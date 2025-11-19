Over the past decade, housing has shifted from a locally financed asset to a national portfolio component dominated by institutional investors with preference for markets with high ratios of income to housing cost. What it misses entirely is the more fundamental reality: capital for new housing now overwhelmingly comes from out-of-state institutional investors, not local financial enterprises. This is a dramatic structural change in U.S. housing production and a major barrier to building affordable housing nationwide.

None of this analysis touches the impact of enterprise zones and preferential tax treatment, which have further shaped and accelerated this institutional shift.

The Real Economic Shift Isn’t “Urban vs. Suburban”—It’s Work Itself

The more meaningful change isn’t pre- vs. post-COVID land values. It’s the transformation of work. Remote work, long technologically inevitable, was simply accelerated by the pandemic. As a result, the traditional CBD model—tens of thousands of skilled workers commuting daily—has evaporated. And it’s not coming back. That matters because dense urban cores were once the gravitational force sustaining luxury multifamily construction.

Portland, however, lacks the high-paying job base required to support continued luxury development. The city is neither a generator of new high-value employers nor an environment that attracts them. The anti-business climate plays a major role, but so does something Portland policymakers never want to say out loud: Oregon does not have strong universities capable of producing the talent or research ecosystem that supports high-growth industries. With the exception of OHSU—which is too specialized to lift the overall economy—the pipeline simply isn’t there. That places a natural ceiling on Portland’s aspirations to become another Seattle or San Francisco.

Housing Economics Are Still Economics

Cities attract investment when spectacular returns are achievable. It’s as simple as that. The more a city tries to cap those returns—via rent control, layers of fees, excessive permitting complexity, unpredictable regulations, and political hostility—the more capital stays away.

Policymakers love to talk about rents. They never talk about income.

One metric the article fails to examine is the ratio of median income to median housing cost. In Multnomah County it’s under 6. In markets that see robust multifamily investment, the ratio is often between 8 and 11. In those cities, prospective tenants have more income relative to the cost of housing, which translates directly into capital flowing into new development. Oregon’s chronic low wages mean Oregonians are heavily rent-burdened even before accounting for health care, child care, or retirement savings.

What We Built—and Why It Worked Until It Didn’t

Between 2015 and 2020, developers oversupplied 600–800 sq ft studios and one-bedrooms that needed $2.50/sq ft

+ to pencil. At that time, the market was absorbing an endless stream of incoming tech workers, plus a mélange of “career baristas,” massage therapy students, and early retirees. That demand signaled opportunity—and yes, oversupply is part of how markets achieve equilibrium. The pendulum swings too far, developers accept lower returns, and tenants benefit from more choice.

But that era is gone.

Today’s Development Climate Is Functionally Hostile

Trying to build in Portland now means navigating an exhausting list of disincentives:

Multi-year permitting delays

Scarcity of available land

Inclusionary zoning burdens

Steep permitting fees

Record construction costs

Extreme tenant-favoring regulatory risk

Crime and vandalism

Escalating insurance costs

Rising utilities

Skyrocketing property taxes

Rising labor costs

High interest rates

Increasing vacancy in the existing stock

This is not a small list. It is structural. And for many developers, including me, it’s not worth trying to fight through a regulatory environment where the City and County seem committed to making every one of these constraints worse.

Developers and Tenants Actually Share a Goal

This may sound counterintuitive, but developers and rent-burdened tenants ultimately want the same thing: get people into housing they can safely afford and keep them there. That only happens with sustained, abundant supply. And right now, supply is collapsing.

Until Portland overbuilds—yes, overbuilds—the right product (family-sized units, modest amenities, peripheral urban locations), rents will stay high. You do not regulate your way out of a supply shortage. You build your way out.

A Final Word to Jamie Dunphy DSA Peacock Collusion Caucus and Others Who Believe Developers “Hold Units Offline”

I invite Dunphy to operate even one apartment building in Portland for a single month. The idea that owners keep units vacant until rents reach luxurious heights is fantasy. Developers are not sitting on empty units while taxes, water, sewer, electric, garbage, management, vandalism repairs, insurance, labor, and financing costs soar.

Banks do not operate on vibes. Debt Service Coverage Ratio covenants are not suggestions. Nobody is taking on extra vacancy risk voluntarily. The economics simply do not work that way.