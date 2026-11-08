The article is revealing—not simply because of what it says, but because of what it celebrates.

While New York City receives much of the national attention, Portland's DSA chapter has quietly developed into a formidable political organization. According to Jacobin, Portland's chapter ranks just behind New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., in membership. Approximately one in every 200 Portland residents is reportedly a member, compared with one in every 530 New Yorkers.

Even more consequential, the publication reports that one-third of Portland's City Council actively participates in the DSA's Socialists in Office Committee (SIOC).

This is not simply an activist organization advocating for its preferred policies. It is an organized political movement that has made electoral victories, institutional influence, and the exercise of political power central to its strategy.

And Portland has become one of its most successful laboratories.

Electoral reform opened the door

To understand how this happened, we need to go back to 2020.

Few American cities experienced the aftermath of George Floyd's death quite like Portland. Months of demonstrations, confrontations with law enforcement, and intense political polarization fundamentally changed the city's political environment.

The protests weakened the political standing of moderate Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler and intensified calls to overhaul Portland's city government.

In 2022, voters approved Measure 26-228, replacing the city's traditional commission form of government with a 12-member City Council elected from four multimember districts using ranked-choice voting.

Combined with Portland's small-donor public financing program, established in 2016, these changes substantially lowered the financial and organizational barriers to entering local politics.

That created opportunities for candidates and organizations that previously struggled to compete against established political interests.

The DSA recognized the opportunity and organized accordingly.

What had historically been a movement skeptical of electoral politics began embracing candidates, endorsements, campaign infrastructure, and institutional power.

As Dave Coburn, a former cochair of the chapter's Electoral Working Group, explained in the Jacobin article, there had previously been significant resistance within the organization to supporting candidates for office. Some members believed candidates could accomplish little and preferred pursuing political objectives through ballot measures.

That philosophy has changed.

The DSA now understands that controlling institutions can be considerably more consequential than simply influencing individual policy debates.

This is about power, not just policy

One particularly revealing statement in the Jacobin article came from Colleen Carroll, a member of the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA):

"Naming the villains who are harming our communities and keeping us from having the things we want, I think, has been a huge part of the project."

Think about that language.

Who exactly are these villains?

They are the people who have invested millions of dollars of their own capital to build businesses, create jobs, construct housing, develop commercial properties, and employ Portland residents.

They are the business owners who have taken enormous financial risks to build the buildings where people live, work, worship, and shop.

They are the employers who generate the tax revenue necessary to pay for the public services everyone expects.

Apparently, much of Portland's political left has increasingly embraced a worldview in which business owners, developers, investors, and other private-sector participants are viewed as adversaries rather than essential partners in building a functioning city.

That is a dangerous political philosophy for a city already struggling with economic stagnation, business departures, declining investment, and an increasingly difficult environment for employers.

A city cannot tax, regulate, and antagonize its way to prosperity.

But there is another aspect of the DSA's organizational structure that deserves considerably more public scrutiny.

According to the Jacobin account, candidates seeking DSA endorsement must sign a pledge supporting the organization's platform. Once elected, they are accountable to the chapter's Socialists in Office Committee.

That raises an important question:

Who do these elected officials ultimately answer to—the residents of Portland or the political organization that helped put them in office?

Political endorsements and organizational accountability are perfectly legitimate. But public office carries a different responsibility.

City councilors are elected to represent everyone in their districts, including people who disagree with their political ideology, voted for someone else, or have no interest in joining a political organization.

Their obligation is to the public, not to a political movement.

The Peacock bloc and the institutional strategy

Four Portland City Council members are confirmed DSA members: Mitch Green, Tiffany Koyama-Lane, Angelita Morillo, and Sameer Kanal.

Candace Avalos and Jamie Dunphy have also frequently aligned with them politically.

Together, these councilors have been characterized as the Peacock bloc.

The significance is not simply that several councilors share similar political beliefs. Political coalitions are a normal part of representative government.

