This time, the proposal is to create an entirely new Community Safety Bureau, bringing Portland Street Response (PSR), the Office of Violence Prevention, and Ceasefire under a single director.

The sales pitch sounds familiar: better coordination, fewer redundancies, clearer accountability, and more efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

But Portland residents should be asking a much more fundamental question:

Are we fixing the problems within these programs, or simply creating another layer of management to oversee them?

The proposed bureau would elevate these three programs into a co-equal branch of Portland’s public safety system. Councilor Sameer Kanal, who is sponsoring the ordinance, argues that centralized leadership would provide greater operational clarity and improve coordination.

Yet the proposal does not expand Portland Street Response, change the services provided by any of the three programs, or directly address questions about their effectiveness.

Instead, the immediate deliverable is a new bureau, a dedicated director, and a reorganization.

The estimated price tag is $151,500, supposedly absorbed within the existing Public Safety Service Area budget. But let’s be clear: money does not become free simply because it is reassigned from an existing budget. There is still an opportunity cost, and taxpayers deserve to know what measurable improvement they are purchasing.

The Bigger Problem: Organizational Charts Don’t Fix Organizational Culture

There is another issue Council should be examining before creating this bureau: the culture and mission of the programs it intends to consolidate.

Portland Street Response was established to provide an alternative response to people experiencing behavioral health crises, particularly situations where an armed police response may not be necessary.

That is a legitimate public safety function. But there is a significant difference between being a crisis responder and becoming an advocacy organization with a crisis-response vehicle.

A former PSR supervisor offered a revealing assessment in a recent exit interview:

“PSR has two camps. Those who see themselves as Mobile Crisis Responders and those who see themselves as activists for the houseless community.”

That distinction deserves serious attention.

The mission should be crisis intervention, de-escalation, connecting people with treatment, and helping individuals move toward stability. It should not be political activism, ideological advocacy, or treating the perpetuation of street homelessness as an acceptable substitute for helping people escape it.

Portland cannot afford to have its public safety programs become extensions of activist movements. Nor can it afford a culture in which ideological priorities take precedence over measurable outcomes, professional standards, accountability, and the actual needs of people experiencing mental health crises.

Compassion without accountability is not an effective public safety strategy.

And simply placing multiple programs under one director does not resolve fundamental disagreements about their missions, operating philosophies, or performance.

Follow the Money. Follow the Outcomes.

The city’s $151,500 estimate includes:

$36,000 to reclassify a Manager II position as a Bureau Director.

$7,500 for advisory committee stipends.

$78,000 for a half-time administrative and community engagement position.

$30,000 to reclassify a Ceasefire supervisor position as a manager.

The city says these costs will be absorbed within the existing Public Safety Service Area budget. No additional positions are created by the ordinance, although the proposal does allocate additional administrative capacity.

Meanwhile, Portland’s proposed FY 2026–27 budget included eliminating two PSR aftercare teams, representing $659,274 in reductions, and reducing Ceasefire and Office of Violence Prevention grants by $1 million.

The city is reducing resources for direct services while proposing a new organizational structure, additional administrative support, and another executive-level position.

Council should explain why administrative restructuring is the priority when the programs themselves face resource constraints.

Portland Needs Results, Not Another Bureaucratic Makeover.

Councilor Kanal argues that the city cannot afford not to make this change, suggesting that better coordination could eventually produce improved response times and more appropriate deployment of resources.

That’s a reasonable hypothesis. But it is not an outcome.

Before approving this proposal, Portland residents deserve answers to some basic questions:

What measurable performance problems will this reorganization solve? How will the city distinguish legitimate crisis intervention from political advocacy? What accountability standards will apply to the new bureau director? How will Council measure successful interventions, treatment connections, repeat crisis calls, and long-term outcomes? Why are administrative resources being prioritized while direct-service capacity is being reduced?

Portland has spent years reorganizing government, creating new departments, changing reporting structures, hiring consultants, and developing new strategic frameworks.

Yet the fundamental problems remain.

A new bureau doesn’t automatically produce better outcomes. A new director doesn’t automatically create accountability. And a new organizational chart certainly doesn’t fix a broken organizational culture.

Portland needs professionals focused on public safety, crisis intervention, treatment, and measurable results.

Not another layer of bureaucracy that allows City Hall to declare victory because it has reorganized the problem.

Stop confusing administrative activity with actual progress.

The Portland City Council’s Community and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to consider Ordinance 2026-417 on November 17, 2026.

Portland.gov

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