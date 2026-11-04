The advocacy campaign behind Portland’s “Your 2 Cents PDX” participatory-budgeting initiative, Measure 26-267, reportedly accepted more than $2 million in campaign contributions to sell the proposal to voters.

A substantial portion was reportedly undisclosed, leaving voters with limited transparency about who was financing the campaign and whose interests were behind it.

So where are Nick Caleb and the DSA crowd now?

When the Safer Portland initiative spent approximately $1.3 million, Nick Caleb was quick to denounce the spending as an outrageous waste of money. That initiative faced repeated legal challenges and procedural obstacles. Yet when a politically aligned campaign reportedly raises more than $2 million with significant questions about donor transparency and the deafening silence is remarkable.

Apparently, campaign spending is corrupt, wasteful, and dangerous when your political opponents do it. But when the money advances your own ideological agenda, suddenly the outrage disappears.

And let's not ignore the broader question: Were the rules applied consistently when one initiative was allowed to advance while another faced repeated legal and procedural roadblocks? Voters deserve a transparent explanation of how those decisions were made and whether the same standards were applied to everyone.

This is the hypocrisy that has destroyed public confidence in Portland politics.

The DSA crowd demands transparency, accountability, and fairness from everyone else while seemingly expecting a different set of rules for themselves.

You cannot preach democratic accountability while tolerating opaque political financing. You cannot condemn campaign spending on one side and excuse it on your own. And you certainly cannot claim the moral high ground while refusing to answer legitimate questions about money, influence, and political favoritism.

Portland doesn't need another lecture from ideological activists about democracy. It needs transparency, equal treatment under the rules, and elected officials willing to hold their own political allies accountable.

The hypocrisy isn't subtle. It's the entire business model.