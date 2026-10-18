Brian Owendoff

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pogi
Oct 18

25 years ago I told people that Vancouver would out compete Portland and was laughed at.

Portland’s concept of progression is regression.

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pogi's avatar
pogi
Oct 18

25 years ago I told people that Vancouver would out compete Portland and was laughed at.

Portland’s concept of progression is regression.

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