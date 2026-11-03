If landlords are deliberately excluded from rental housing discussions, what exactly are these so-called Rental Ripoff Town Halls designed to accomplish?

Councilor Candace Avalos & Sameer Kanal say landlords are not invited to these events. That alone raises a fundamental question: How can you claim to be developing solutions to a housing-market problem while excluding one of the two essential parties involved in providing rental housing?

You cannot build a functioning rental market by listening exclusively to renters, just as you cannot build a functioning economy by listening exclusively to consumers while ignoring the businesses that supply the products and services.

Portland introduced rent stabilization in 2017 under former Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. Since then, renters have not seen the broad decline in rents that advocates promised. Meanwhile, Portland's investment climate has deteriorated, development activity has weakened, and the supply of new rental housing has struggled to keep pace with what the market needs.

There are multiple forces behind those trends, and rent regulation alone does not explain them. But policymakers should be asking an uncomfortable question: What incentive does private capital have to build rental housing in a market where the regulatory environment makes investment more difficult, expensive, and uncertain?

The economics that Portland's political class refuses to confront

Multifamily investors have choices. They can invest in Portland, or they can put their capital to work in markets such as Tennessee, Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, and Ohio.

Investors evaluate risk, return, operating costs, regulatory exposure, taxes, permitting timelines, and the ability to sell an asset when the time comes.

Portland has made that calculation increasingly difficult.

Consider the cumulative impact of the regulatory environment:

Rent restrictions that limit operating flexibility.



Restrictions on tenant screening and rental eligibility.



Mandatory relocation and eviction payments.



Inclusionary zoning requirements that affect project economics.



Lengthy and unpredictable permitting processes.



Rising construction costs, fees, insurance, and taxes.



Uncertainty about what additional regulations may be imposed after a project is completed.

Each policy may have an individual political justification. But investors evaluate the combined impact—not the political intentions behind each regulation.

And when the economics no longer work, capital goes elsewhere.

Investors are not obligated to rescue Portland's housing market. They are not volunteers for an ideological experiment.

They invest where they believe they can earn an appropriate return for the risk they assume.

You cannot regulate your way into an adequate housing supply

This is the fundamental contradiction in Portland's rental housing debate.

Progressive policymakers frequently portray landlords and developers as the source of the problem, while simultaneously expecting those same private-sector participants to finance the construction and operation of the housing Portland desperately needs.

Unless the government intends to finance, own, and subsidize virtually all future apartment construction, private capital will remain essential to expanding the rental supply.

So why would investors commit hundreds of millions of dollars to Portland when competing markets offer more predictable economics and fewer regulatory obstacles?

That is not an ideological question. It is an investment question.

And the consequences are predictable: less investment, fewer projects, constrained supply, and greater pressure on housing costs.

Rent regulation may provide protections to some existing tenants, but it does not automatically create new apartments. Protecting existing renters and expanding the housing supply are two different policy objectives. Portland needs to address both.

Who benefits from the Rental Ripoff Town Halls?

This brings us back to Councilor Avalos.

If landlords are excluded, what is the purpose of these events beyond allowing elected officials to reinforce the grievances of an audience that already agrees with them?

Are participants being presented with meaningful economic analysis? Are they hearing from developers who can explain why projects are not getting built? Are they examining the financial consequences of rent regulations, construction costs, permitting delays, and operating restrictions?

Or are these events primarily opportunities for political messaging?

When taxpayer-funded events feature one-sided discussions of a complicated public-policy issue, residents deserve to know how those events are being organized, who is invited, what public resources are being used, and whether the events are being conducted consistently with city rules governing official time and political activity.

Those are legitimate questions. They deserve documented answers—not assumptions about anyone's motives.

Landlords aren't the only people with choices

Here is another economic reality Portland's political class seems to overlook: landlords and developers are not the only participants who can take their business elsewhere.

Middle-income and upper-middle-income taxpayers have choices, too.

Employers, entrepreneurs, investors, and working families can compare Portland with other communities. They evaluate taxes, schools, public safety, housing costs, employment opportunities, and quality of life.

When the overall value proposition deteriorates, people make decisions.

And when higher-income households, employers, and investors leave, the consequences extend well beyond the individuals making those decisions.

The tax base shrinks, economic activity weakens, and the burden on those who remain can increase.

Portland needs an economic reality check

The answer to high rents is not to pretend that landlords do not matter. It is not to demonize developers. And it is certainly not to hold town halls that exclude the very people whose investment is necessary to expand the rental housing supply.

Portland needs more housing—not simply more political rhetoric about housing.

It needs policies that protect vulnerable tenants while making it economically viable to finance, build, own, and operate rental properties.

You cannot have abundant housing without investment. You cannot have investment without a reasonable prospect of return. And you cannot expect private capital to keep showing up when government continually changes the rules and makes the economics less attractive.

That's Economics 101.

The question is whether Portland's policymakers are willing to confront it—or whether they would rather keep holding town halls, pointing fingers at landlords, and congratulating themselves for fighting a housing crisis their policies have yet to solve.