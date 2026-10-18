For decades, Portland was the undisputed economic center of the metropolitan area. Workers crossed the Columbia River from Clark County to Portland for jobs, while businesses looked to Oregon’s largest city as the natural place to invest, expand, and grow.

That pattern is changing.

More than 20,000 Oregon residents held jobs in Clark County, Washington, in 2023, according to Census data—twice as many as two decades earlier. Meanwhile, the traditional flow of workers commuting south from Washington into Oregon has weakened.

Clark County’s economic growth is certainly part of the explanation. But focusing exclusively on Vancouver’s success misses a more troubling question: Is Portland’s own government helping drive jobs, investment, and economic opportunity out of the city?

There are compelling reasons to ask that question.

Portland Is Making It Harder to Do Business

Businesses do not make location decisions based on scenery, reputation, or civic pride alone. They look at taxes, operating costs, public safety, infrastructure, access to workers, and the overall predictability of doing business.

Portland has given employers and workers plenty of reasons to reconsider their options.

Concerns about crime and public safety, visible disorder, homelessness, and the deterioration of public spaces have damaged the city’s appeal. Frustration with the delivery of basic municipal services only adds to the problem. Residents and business owners reasonably expect their tax dollars to support a city that is clean, safe, functional, and well-managed.

When those expectations go unmet, the consequences are not merely cosmetic. They affect where people want to live, where customers feel comfortable spending money, and where employers want to invest.

Then there is the cost of doing business in Oregon. Taxes, regulatory expenses, and the high cost of living all factor into the decisions of employers and workers. Washington’s lack of a state individual income tax can make living or working on the north side of the Columbia River financially attractive, although individual circumstances and other taxes affect the actual savings. Workers get a 10% “pay raise” by location north of Columbia River by avoiding 9.9% Oregon income tax.

No single factor explains every business decision. But when high costs combine with concerns about public safety and the quality of public services, Portland places itself at a competitive disadvantage.

Vancouver Is Building While Portland Struggles

Clark County did not simply stumble into economic growth. Between 2015 and 2019, it added more than 40,000 jobs, an annual growth rate of nearly 5%, according to federal data.

Construction and health care expanded to accommodate population growth. Business-management employment increased as more companies established operations in the county. Vancouver’s waterfront, once dominated by industrial uses, was transformed into a thriving district of restaurants, apartments, and offices.

That transformation is a visible example of what investment and development can accomplish.

But Vancouver’s success should not be used as an excuse for Portland’s shortcomings. The two are connected. Every time Clark County attracts a business that might otherwise have located in Portland, or offers an Oregon resident an appealing alternative for employment, Portland has an opportunity to examine why it is losing ground.

The relevant question is not whether Vancouver deserves its success. It does. The question is why Portland is not doing more to retain its competitive position.

The Numbers Tell a Story City Hall Should Not Ignore

The growth in Oregon-to-Washington commuting is especially notable because it represents a reversal of the traditional employment pattern.

For years, Clark County residents crossed the river to work in Portland. That still happens: commuters traveling south from Clark County continue to outnumber those traveling north from Oregon by nearly three to one.

But that ratio is now at its lowest level since at least 2002.

The shift is not proof that Portland’s policies are solely responsible. Much of the increase in northbound commuting occurred during the late 2010s, when the entire metropolitan economy was expanding. Clark County has also faced economic headwinds since the pandemic, with its workforce declining in each of the past two years.

Still, the long-term change deserves attention. More Oregon residents are finding work across the river, and Clark County has developed a larger employment base of its own.

Portland should be asking whether its tax structure, public safety challenges, service delivery, and business climate are contributing to this change. Dismissing the trend as nothing more than Vancouver’s growth would be an exercise in complacency.

Taxpayers Are Entitled to Expect Basic Competence

The issue ultimately comes down to a basic question of governance: What are residents and businesses receiving in return for the taxes they pay?

People can accept taxes when they believe the money supports effective public services, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, and a city that works. Their patience understandably wears thin when costs remain high while basic problems persist.

Businesses face a similar calculation. They must control expenses, retain employees, and provide an environment where customers and workers feel comfortable. If another jurisdiction offers a more attractive combination of costs, services, and economic opportunity, moving or expanding there becomes a rational business decision.

Portland cannot expect employers to ignore these realities out of loyalty to the city.

Nor should city leaders assume that Portland’s historical dominance will protect it indefinitely. Economic advantages can erode. Businesses can relocate. Workers can change their commuting patterns. Once investment and employment move elsewhere, winning them back can be difficult.

Portland Needs Accountability, Not Excuses

The movement of jobs toward Clark County should serve as a warning, not a reason for defensiveness.

Portland needs to demonstrate that it can deliver essential services effectively, address public safety concerns, maintain clean and functional public spaces, manage taxpayer money responsibly, and create conditions in which businesses can thrive.

That does not mean every problem can be solved overnight, or that Clark County is free of its own challenges. It means acknowledging that public policy has economic consequences and that the quality of local governance matters.

The city should be measuring its performance against clear outcomes: Are public spaces improving? Are residents and businesses experiencing greater safety? Are taxes and fees supporting services that people can see and rely on? Is Portland attracting investment, or making it easier for employers to choose somewhere else?

These are not abstract political questions. They affect jobs, household incomes, commercial investment, and the region’s long-term prosperity.

Portland should not congratulate itself on being the historic center of the region while ignoring evidence that its economic position is changing.

In my experience, life is inertia… you are either moving forwards or backwards. If you think you are staying the same, you are moving BACKWARDS. Portland stayed the same and sat on its laurels relying on Nike, Intel, food to farm restaurants and keeping Portland weird. Portland did not adapt while city hall passed numerous tax measures and policies that pushed cost of living sky high.

Vancouver’s rise is a success story. Portland’s challenge is to understand why more workers and businesses are looking north—and to fix the problems that make leaving Portland an increasingly appealing option.

A city that wants to remain economically competitive must earn that position through effective governance, reliable public services, public safety, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. It cannot tax people heavily, allow basic problems to persist, and expect businesses and workers to stay simply because they always have.

The Columbia River is not an economic wall. It is a bridge to alternatives. And increasingly, Portland’s workers and businesses are using it.

https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2026/10/the-number-of-oregonians-working-in-clark-county-has-nearly-doubled.html