because their presence benefits the political class more than their freedom ever would.

This logic is not novel. It is disturbingly familiar.

At the Constitutional Convention, slave states fought aggressively to count enslaved people toward representation, despite denying them every civil and political right. The justification was nakedly transactional: bodies translated into power. The infamous Three-Fifths Compromise wasn’t born of confusion or moral blindness; it was a deliberate strategy to inflate influence while preserving control.

Today’s sanctuary policies follow the same structural logic. People are counted, not represented.

Valued for their numbers, not their dignity.

Useful precisely because they cannot vote, cannot leave easily, and cannot demand better from the politicians who claim to defend them.

If this were truly about compassion, the policy focus would be legalization, work authorization, geographic mobility, and integration.

Instead, we get symbolic defiance, selective enforcement, and endless limbo—conditions that keep labor cheap, communities dependent, and political power safely concentrated at the top.

Calling this empathy is a moral inversion.

Empathy seeks to elevate people into full participants in civic life.

What sanctuary states offer instead is containment: just enough protection to keep people here, never enough justice to let them fully belong.

That is not solidarity. It is demographic gerrymandering.

And tens of millions of human beings are the pawns.

When bodies matter more than freedom, the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed.