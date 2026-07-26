When Miss Delta announced it was closing after nearly two decades on Mississippi Avenue, the explanation sounded familiar: rising costs, declining sales, repeated break-ins, and a city that fewer people want to visit.

That's not just one restaurant's story. It's Portland's story.

The Oregonian has aptly dubbed it "Barmageddon." Restaurants and bars continue to disappear at a pace that should alarm anyone who cares about the city's future.

The convenient excuse is inflation.

But inflation exists everywhere.

What doesn't exist everywhere is Portland's unique combination of chronic disorder, relentless taxation, regulatory excess, and political leadership that seems more interested in ideological crusades than basic governance.

I've lived here for nearly two decades. Outside of the COVID shutdowns, I've never seen foot traffic this low on commercial corridors like Mississippi, Alberta, West Burnside or Williams.

This isn't because people are working from home.

People simply have fewer reasons to come into the city—and more reasons to stay away.

Crime is no longer something confined to a few troubled blocks. It's become part of Portland's brand. Every high-profile incident reinforces the perception that the city is unsafe, unpredictable, and poorly managed. Whether that perception is always fair is almost beside the point. Businesses depend on customers feeling comfortable enough to visit.

Then comes the second punch.

Even those who still want to support local businesses are being squeezed by an ever-growing list of taxes, fees, and utility increases. Water bills rise. Parking rates rise. New transportation fees appear. More climate surcharges. More compliance costs. More bureaucracy.

City Hall seems to have only one economic strategy: charge more.

The result is predictable.

Residents have less discretionary income.

Businesses face higher operating costs.

Investment slows.

Storefronts empty.

Then elected officials act surprised when another beloved neighborhood institution announces it's closing.

The city simply isn’t an attractive or safe place to spend time such as the family vacationing from Michigan last month that had their 7 year old daughter snatched up by a naked, methhead at Tom McCall waterfront park! Not a back alley off of Burnside. That’ll help the tourism numbers… come for the weird, stay for the abduction! This is why 8 of our 9 best downtown hotels went back to lender in 2025 and the few hotels that did trade had sales prices 80% below prior purchase.

I attended Councilor Steve Novick's recent town hall at Oblique Coffee Roasters on Friday.

What struck me wasn't the prepared remarks—it was what happened afterward.

The owner announced he was closing after enduring repeated break-ins and ongoing disruptions. That opened the floodgates. Resident after resident described businesses under siege, neighborhoods struggling with disorder, and a growing sense that city government simply isn't addressing the issues people experience every day.

Those conversations reflected what the data increasingly shows.

Oregon businesses are now closing faster than new ones are opening—a sharp reversal from historical trends. Meanwhile, the state's unemployment rate remains among the nation's highest, and job growth has largely stalled while much of the country has continued to expand.

These aren't isolated statistics.

They're symptoms.

Portland's leadership often celebrates ambitious climate plans, equity initiatives, and symbolic resolutions. Meanwhile, the basics of city government—public safety, economic vitality, clean streets, and functional public spaces—continue to deteriorate.

Prosperous cities don't happen by accident.

Neither do declining ones.

Businesses don't close because owners suddenly lose their entrepreneurial spirit. They close because the environment becomes too expensive, too risky, or too exhausting to justify staying.

That's the tragedy unfolding in Portland.

This isn't a restaurant & small business crisis.

It's a governance crisis.

Until city leaders focus less on ideological performance and more on creating a city where businesses can safely operate and families want to spend time, Portland's "doom loop" will continue.

And every new closure will be treated as another isolated incident instead of what it really is: one more symptom of a city steadily pricing, regulating, and governing itself into decline.