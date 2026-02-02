Discussion about this post

Brian Owendoff
Author’s Note

This series wasn’t written to persuade people who are already certain of their answers.

It was written for people who sense that something is wrong, who feel the dissonance between official narratives and lived reality, and who are tired of being told that noticing patterns is the same thing as lacking compassion.

Nothing here requires conspiracy. It requires incentives.

I’m not arguing that everyone involved is malicious, corrupt, or acting in bad faith. I am arguing that systems shape behavior—and that when outcomes are consistently negative, it’s no longer enough to cite intentions and move on.

If parts of this make you uncomfortable, that’s likely because it challenges moral shortcuts we’ve been trained to rely on.

Discomfort isn’t an accusation. It’s often the first signal that a question matters.

This is not a call for cruelty.

It’s a call for accountability.

Not ideology—but outcomes.

You can disagree with my conclusions. But if we can’t even agree on whether results matter, then reform isn’t being delayed—it’s being denied.

Read this as an attempt to explain how decline works, why it’s tolerated longer than it should be, and why systems almost always wait until they’re forced to change.

History suggests we don’t get infinite chances to choose reform calmly.

That’s the risk this series is trying to name.

Kevin Starrett
Maybe the best analysis of the problem I have ever seen. There are political players who profit from these failures. And there are political players who simply lack the will to confront it. And there seems to be nothing on the horizon that indicates this will change until collapse compels it.

