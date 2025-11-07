Purpose: To establish a humane, effective, and politically viable approach to addiction and mental illness that promotes recovery, public safety, and long-term stability through aligned interventions in head, health, housing, and recovery.

1. Differentiated Approach

Recognize that mental illness and substance use disorders, while often co-occurring, require distinct pathways:

Mental illness often involves limited illness awareness and a more daunting path to recovery. Civil commitments here must emphasize long-term treatment engagement, stabilization, and continuity of care.

Drug addiction—particularly when associated with criminal behavior—can benefit from shorter civil commitments designed to initiate (not complete) recovery and connect individuals to ongoing treatment and housing supports.

2. 30-Day Civil Commitment Pilot for Substance Use Disorders

Objective: To pilot a 30-day civil commitment model as a compassionate intervention that helps individuals begin the recovery process.

Duration: 30 days focused on detox, stabilization, and initial treatment planning.

Scope: Non-violent offenders or individuals diverted from the criminal justice system under a “treatment-first” model.

Goal: Transition participants from crisis to treatment readiness, connecting them to housing, outpatient treatment, and recovery support.

3. Diversion for Serious Offenses

For individuals with more serious drug-related offenses, the pilot can serve as a diversion option, replacing incarceration with mandatory treatment under structured supervision. This maintains accountability while reducing recidivism and healthcare costs.

4. Integrated Framework: Head, Health, Housing, and Recovery

To sustain recovery, the program should align across four essential dimensions:

Head: Behavioral health treatment, cognitive recovery, and motivation for change.

Health: Medical stabilization, medication-assisted treatment, and ongoing care.

Housing: Safe, stable placements upon discharge to prevent relapse.

Recovery: Peer support, workforce reentry, and continued community engagement.

5. Evaluation and Next Steps