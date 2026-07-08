Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
12h

TRUTH BOMB:

City currently has the ability to remove listings from Airbnb whenever they want.

They also have the ability per the law to revoke someone’s permit at any time.

Revoke the permit, take down the listing. No fines needed. A few staff hours to click some buttons every week. That’s it.

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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
11h

The City that Works to make things as inhospitable as possible to any productive endeavor while welcoming grifters and bums

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