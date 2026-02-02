Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
2d

I agree with Brian on much of this, and am committed to the first option. We are faced with two examples to use for analysis. One is at the Federal level where what remains of the Republican party, now defined by one person. The other is Oregon, defined by a Democratic Party who has a supermajority by virtue of its dominance in urban areas of the State and the broad unpopularity of the policies and especially the way they are implemented or the national Republican leader. Oregon Democrats don’t control institutional power. Through the Referendum, they are also subject to small “d” democracy. No such protection exists.

One party is myopic in its focus on controlling the institutions of power and a race for Artificial Intelligence and deployment of that to assemble power for a subset of society. The other pretends to represent everything else and since there is little agreement, there is no consensus as to how and no resources to do it.

What’s next?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture