Portland is neither a “war zone” nor is it a safe and thriving American city.

People try to paint it like all one or the other to make a political point.

Neither statement is true.

But for those who say, “Portland is fine”, what is your definition of “fine”?

By nearly every metric, Portland is anything but “fine”. Portland is not a dystopia, but calling it “fine” grossly ignores deeply rooted, systemic issues.

Portland is a sanctuary city, meaning its employees, including police, cannot assist with federal immigration enforcement efforts. This is further reinforced by Oregon state law, which prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with or providing information to federal agencies for deportation or detention purposes.

Security within the leased premises of the ICE building all done by ICE/Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security.

As far as ppb, they are completely tied down by political decisions from the city council. The Chief is appointed at the pleasure of the mayor and is 100% dependent on the mayor/ council.

PPB has also been hamstringed for over a decade by police accountability decree. This Decree was pushed by anti law enforcement groups.

Regardless of stance, it’s true that PPB operates under strong political and legal constraints, which limits aggressive responses to certain crises — especially around homelessness, public drug use, and protests.

The best thing the POTUS can do is end the decree as the requirements were met but Federal Judge Simon (who is married to Oregon Congresswoman Susan Bonamici who is vocal about not having federal involvement in Portland) has not closed the agreement, stating the city has not “consistently” met compliance.

Critics see this as tying PPB’s hands; supporters say it’s needed for reform and community trust.

Selective enforcement of laws is bending knee to anarchists IMO.

Fear of consequence is literally the only thing that keeps immoral people from committing crime.

Leave it to the city of Portland DSA Council members to cater to domestic terrorists ANTIFA instead of solving real problems.

There is a line between protecting freedom and enabling dysfunction and finding that balance is messy—but accountability should be a nonpartisan expectation.

Portland and Oregon need to have both local and federal law enforcement professionals collaborate together to address both the illegal immigration and cartel run drug dealing and human sex trafficking in Oregon, the domestic terrorists actions of Antifa and address illegal actions by elected officials including accountability on how billions of taxpayer money has been spent to address unhoused and mental health crisis yet both continue to grow unabated destroying more lives.

Bottom line: Portland’s leadership must decide whether it wants to support lawful development, investment, and public safety — or continue down a path that invites continued federal intervention and inevitable lawsuits, potentially costing taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.

Lack of transparency, metric-driven outcomes, and regional coordination fuels anger from citizens.

Proposed Path Forward:

End the Federal Decree if compliance has been met. Enable PPB to act more freely and aggressively on public safety issues. Improve Federal–Local Law Enforcement Collaboration, especially around: Immigration

Drug cartels

Human trafficking

Domestic extremism Audit and Accountability for billions spent on homelessness and mental health. Transparent, Data-Driven Metrics to track outcomes and spending. Civic Unity over Political Division – make public safety a bipartisan issue.

United we stand, divided we fall.

Brian Owendoff is a Portland resident / business owner / civic advocate and has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion in commercial real estate development including seven mixed use towers in Downtown Portland. Mr. Owendoff volunteers extensively in the areas of mental health and addiction, working with organizations such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center and Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons, where hundreds of unhoused men are served dinner monthly. His involvement extends to multiple business, philanthropic, and real estate boards.

His dual perspective—as a developer and as a direct-service volunteer—gives him a unique understanding of Portland’s mental health, unhoused and economic crisis.