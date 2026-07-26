Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
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Oregon businesses are shutting down faster than new ones are opening, according to the latest federal and state data. That’s a marked departure from historical trends and another signal of how the regional economy has faltered in the years after the pandemic.

Closed businesses outnumbered new establishments by 1,700 in 2024 and by 6,000 in the first nine months of 2025, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some of the recent closures may be temporary, but it’s the longest sustained imbalance since the Great Recession.

The national picture is much healthier, with new establishments handily outpacing closures through the end of 2024 (national business closure data from 2025 isn’t available yet, though the pace of business openings remained consistent.)

Oregon’s economy has struggled throughout this decade. The state’s unemployment rate is No. 3 nationally, at 5.2%, and job growth has been stagnant since 2023 even as the national labor market continued to expand.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

It's actually about destroying small business in order to consolidate more [read all in time] in the hands of the .01%:

Orwellian BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: We Are Forcing Behaviors To Change, How? By OWNING Everything: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ei6QD8ZPl6DU [45mins]

The above 45 minute primer on who owns what will likely change your entire perspective and shift your focus to the real enemy...

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