Portland desperately needs an economic development engine. Instead, we have an agency struggling with leadership controversies, mission creep, questionable priorities and a long history of projects that never quite make it across the finish line. And now the City Council wants to decide what to do with it.

Portland has an economic development problem. Actually, it has several.

We have an increasingly uncompetitive business climate, declining downtown investment, struggling commercial districts, an office market still searching for stability, high development costs, excessive regulations, and a permitting system that makes competing cities look increasingly attractive.

What we desperately need is a sophisticated, professionally managed economic development organization capable of attracting institutional capital, facilitating private investment, creating living-wage jobs and bringing meaningful development projects across the finish line.

That organization is supposed to be Prosper Portland.

Unfortunately, reading the November 25 Willamette Week article, As Prosper Portland’s Board Navigates a Tenuous Situation, the City Council Reckons With Long-Standing Questions About the Agency’s Future, raises a much bigger question:

What exactly is Prosper Portland accomplishing, and who is it accountable to?

The article describes an agency dealing with serious leadership controversy, employee complaints, questions about its executive director, and renewed debate about whether it should remain an independent economic development authority or become directly subordinate to Portland’s mayor and City Council.

According to Willamette Week, Executive Director Cornell Wesley signed three no-bid contracts with two college friends totaling $456,000. The article also reports that the union representing approximately 60 of Prosper’s 90 employees alleged an intimidating workplace and questioned whether Wesley could effectively continue leading the agency.

These are serious allegations that deserve independent investigation and a transparent response from the board. Public money demands public accountability.

But focusing exclusively on the executive director misses the larger problem.

Prosper Portland has a mission problem that predates its current executive director.

1. An economic development agency should actually develop the economy

I have spent more than three decades in commercial real estate, development, investment and institutional capital markets.

Since 1993, I have been involved in approximately 45 ground-up developments across six major American cities, representing more than $3.5 billion in real estate projects.

I’ve worked with institutional investors, pension funds, REITs, private equity, developers, municipalities and lenders. I’ve experienced firsthand what makes projects financially viable, what kills them, and what separates cities that attract investment from cities that drive it away.

Economic development is not complicated in concept.

You create an environment where businesses want to locate, employers want to expand, developers want to invest, and investors believe they can earn a reasonable return on their capital.

You reduce unnecessary friction. You make decisions. You establish predictable rules. You facilitate public-private partnerships. You get projects financed, entitled, permitted and built.

You measure success by jobs created, private capital invested, businesses retained, commercial space occupied, tax revenue generated and projects completed.

You don’t measure success by the number of community engagement meetings, consultants hired, internal initiatives launched or nonprofit programs created.

Those activities may have value. But they are not substitutes for economic development.

2. Stop duplicating the work of nonprofits

One point raised in the article deserves considerably more attention.

There is a legitimate debate about Prosper Portland’s relationship with nonprofit organizations. Some critics argue the agency spends too much money funding nonprofits rather than pursuing major development projects.

I would argue the problem is frequently the opposite.

Prosper Portland too often seems inclined to develop its own programs and initiatives rather than leverage the expertise, infrastructure and established community relationships of organizations already doing the work.

I’ve seen this pattern across government.

A community organization develops a legitimate proposal. It has relationships, experience and an established track record. It approaches government for assistance and is told there is no money available.

Months later, the same government agency announces its own initiative addressing essentially the same issue.

Why?

Why not fund the organization already doing the work?

Why not establish measurable performance requirements, independent financial oversight and accountability for results?

Why does government continually feel compelled to own every initiative?

Prosper Portland should be an economic development catalyst, not an organization competing with the very community partners it is supposed to support.

Fund effective partners. Establish measurable outcomes. Evaluate performance. Terminate funding when results aren’t delivered.

Then put Prosper’s own resources toward the economic challenges that require its unique expertise.

3. Centennial Mills should be a cautionary tale

Perhaps nothing illustrates Portland’s development challenges better than Centennial Mills.

The Portland Development Commission, now Prosper Portland, acquired the historic waterfront property in 2000.

What followed was a decades-long series of changing plans, redevelopment concepts, public processes and unsuccessful development agreements.

According to Prosper Portland’s own 2023 board report, the agency had pursued redevelopment for approximately 15 years, negotiating with multiple prospective development partners without securing a viable offer under the existing requirements.

The agency’s own 2021 report acknowledged that previous efforts had been unsuccessful.

The property was ultimately sold in 2024, ending approximately 24 years of public ownership.

And in August 2026, the remaining historic flour mill suffered significant fire damage.

Think about that.

A prime Willamette River waterfront property, acquired with public resources, subjected to years of planning and redevelopment attempts, and left without the successful redevelopment Portland originally envisioned.

Centennial Mills is not simply a story about one difficult property.

It illustrates what happens when competing public objectives, preservation requirements, development expectations, financial realities and regulatory complexity become so difficult to reconcile that private investment cannot make the numbers work.

Developers don’t have unlimited capital. Investors don’t finance projects based on aspirational community benefit statements.

There has to be an economically viable development program.

Portland needs to understand that distinction.

4. The political temptation to take control

Now comes the part that should concern every Portland taxpayer.

Willamette Week reports that City Council President Jamie Dunphy wants Prosper Portland to become a conventional city agency reporting directly to Mayor Keith Wilson, with its budget controlled by Council.

A January work session is planned to discuss the agency’s future.

Other councilors are exploring additional oversight.

There is certainly a legitimate argument for stronger accountability. The reported contracting issues, employee allegations and questions about board oversight warrant answers.

But let’s not confuse accountability with political control.

Prosper Portland was established as the Portland Development Commission in 1958 through a citywide vote. It was structured as a legally distinct public entity with a five-member volunteer board appointed by the mayor and confirmed by City Council.

