Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CharP's avatar
CharP
11h

It appears that current strategies are not only about pushing out high-paying jobs but expanding public housing owned by the city, county, and state which, as we've see in the past, are horrible property owners. This is at the detriment of driving away responsible, property-focused landlords from Portland. I believe these decisions could negatively impact the economic health and livability of our community. It would be nice if we could discuss alternative approaches that support both local businesses and responsible housing providers but that isn't the agenda of the DSA's.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian Owendoff
Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
10h

Thanks Brian for another easy to understand explanation of what is happening to our City.

Sadly, I just did some quick research only to find out that Peacocks can’t read 🤣😂🥲

Reply
Share
2 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture