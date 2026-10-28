Brian Owendoff

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
1d

I don’t see myself or my family members represented in the group photo of people who have endorsed the measure That’s one more reason not to vote for it. I can’t claim to have read every statement in support of participatory budgeting, but what stood out in the materials I read was the absence of the usual promises to “center” the usual historically marginalized identity groups in all aspects the measure’s implementation. There’s no point in reading too much into that. It just means the grievance and identity activists are becoming shrewder in their ways of communicating to the larger public.

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
1d

I believe it was Kate Brown who set the recent standards for government, political transparency in Oregon. Weird that Laurie Wimmer is in there advocating for donor disclosure, the double-edged sword of anonymity long preceding Lois Lerner’s heyday.

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