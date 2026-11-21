Under the Fair Share Tax, a proposal pending before Portland City Council, some corporations could soon face a 26.2 percent state and local income tax rate, plus a 1.57 percent gross receipts tax rate (not accounting for a partial deduction for the cost of labor or cost of goods sold, which will vary by business). For a business with a 7 percent profit margin, that represents a 48.6 percent rate on net income just from state and local income and gross receipts taxes, before even considering federal taxes or local property taxes. But one of the proposal’s co-sponsors, City Councilor Mitch Green (D-District 4), argues the proposed tax shouldn’t be a concern because, he contends, Portland’s current business taxes aren’t actually high.

He is mistaken.

The Councilor’s proposal would add a multiplier to the existing city business license (income) tax with rates based on CEO compensation ratios, with the highest rate set at 15.6 percent—higher than the highest state corporate income tax of 11.5 percent in New Jersey. This would be in addition to Oregon’s 7.6 percent top state corporate income tax rate, a 2 percent county tax, a 1 percent regional tax, and both city and state gross receipts taxes.

Councilor Green contends that Portland’s current business tax burdens are reasonable and specifically objects to our prior analysis, which finds that Portland has some of the highest business taxes in the country. But can his claim be true? Is it possible that, as his office purports to show, Portland’s business taxes are almost 40 percent lower than Pittsburgh’s and barely a quarter of Seattle’s?

The answer is, of course, no: Portland is a uniquely high-tax jurisdiction, and the calculations the Councilor relies on are deeply flawed. The results raise obvious red flags, such as the fact that the calculations for Seattle yield a 142 percent effective tax rate for a typical business from sales, payroll, and gross receipts taxes alone. Even without considering federal income taxes, local property taxes, or any other taxes, Councilor Green’s comparative tables show a Seattle business paying the entirety of its profits, and then 42 percent more, in state and local taxes. Seattle’s taxes are high, but they aren’t that high.

It’s worth understanding how these calculations went awry, because correcting the errors yields precisely the conclusion that the so-called Fair Share Tax’s sponsor attempts to disprove: Portland’s business taxes are already uniquely high.

Both Portland and the state of Oregon have gross receipts taxes, which are major drivers of the region’s high business tax burdens, though a constellation of state, regional, county, and city income taxes also contribute significantly to the overall tax bill. Oregon does not, however, levy a sales tax—one of five states to forgo one. The Councilor’s analysis attempts an “apples-to-apples” comparison by converting other jurisdictions’ taxes into gross receipts tax equivalents, but errs in several respects, nowhere more significantly than in the conversion of general sales taxes into gross receipts tax equivalents.

Source:

https://taxfoundation.org/blog/portland-fair-share-tax/