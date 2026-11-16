Chair Avalos and members of the Housing and Permitting Committee:

Portland already has some of the most extensive renter protections in the country. Yet rather than addressing the underlying reasons housing is becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to provide, this Council is proposing to make owning and operating rental housing in Portland even more expensive, complicated and legally risky.

At what point does this Council recognize that landlords are not an unlimited source of public funding?

Let’s look at what you’re proposing.

First, Ordinance 2026-418 would cut the rent-increase threshold triggering mandatory relocation assistance from 10% to 5%.

That means substantially more rental properties and more ordinary rent adjustments could trigger relocation payments, even when the increases reflect rising insurance premiums, property taxes, maintenance, utilities, financing costs and other operating expenses.

Second, Ordinance 2026-419 would dramatically increase the relocation payments themselves.

Under the proposed amounts:

Studios: $2,900 to $3,837 — a 32% increase.

One-bedroom units: $3,300 to $4,743 — a 44% increase.

Two-bedroom units: $4,200 to $6,075 — a 45% increase.

Three-bedroom units: $4,500 to $6,885 — a 53% increase.

Third, Ordinance 2026-420 would add another layer of relocation requirements for households with school-age children.

Where is the comprehensive analysis of the cumulative financial and administrative impact of these three proposals?

Where is the analysis of how these mandates affect small, independent landlords who own a duplex, fourplex or a handful of rental homes?

Large institutional property managers have attorneys, compliance departments and administrative personnel. Mom-and-pop landlords don’t. They are often individual property owners trying to cover mortgages, insurance, taxes, repairs and maintenance while navigating an increasingly complicated regulatory environment.

The consequences deserve serious consideration.

Every additional mandate, financial liability and regulatory uncertainty changes the economics of providing rental housing. Those costs don’t simply disappear. They can be reflected in rents, discourage investment, accelerate the sale of rental properties or make owners reconsider whether remaining in Portland’s rental market is worth the risk.

And when smaller landlords leave, who do you think buys their properties? Often, it’s larger operators with the resources to absorb the regulatory burden.

That is a potential outcome this Council should examine before proceeding.

Portland has a housing affordability problem. It also has a housing supply and investment problem. Making rental housing more expensive and difficult to operate does not automatically make housing more affordable for tenants.

You cannot regulate your way out of a housing shortage while simultaneously making the business of providing housing less economically viable.

Before advancing these ordinances, I urge the committee to:

Commission an independent analysis of the cumulative economic impact on tenants, small landlords and rental housing supply. Evaluate the potential effects on rents, property sales, deferred maintenance and the availability of smaller rental properties. Examine whether existing relocation protections adequately address documented displacement without creating disproportionate financial burdens. Consult directly with independent landlords and property owners, not just tenant advocacy organizations. Demonstrate how these additional mandates will produce measurable improvements in housing affordability and availability.

Tenant protections matter. Housing providers matter, too.

A housing policy that considers only one side of the rental market is not a comprehensive housing policy.

If your objective is to make Portland more affordable, start by making it economically viable to build, own and operate housing in Portland. Stop treating the people who provide that housing as an endless source of money to fund your policy experiments.

Brian Owendoff, District 4