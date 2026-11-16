Chair Avalos and members of the Housing and Permitting Committee:
Portland already has some of the most extensive renter protections in the country. Yet rather than addressing the underlying reasons housing is becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to provide, this Council is proposing to make owning and operating rental housing in Portland even more expensive, complicated and legally risky.
At what point does this Council recognize that landlords are not an unlimited source of public funding?
Let’s look at what you’re proposing.
First, Ordinance 2026-418 would cut the rent-increase threshold triggering mandatory relocation assistance from 10% to 5%.
That means substantially more rental properties and more ordinary rent adjustments could trigger relocation payments, even when the increases reflect rising insurance premiums, property taxes, maintenance, utilities, financing costs and other operating expenses.
Second, Ordinance 2026-419 would dramatically increase the relocation payments themselves.
Under the proposed amounts:
Studios: $2,900 to $3,837 — a 32% increase.
One-bedroom units: $3,300 to $4,743 — a 44% increase.
Two-bedroom units: $4,200 to $6,075 — a 45% increase.
Three-bedroom units: $4,500 to $6,885 — a 53% increase.
Third, Ordinance 2026-420 would add another layer of relocation requirements for households with school-age children.
Where is the comprehensive analysis of the cumulative financial and administrative impact of these three proposals?
Where is the analysis of how these mandates affect small, independent landlords who own a duplex, fourplex or a handful of rental homes?
Large institutional property managers have attorneys, compliance departments and administrative personnel. Mom-and-pop landlords don’t. They are often individual property owners trying to cover mortgages, insurance, taxes, repairs and maintenance while navigating an increasingly complicated regulatory environment.
The consequences deserve serious consideration.
Every additional mandate, financial liability and regulatory uncertainty changes the economics of providing rental housing. Those costs don’t simply disappear. They can be reflected in rents, discourage investment, accelerate the sale of rental properties or make owners reconsider whether remaining in Portland’s rental market is worth the risk.
And when smaller landlords leave, who do you think buys their properties? Often, it’s larger operators with the resources to absorb the regulatory burden.
That is a potential outcome this Council should examine before proceeding.
Portland has a housing affordability problem. It also has a housing supply and investment problem. Making rental housing more expensive and difficult to operate does not automatically make housing more affordable for tenants.
You cannot regulate your way out of a housing shortage while simultaneously making the business of providing housing less economically viable.
Before advancing these ordinances, I urge the committee to:
Commission an independent analysis of the cumulative economic impact on tenants, small landlords and rental housing supply.
Evaluate the potential effects on rents, property sales, deferred maintenance and the availability of smaller rental properties.
Examine whether existing relocation protections adequately address documented displacement without creating disproportionate financial burdens.
Consult directly with independent landlords and property owners, not just tenant advocacy organizations.
Demonstrate how these additional mandates will produce measurable improvements in housing affordability and availability.
Tenant protections matter. Housing providers matter, too.
A housing policy that considers only one side of the rental market is not a comprehensive housing policy.
If your objective is to make Portland more affordable, start by making it economically viable to build, own and operate housing in Portland. Stop treating the people who provide that housing as an endless source of money to fund your policy experiments.
Brian Owendoff, District 4
None of the idiots who were reelected, due to the joke of Ranked Choice Voting celebrating mediocrity, has the education, intelligence or smarts to understand how they are NOT making housing affordability any better. They are all jokes. Total jokes. All of them Candy. Ditch Mitch. Tiff, and Angie.
I have ONE residential rental unit with 2 bedrooms. The renters are good people with two children in middle school I believe. They have been renting from me for 6 or 8 years now.
At the end of this year after expenses (real estate taxes, insurance, HOA fees, maintenance/repair), I will make less than $5000 total on the unit for 2026. I wasn’t planning on raising the rent next year because I’m not in the business of squeezing the good people, but I also recognize now that if I wanted to sell the unit today I would be required to spend $4200 in relocation payment (whether my good renters requested it or not) — which leaves me $800 profit for the year, or $66/month. That’s not a great investment anymore.
[BTW and FWIW, even $5000 a year is not really a great investment either. It amounts to $416/mo. With $125k to spare, a landlord could make that much money or more at 4% investment in very secure treasury bills]
If the new ordinances pass, I’ll have to pay my renters $6079 + however much the good City Council members figure I owe for middle school age children. I’m going to guess it will be $1k or $2k per child. If it were $1k per child, that’s $8079 I would owe my renters to move out next year (assuming I wanted to sell). $8079 is almost 2 years of profit at my current rent. But property insurance, real estate taxes will go up next year, as probably will the HOA. I can’t anticipate what maintenance will be required next year…
In other words, I will be making no money for 2 years on the rent if the new ordinance passes if I ever wanted to sell the unit.
As you can imagine, my first inclination is to raise the rent next year as much (currently < 10%) as I can to offset the future cost of the relocation payment. And then again, year after, until I sell, etc. So that when I’m finally ready to sell, unless the good people I rent to decide to move out on their own, I won’t be losing 2 years of rent.
It doesn’t help matters that City Council policies (lack of public safety, sanctuary status, crime, homelessness, robbery without serious repercussions…) has made the value of properties fall.
The City Council is effectively making me raise the rent next year as a hedge against future losses.