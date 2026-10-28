Portland voters face a choice this November on Measure 26-267, the sole measure on the city ballot. Marketed as a way to give residents more control over city spending, the proposal would dedicate an amount equivalent to at least 2% of the city's general fund each year to a participatory budgeting process—roughly $16 million under the current budget.

The concept has been heavily promoted by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which has championed participatory budgeting as a way to wrest control of public spending from lobbyists and political insiders.

There is, however, an inconvenient irony at the heart of this campaign.

While DSA communications head Nick Caleb has characterized opposition funding as “12 men in a trenchcoat,” the campaign supporting Measure 26-267 has accepted more than $2 million in contributions, with roughly two-thirds coming from a nonprofit whose donors are not publicly disclosed. Meanwhile, the opposition campaign has raised less than $88,000, according to reported campaign finance figures.

If transparency is the standard by which campaigns should be judged, the public deserves to apply that standard consistently.

The money behind the movement

The central financial player in the pro-measure campaign is the East County Rising Action Fund, a Rockwood-based nonprofit focused on community organizing, voter engagement and progressive policy advocacy in east Multnomah County.

The organization has contributed approximately $292,000 during the signature-gathering phase and another $1.1 million after the initiative qualified for the ballot in 2025 and 2026. Its total contribution of roughly $1.38 million accounts for about two-thirds of the campaign's reported fundraising.

The organization is registered as a 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofit. Such organizations can engage in political campaign activity as long as it is not their primary purpose, and they generally are not required to publicly disclose their donors.

The fund has said that much of its contribution came from two out-of-state donor networks. But that explanation leaves Portland voters without the names of the people and interests financing a major campaign to change how their city allocates public money.

This is not a minor technicality. The measure would establish a new, ongoing mechanism for directing millions of dollars in public spending. Voters should be able to evaluate not only the proposal itself, but also the interests and priorities of those investing heavily in its passage.

There is nothing inherently wrong with advocating for participatory budgeting. Nor does the use of a legally permitted nonprofit structure, by itself, establish wrongdoing. But a campaign promising greater public accountability should expect scrutiny when a substantial share of its funding comes through an organization that keeps its donors private.

Who is really using “dark money” as a talking point?

The opposition campaign, led by Mayor Keith Wilson and Laurie Wimmer of the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, has made donor disclosure a central issue in the final days before the election.

“Anonymous donors with deep pockets are trying to convince voters that Measure 26-267 is going to give Portlanders more control over the city’s budget. But why should anyone believe them if they won’t say who they are?” Wimmer told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Her point is straightforward: When voters cannot identify the people financing a political campaign, they cannot fully assess what those contributors might hope to gain.

The opposition's own fundraising is considerably smaller. State campaign finance records reportedly show less than $88,000 raised, with major contributors including Columbia Sportswear chairman and CEO Tim Boyle and auto dealership executive Jeff Swickard, who each contributed $10,000, along with political committees representing firefighters and other groups.

Those contributions are publicly disclosed. Voters can see who is giving and make their own judgments.

That does not mean every disclosed donor is free of political interests. It does mean the public has information with which to evaluate those interests.

Caleb's “12 men in a trenchcoat” characterization may make for a catchy political line, but it does not resolve the underlying question of transparency. When a campaign backed by an organization with undisclosed donors accuses its opponents of being driven by hidden money, the obvious response is to examine the funding on both sides.

The public should not have to take anyone's word for it.

Portland's budget is already under enormous pressure

The donor controversy is only part of the problem with Measure 26-267. The proposal also raises a fundamental question about Portland's financial priorities.

The city has spent months confronting a budget shortfall of approximately $170 million. At a time when officials are struggling to balance competing demands, setting aside an amount equivalent to at least 2% of the general fund is no trivial commitment.

Every dollar directed through a new budgeting process is a dollar that cannot simultaneously be allocated to another priority. Portland must fund 911 services, police and fire protection, street response, homelessness programs, parks, road maintenance and other core services.

Supporters may argue that participatory budgeting will help residents make better spending decisions. But a process that gives residents a greater role in deciding how money is spent does not create additional revenue. Nor does it eliminate the difficult trade-offs that city leaders are already confronting.

The question is not whether Portlanders deserve a voice. Of course they do. The question is whether this particular charter amendment is the right way to provide it—and whether the city can afford the constraints it would impose on an already strained budget.

A growing divide on the Portland left

Measure 26-267 also highlights a widening divide within Portland's Democratic coalition.

The DSA has been a prominent supporter of participatory budgeting, but opposition to the measure is not confined to political conservatives or business interests. Mayor Wilson, six City Council members and labor organizations have pushed back against the proposal.

Public safety labor unions and Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez have warned that the measure could divert limited general fund resources from emergency services. Their argument is that Portland cannot afford to commit additional funding to a new process while struggling to maintain existing services.

That concern deserves serious consideration, regardless of one's political affiliation.

For years, Portland has debated how to address deteriorating public services, homelessness, public safety concerns and the condition of its streets. Residents are entitled to ask whether the policies advanced by the city's increasingly influential democratic socialist movement are producing the results they were promised.

A policy should not receive a free pass simply because it is marketed as empowering ordinary people. Its costs, implementation and likely consequences still matter.

Even the city's media landscape reflects the skepticism

The measure has also faced criticism from major local media outlets, including The Oregonian/OregonLive, Willamette Week and the Portland Mercury. Their opposition and scrutiny reflect broader concerns about the measure's funding, fiscal implications and potential effects on city services.

That opposition does not settle the question by itself. Editorial judgments are not substitutes for independent analysis, and voters should examine the actual provisions of the measure rather than simply follow a newspaper's recommendation.

Still, the breadth of skepticism is notable. When concerns emerge from different corners of Portland's civic and political establishment, supporters should address those concerns directly rather than dismissing critics as enemies of reform.

The bottom line: Transparency must apply to everyone

Participatory budgeting sounds appealing in the abstract. Who wouldn't want residents to have more influence over how their tax dollars are spent?

But good intentions and attractive slogans are not enough to justify a permanent change in how a city allocates its limited resources. Voters should ask how the process will work, what spending priorities could be affected, how much administrative complexity it will create and whether the benefits justify the trade-offs.

They should also ask why a campaign built around public accountability is receiving such a large share of its funding from an organization that does not disclose its donors.

Portland does not need to choose between democratic participation and fiscal responsibility. It needs both. Genuine accountability means transparency about campaign financing, honest discussion of budget constraints and a willingness to scrutinize proposals regardless of which political faction promotes them.

The DSA and its allies are entitled to advocate for Measure 26-267. Their opponents are equally entitled to question its costs, its consequences and the money behind its promotion.

But when the people selling transparency rely heavily on undisclosed funding, the contradiction deserves attention.

Before Portland voters hand a new spending mechanism millions of dollars in annual influence, they should demand clear answers about who is paying to make it happen—and whether the city can afford what comes next.

VOTE NO ON MEASURE 26-267

Nick Caleb mendacity. The Portland Mercury is nothing but a DSA propaganda tabloid.