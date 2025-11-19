Discussion about this post

Tim Larson
Nov 20

Brian, thank you for the quick but completely understandable lesson in Development Economics. I am continually baffled by Dr. Dunphy’s comments on most anything related to Economics. Perhaps his PhD is from the University of Moscow, and I am not talking about Idaho. I’m fairly educated about economics and I find much of what he thinks disconnected from the realities of the free market, most egregiously the laws of supply and demand!

Your comments and writings are always dead on the mark!

Tim

John Wygertz
Dec 17

Capitalism is not sentimental. If something doesn't pencil out, it won't get built. And if it does get built and doesn't cover its costs, somebody gets hosed. All the wishful thinking in the world will not change the bottom line.

