Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CharP's avatar
CharP
3d

These folks are too egocentric to reverse course. Mayor Wilson made the first mistake when he didn’t enforce his mandate of the workers return to the offices downtown. I texted him that same day and said “BIG MISTAKE - HUGE! (Pretty Woman reference)

https://youtu.be/VxcU4q6KLyA?t=134

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
3d

An insightful discussion of how we got here, and a look into just how bad things can become unless we quickly change our elected leadership and their Pollyanna views of the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture