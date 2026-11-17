When political relationships, publicly funded organizations, and local journalism intersect, the public deserves answers. And when a reporter moves between organizations operating in the same political ecosystem, questions about independence, transparency, and accountability are entirely legitimate.

Portland has a serious accountability problem. It isn’t simply about how City Hall spends taxpayer money. It’s also about who gets access, who gets funded, who gets political support, and whether the people responsible for reporting on these relationships are willing to scrutinize their own circles.

The relationships involving Portland Mercury reporter Jeremiah Hayden, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Councilor Sameer Kanal’s political operation, Councilor Mitch Green’s office, and the publicly funded nonprofit newspaper Street Roots deserve a closer look.

This isn’t an accusation that anyone committed wrongdoing. It is a demand for transparency about relationships and decisions involving public money.

And there are some very legitimate questions that deserve answers.

1. The Street Roots–PCEF connection: $1.17 million in public money

Let’s start with the public record.

In 2022, Street Roots was recommended for a $1,171,087 Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF) grant for its headquarters project.

The City of Portland’s own grant documentation identifies Street Roots as the applicant and specifies the $1,171,087 award.

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Maria Gabrielle Sipin (who is now Councilor’s Mitch Green’s chief of staff) served as an original member of the PCEF Committee from September 2019 through September 2024.

That raises an important governance question: What was her specific role in reviewing, discussing, recommending, or approving the Street Roots funding?

Committee membership alone does not establish that she personally approved the grant, nor does it establish a conflict of interest. But the public should be able to examine the committee’s meeting minutes, voting records, disclosures, and any recusals.

This is more than $1.1 million in public money. Transparency should be the minimum expectation.

2. Who benefits financially at Street Roots?

Now let’s look at Street Roots’ IRS Form 990 filings.

The organization’s financial position has changed dramatically over the years.

According to its reported filings:

Fiscal year Total assets

2019 $207,022

2022 $4,507,739

2023 $5,588,883

2024 $7,242,581

2025 $7,025,539

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That’s a remarkable accumulation of organizational assets.

What about executive compensation?

Marjorie Kaia Sand, Street Roots’ executive director, reported compensation as follows:

2019: $63,733 in compensation, plus $5,249 in additional reported compensation.

2021: $66,482.

2022: $71,332.

2023: $81,122.

2024: $83,641, plus $9,500 in additional compensation.

2025: $106,176.

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Using total reported compensation of $68,982 in 2019, compared with $106,176 in 2025, that’s approximately a 53.9% increase in six years.

To be clear, these are reported compensation figures, not an accusation of financial misconduct. Executive compensation is not inherently inappropriate. But when an organization receives substantial public funding and builds millions of dollars in assets, financial transparency and accountability are reasonable expectations.

And there’s another part of this story that deserves attention.

Street Roots promotes its vendor program as an opportunity for people experiencing homelessness and poverty to earn income. Vendors purchase newspapers for 25 cents and sell them for $1, keeping the proceeds and tips.

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That is the organization’s stated business model.

But what percentage of the organization’s overall financial resources actually reaches the people whose labor and street-level sales help sustain its mission?

How much goes toward executive compensation, administration, fundraising, and accumulated assets?

Those are fair questions, particularly when public funding is involved.

3. Jeremiah Hayden: The reporter who worked inside the organization

Here’s where the story gets particularly interesting.

Jeremiah Hayden publicly announced on December 27, 2023, that he was joining the Street Roots editorial team as a full-time staff reporter after working as an intern and Zuhl Fellow.

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He subsequently became associated with the Portland Mercury.

During his time at Street Roots, the organization was operating amid significant public funding, expanding assets, and questions about the relationship between nonprofit advocacy, journalism, and government funding.

Yet the questions raised here deserve scrutiny:

What investigative reporting did Hayden undertake concerning Street Roots’ own financial structure?

Did he examine executive compensation?

Did he investigate the organization’s growing assets?

Did he scrutinize the PCEF grant and the public officials and committee members involved in its consideration?

Did he investigate whether the interests of vendors were adequately represented in the organization’s financial priorities?

I am not suggesting that a reporter must publish an investigation into every organization that employs him.

But journalism that aggressively scrutinizes public officials and political opponents must also be willing to scrutinize institutions within its own political and professional orbit.

Editorial independence cannot simply be something journalists demand from everyone else.

4. The political connections deserve examination

Now let’s connect the political relationships.

Maria Gabrielle Sipin was one of the original five PCEF committee nominees selected in 2019. She was nominated by then-Mayor Ted Wheeler and served on the committee through September 2024. The committee was established to review proposals and select grant recipients.

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Sipin is also identified in the political network surrounding Councilor Mitch Green’s office, including her reported role as his chief of staff.

The questions about her relationship to the Street Roots grant are straightforward:

Did she participate in discussions concerning the Street Roots application?

Did she vote on or recommend the grant?

Did she disclose any relevant relationships?

Was she involved in any subsequent oversight of the expenditure?

We should not assume wrongdoing simply because someone served on a committee that recommended public funding.

But neither should committee membership become a shield against legitimate questions.

Then there is the DSA connection.

Hayden’s political relationships, his reported connections to the DSA and DSA-adjacent political circles, and his relationship to Councilor Sameer Kanal’s campaign warrant transparency.

I want to be particularly clear: political association is not proof of improper conduct. Nor does working for a publication establish that someone is acting on behalf of a political organization.

But when the same relatively small political network appears repeatedly across campaigns, City Hall offices, publicly funded organizations, and local media, Portlanders have every reason to ask who knows whom, who works for whom, and who is financially benefiting.

5. The questions Jeremiah Hayden should answer

Jeremiah, these are straightforward questions. You shouldn’t have any difficulty answering them.

1. Did you work for Sameer Kanal’s City Council campaign, either as an employee, consultant, volunteer, or independent contractor?

2. If you were compensated, how much were you paid, and what services did you provide?

3. Have you worked for the Democratic Socialists of America as an independent contractor?

4. Are you currently receiving compensation from the DSA or any DSA-affiliated political organization?

5. Have you ever disclosed these political relationships to your editors or readers?

6. During your time at Street Roots, did you investigate or report on the organization’s PCEF funding, executive compensation, financial assets, or the committee members involved in recommending its grant?

7. Did you ever examine Maria Sipin’s role in the PCEF process or her subsequent position in Councilor Mitch Green’s office?

These aren’t personal attacks. They are questions about political affiliations, financial relationships, and journalistic transparency.

If there are no conflicts, disclosure should be easy.

6. Portland deserves journalism without political double standards

Portland’s residents and small businesses are paying enormous taxes to support an expanding network of government programs, nonprofits, consultants, and politically connected organizations.

Meanwhile, taxpayers are routinely told that there isn’t enough money for basic city services.

We are entitled to ask where the money goes.

We are entitled to examine the nonprofit organizations receiving public grants.

We are entitled to scrutinize the people who recommend those grants.

And we are entitled to expect journalists to apply the same standards to their political allies that they apply to their political opponents.

The central issue isn’t whether someone is a socialist, a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent.

It’s whether public money is being administered transparently, whether political relationships are being disclosed, and whether the press is doing its job.

Portland doesn’t need more political insiders protecting one another. It needs independent journalism, public accountability, and answers.

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