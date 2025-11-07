Proposal: Civil Commitment Pilot for Drug Addiction and Mental Illness
Purpose: To establish a humane, effective, and politically viable approach to addiction and mental illness that promotes recovery, public safety, and long-term stability through aligned interventions in head, health, housing, and recovery.
1. Differentiated Approach
Recognize that mental illness and substance use disorders, while often co-occurring, require distinct pathways:
Mental illness often involves limited illness awareness and a more daunting path to recovery. Civil commitments here must emphasize long-term treatment engagement, stabilization, and continuity of care.
Drug addiction—particularly when associated with criminal behavior—can benefit from shorter civil commitments designed to initiate (not complete) recovery and connect individuals to ongoing treatment and housing supports.
2. 30-Day Civil Commitment Pilot for Substance Use Disorders
Objective: To pilot a 30-day civil commitment model as a compassionate intervention that helps individuals begin the recovery process.
Duration: 30 days focused on detox, stabilization, and initial treatment planning.
Scope: Non-violent offenders or individuals diverted from the criminal justice system under a “treatment-first” model.
Goal: Transition participants from crisis to treatment readiness, connecting them to housing, outpatient treatment, and recovery support.
3. Diversion for Serious Offenses
For individuals with more serious drug-related offenses, the pilot can serve as a diversion option, replacing incarceration with mandatory treatment under structured supervision. This maintains accountability while reducing recidivism and healthcare costs.
4. Integrated Framework: Head, Health, Housing, and Recovery
To sustain recovery, the program should align across four essential dimensions:
Head: Behavioral health treatment, cognitive recovery, and motivation for change.
Health: Medical stabilization, medication-assisted treatment, and ongoing care.
Housing: Safe, stable placements upon discharge to prevent relapse.
Recovery: Peer support, workforce reentry, and continued community engagement.
5. Evaluation and Next Steps
Pilot Location: Select 2–3 counties or municipalities with strong behavioral health infrastructure and local political will.
Metrics: Track engagement, relapse, housing stability, and recidivism.
Partnerships: Courts, public health, housing authorities, and community-based providers.
I like the fact that you are writing about this topic. Yes, HB2005 takes effect in January and gets rid of the imminent dangerous standard which was rarely met. Now there is a dangerousness standard and a gravely disabled standard. This is a slight improvement in civil commitment but as Talia rightly points out, these statutes are very hard to execute. They are administratively burdensome, take weeks, and don’t address public emergencies that require immediate intervention, both for the person, but also for the community at times. The whole system is top heavy legally, very bureaucratic, and impractical. For starters people have to petition the court to commit someone, actually two people. Now who is going to sign up for that for our severely mentally ill homeless.
We need to start over. First, judges need chambers in local hospitals and should hear these cases within 12 hours of hospital admission. Currently, it can take a week or longer for people who are brought to the hospital and involuntarily confined by two doctors’ signatures. The severely mentally ill have been complaining for years that their liberty interests are considered less than even criminals, who are seen by a judge within 24 hours for arraignment. Doctors should not be the jailers of these people. Getting a judge to eyeball them in 12 hours will do a lot to inform the judiciary about how disordered they can be, and at the same time decide then on whether they should be committed.
If so, they would stay at the hospital on a psychiatric unit in the same hospital. The judge as well would act as a substitute for consent for treatment recommended by physicians, being free to accept or deny physician recommendations. Any medical treatment requires consent by either the patient or a representative. In this case it could be the judge, or possibly a family member. HB2005 doesn’t address this issue which is a big flaw. Patients are subjected to undue influence, confined involuntarily, but then put in charge of consenting to medication or other treatments? What currently happens is after getting a little better, they are released after a few days because they no longer consent to taking the medication. Patients obstruct their own care, and the public is stuck with the result when they are let go. Patients cannot consent to care when they are involuntarily committed. The law needs to be changed. Psychiatrists would be happy working with these difficult patients but aren’t going to be interested in seeing the poor results that the current system produces because of our heavily administratively burdensome system that puts the patients’ rights at the center of everything. And as above, the current system actually doesn’t give adequate attention to patient liberty interests by a hearing with a judge in a timelier manner.
I don’t want to go on and on, but there is a lot more to this issue. I disagree with splitting the addiction and other mental illness up and think they should both be managed and treated by any psychiatrist trained in the US. Addiction is not a separate issue than mental disorder but just one type of disease within the broader field. Having these different patients on one hospital ward is done all the time. After initial commitment, some of the solely substance disordered patients may be served by transfer to a secure but less expensive alternative while still remaining committed. We have outpatient services for these patients but what is lacking is inpatient community hospital based psychiatric units, functioning alongside other medical specialties. Many of these patients have substantial physical, neurological, and other illnesses and benefit enormously and practically by having access to other medical specialties at the same location. The system is broken because we have abandoned involuntary treatment. No one wants to force care on people that don’t want it but sometimes we need to do so for our communities and hopefully it will have a long-term beneficial effect for many of them.
Any psychiatrist can report the significant improvements in most patients involuntarily committed if given adequate time for modern treatments to work which shouldn’t exceed and is often significantly shorter than six weeks.
Thanks again for writing about this subject and it is heartening to hear someone make a proposal such as yours. It is missing in our discussion of current challenges to the safety, civility, and beauty of our public spaces.
I LOVE head, health, housing, recovery. I believe Sharon did say the civil commitment law was expanded to include danger to self/others in 30 days. I thought it hadn’t passed yet but she said it did at City Club.
You may already be aware of this but, Civil commitments take months of ethical and legal reviews and typically they are hospitalized during that period. The only way we could force treatment without it being an alternative to jail is if we included addiction as danger to self or others. Which it is. Addiction is self harm and a disease. The problem is that is a debatable topic and would face lots of legal challenges.
In my experience, civil commitments are extremely hard to execute in general, but especially with addiction. I’ve seen it done once to a guy with a brain injury, homeless in a wheelchair, who was an alcoholic that went to the ER over 200x in a year. Essentially he couldn’t maintain his addiction and went into serious withdrawal.
My hope is that addiction could be included in civil commitments one day. Though with meth destroying ppl’s brains it could become more of a reality sooner than we think