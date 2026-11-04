Brian Owendoff

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Mariah Hudson's avatar
Mariah Hudson
16h

Yes, and I’m going take the small ray of sunshine and appreciate it. How many of our bonds and new taxes dressed up with something else have passed by 60% or better? The hard news is that our City Council members seem to be in for life.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
13h

Where does the whole Safer Portland initiative stand? I know the backers filed legal briefs/lawsuits yet I don’t know what happened?

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