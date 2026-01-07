Downtown Portland has experienced one of the most dramatic urban reversals in the country. Once among the highest-occupied major city cores in America, it now ranks among the most vacant. Office vacancy rates approach 35 percent, effective occupancies hover near 50 percent, and retail corridors remain hollowed out. These are not normal market cycles. They are the predictable result of years of destructive city and state policy.

Businesses did not leave because landlords refused to lease space. They left because Portland became an increasingly unsafe, hostile, and expensive place to operate. Chronic understaffing of law enforcement, the decriminalization of hard drugs under Measure 110, hundreds of nights of riots and civil unrest, high state and local income taxes, slow and uncertain permitting, and an openly anti-business political culture drove employers—and high-net-worth residents—out of Multnomah County. Many companies exited long before leases expired, and in today’s soft market, subleasing that space has proven nearly impossible.

Faced with the consequences of these failures, Portland’s political leadership is now floating a vacancy tax—penalizing property owners for vacancies they did not create and cannot quickly solve. Rather than addressing the root causes of downtown decline, the proposal risks accelerating it.

Vacancy Taxes Punish Owners in Weak Markets

Vacancy taxes add yet another fixed cost to owning commercial property, on top of already high property taxes, insurance, security, maintenance, and regulatory compliance. In a strong market, such a tax might marginally influence behavior. In a weak market like Portland’s, it simply punishes owners for a lack of demand.

When demand is low, landlords cannot simply “lower the rent and fill the space.” Tenants must still be able to operate safely, attract employees, and generate enough revenue to survive. A tax does not create customers, office workers, or foot traffic. It only increases financial strain.

They Discourage Investment and Depress Property Values

Threatening additional taxation on vacant property sends a clear signal to investors: capital is not welcome here. Portland is already widely regarded as one of the least attractive urban cores in which to invest in commercial real estate due to crime, taxes, and regulatory hostility. A vacancy tax compounds that reputation.

Lower property values reduce borrowing capacity, stall redevelopment, and weaken the tax base—ironically reducing the very public revenues needed to fund city services.

This is how urban decline feeds on itself.

They Can Raise Rents and Worsen Tenant Outcomes

To offset vacancy penalties, some landlords will attempt to pass costs onto tenants through higher rents, making downtown locations even less competitive. Others may rush to lease space to avoid the tax, accepting tenants who are not viable long-term or poorly matched to the location. The result is higher failure rates, more churn, and a weaker retail mix—hardly a recipe for revitalization.

Vacancy Taxes Don’t Work in Soft Markets

Vacancy taxes assume owners are deliberately withholding space. That assumption collapses in cities where demand has evaporated. In Portland, landlords are already offering concessions, flexible terms, and discounted rents—and still struggling to attract tenants.

Other cities provide cautionary examples. San Francisco’s vacancy tax has faced compliance problems and produced little measurable improvement in occupancy. Honolulu encountered similar enforcement challenges. Vancouver’s experience showed reduced sales activity and increased transaction friction as owners delayed decisions rather than absorb losses. These policies did not revive demand; they distorted incentives.

They Risk Accelerating the “Urban Doom Loop”

Downtowns thrive on momentum. High vacancy leads to lower foot traffic, which hurts remaining businesses, depresses values, and erodes public safety and services. Vacancy taxes risk worsening this doom loop by pushing marginal properties into neglect if owners cannot afford both operating losses and new taxes. Once buildings deteriorate, recovery becomes exponentially harder and more expensive.

They Don’t Address the Root Causes

Most critically, vacancy taxes do nothing to fix why Portland’s downtown emptied out in the first place. They do not restore public safety. They do not streamline permitting. They do not reduce taxes on work and investment. They do not reverse remote-work shifts or repair the city’s reputation.

Revitalization requires demand-side solutions: safety, cleanliness, predictable governance, faster approvals, lower barriers to investment, and policies that welcome employers and residents back. Punitive taxation is not a substitute for competent governance.

Unintended and Regressive Consequences

Vacancy taxes are blunt instruments. They often ensnare properties vacant for legitimate reasons—renovations, seismic upgrades, legal disputes, or financing delays. Smaller owners and local investors are disproportionately harmed, while large institutional players are better positioned to absorb the cost or exploit loopholes.

At worst, such taxes can discourage new housing and mixed-use development, precisely when cities need more flexibility and innovation, not less.

A Choice Between Recovery and Decline

Portland stands at a crossroads. It can confront the policy failures that drove people and capital away—or it can double down on the same ideology by punishing those who stayed. A vacancy tax may satisfy political impulses, but it will not fill buildings. It will not bring back jobs. And it will not shorten the city’s recovery timeline.

If adopted, it risks turning a 3-to-5-year recovery into decades of stagnation.

Downtown Portland does not need another tax. It needs safety, accountability, and a clear signal that businesses, residents, and investors are welcome again. Until that happens, penalizing vacancies will only ensure there are more of them.