That structure was intended to provide a degree of independence in implementing economic development programs and allocating resources.

Importantly, independence does not mean freedom from oversight. City Council already approves Prosper’s annual budget and has approval responsibilities involving urban renewal districts, bond sales and major projects.

The distinction matters.

Economic development requires long-term thinking, professional expertise and the ability to work with private capital.

It should not become another political department where every investment decision is vulnerable to the shifting priorities of 12 councilors, competing political factions and the latest ideological agenda.

Portland has enough difficulty getting government to make decisions.

Does anyone seriously believe adding another layer of political involvement will automatically make development faster, cheaper or more successful?

There is also a broader concern about political influence over public development resources.

The DSA-aligned and progressive political factions have long sought greater influence over Portland’s public institutions and economic development priorities. Regardless of political affiliation, no faction should have the ability to turn Prosper Portland into a vehicle for rewarding political allies, directing resources toward favored organizations or advancing projects without demonstrated economic merit.

The agency should answer to measurable economic outcomes, not political constituencies.

And if the City Council wants to change Prosper’s governance, it should explain precisely how its proposed structure will improve investment decisions, project delivery and economic performance.

5. Portland needs developers, investors and businesspeople at the table

Here’s what I would do.

I would fundamentally refocus Prosper Portland around six measurable priorities.

First: Attract private investment.

Build a national investment recruitment strategy targeting institutional investors, developers, corporate headquarters, manufacturers, logistics companies and businesses looking to expand.

Portland should be competing with Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and other states and cities that understand the importance of a competitive business environment.

Second: Get development projects built.

Identify city-owned properties, underutilized commercial sites and stalled development opportunities.

Create a project delivery team capable of coordinating entitlements, permitting, financing, infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

Stop spending years studying properties without a realistic financing and development strategy.

Third: Make Portland financially competitive.

Work with City Council, Multnomah County and the state to address the costs that make development increasingly difficult.

Development fees, insurance, construction costs, permitting delays and regulatory uncertainty all affect project feasibility.

If Portland wants investment, it needs to understand the economics of investment.

Fourth: Focus on employers and living-wage jobs.

Prioritize traded-sector industries, advanced manufacturing, technology, life sciences, logistics and other employers capable of creating sustainable employment.

Small businesses matter, too. But economic development cannot become exclusively a collection of small grants and neighborhood programming.

Fifth: Leverage existing nonprofit and community organizations.

Fund effective organizations already delivering services and economic opportunities.

Don’t duplicate their infrastructure.

Establish transparent contracts, measurable deliverables and independent performance evaluations.

Sixth: Establish independent professional accountability.

Recruit board members with substantial experience in commercial real estate, finance, banking, corporate operations, construction, investment and business development.

The board should have the expertise to challenge management, evaluate investments and hold the executive director accountable.

Publish an annual scorecard showing exactly what the agency accomplished.

How much private capital was attracted?

How many jobs were created?

How many businesses expanded or relocated?

How many projects reached financial closing?

How much private investment was leveraged for every public dollar invested?

How many projects were completed on time and within budget?

These are the questions that matter.

6. Don’t let the City Council turn this into another government reorganization exercise

Here’s the irony.

Portland has a City Council struggling with some very basic municipal responsibilities.

We have ongoing debates about public safety, homelessness, downtown economic recovery, permitting, transportation, water infrastructure and the city’s financial priorities.

Now that same City Council wants to take on the organizational future of Prosper Portland.

Before anyone starts redrawing organizational charts, creating new committees, hiring consultants or developing another strategic plan, perhaps we should establish what success actually looks like.

The solution to a dysfunctional organization is not automatically to move it into another organization.

And the solution to political interference is certainly not more political interference.

If Prosper Portland needs new leadership, conduct an appropriate process.

If its board has failed to provide sufficient oversight, fix the board.

If its organizational priorities have drifted, establish a clear economic development mandate.

If employees have legitimate complaints, investigate them.

If public contracts were improperly awarded, establish the facts and take appropriate action.

But don’t destroy the independence of an economic development authority simply because City Hall is frustrated with its performance.

Professional accountability and political control are two very different things.

The Bottom Line: Portland Needs an Economic Development Engine, Not Another Government Empire

I’ve spent much of my professional career helping build projects that create jobs, generate tax revenue and transform urban neighborhoods.

I’ve seen what happens when cities get economic development right.

I’ve also seen what happens when government makes projects so expensive, complicated and politically constrained that private capital simply goes somewhere else.

Portland desperately needs to reverse that trajectory.

Prosper Portland should be one of the most important economic development assets in the region. Instead, we’re debating its leadership, internal culture, governance, nonprofit relationships and whether City Council should take it over.

The irony is almost too much.

Portland’s City Council is now trying to figure out what to do with the city’s economic development agency, an organization that was originally designed to operate with a degree of independence from City Hall.

Perhaps before reorganizing anything, we should ask a more fundamental question:

When was the last time Prosper Portland delivered a major, transformative economic development project that demonstrated why Portland needs this agency in the first place?

Not another study. Not another committee. Not another community engagement initiative. Not another strategic plan.

A real project. Private capital. Construction. Jobs. Tax revenue. A completed development.

And while we’re at it, perhaps we can find a role for Home Forward, the Supportive Housing Services folks and a few more city bureaus in this reorganization.

We might as well make it a regional government summit.

Sell tickets. Portland taxpayers can use the revenue.

But seriously, Portland cannot afford another decade of institutional reshuffling while businesses, employers, developers and investors continue looking elsewhere.

We need Prosper Portland to do what its name promises: help Portland prosper.

And that means getting back to the business of economic development.

Sources and further reading