The concern is the combination of ideological alignment, organizational discipline, electoral infrastructure, and the ability to exercise substantial influence over city government.

The DSA's ambitions extend beyond winning individual policy debates.

It is building a political infrastructure designed to recruit candidates, finance campaigns, secure endorsements, elect sympathetic officials, and maintain influence after those candidates take office.

That is a legitimate political strategy.

But Portland voters should understand what is happening and evaluate the consequences.

The objective is not merely to influence city government. It is to build and consolidate political power within it.

A political victory is not necessarily a popular mandate

Here is where the recent election deserves closer examination.

The most important takeaway is not simply which candidates won or lost. It is the enormous gap between the political influence of an organized minority and the actual participation of the electorate.

Roughly one-third of Portland's eligible voters participated in the election. Approximately two-thirds did not.

That is hardly an overwhelming endorsement of the political establishment.

Of course, low turnout does not automatically mean voters oppose the winning candidates. Nor does it invalidate the results.

But it should make every elected official pause before interpreting an election victory as an expansive mandate for an ideological agenda.

People express dissatisfaction with government in different ways.

Some vote against incumbents. Some vote with their feet and leave. Some vote with their wallets and move their businesses and investments elsewhere. Others simply disengage because they no longer believe the political system is responsive to their concerns.

Portland has experienced all of these dynamics.

The city's political leadership should be asking why so many residents, employers, and investors have become increasingly skeptical about Portland's future.

Instead, too much of the political conversation revolves around ideological victories, identifying enemies, and expanding government control.

That is not an economic recovery strategy.

Mitch Green and the limits of electoral support

Consider Mitch Green.

Even if an incumbent receives approximately 25% of the initial first-choice vote, that represents only a relatively small fraction of the overall electorate.

In a city with an electorate approaching 200,000, approximately 11,000 first-choice votes does NOT constitute a sweeping popular mandate.

They represent a victory within a particular electoral structure and turnout environment with an extremely low bar of 25% +1.

There is nothing inherently wrong with winning under ranked-choice voting. Candidates compete under the rules established by the Charter Committee which was led in part by DSA affiliated members.

Rank choice voting was funded and propagated by progressives as it allows unpopular progressive candidates a better chance of winning.

Rank Choice Voting “RCV” invites the problem of “ballot exhaustion,” which occurs when too many voters rank too few candidates such that their vote is not counted in the final runoff.

Consider an election where five candidates are running but a voter ranks only three, all of whom get eliminated before the final tally. Since none of his votes will have gone to either the winner or the runner-up, his ballot is effectively discarded.

But there is a legitimate distinction between winning an election and demonstrating broad public support.

Yet when candidates can secure political office with relatively limited initial support, voters deserve an honest examination of whether the system is delivering the broader democratic representation its advocates promised.

We should also be careful not to confuse organizational strength with popular consensus.

The DSA has demonstrated that it can organize, recruit candidates, mobilize supporters, and compete effectively in Portland's new electoral environment.

That is a political achievement.

It does not mean that Portland's population has embraced its ideology or endorsed its entire political platform.

An organized minority can exercise enormous influence when the majority is disengaged.

That is precisely why voter participation and institutional accountability matter.

The economic consequences cannot be ignored

Portland is facing serious economic challenges.

Businesses have closed or relocated. Investment decisions are increasingly difficult. Housing production remains expensive. Downtown continues to struggle. Public safety and homelessness remain major concerns.

These are not abstract ideological disagreements but real problems affecting residents, workers, property owners, employers, and taxpayers.

And the people responsible for governing Portland should be judged on whether they improve these conditions.

A political movement that views private investment and business ownership primarily through the lens of class conflict and “as the ENEMY” is unlikely to create the environment necessary for a sustained economic recovery.

We need more employers, more investment, more housing, more jobs, and a government that understands the relationship between economic growth and the tax revenue necessary to provide public services.

Portland cannot afford to become an ideological experiment at the expense of its economic future.

2028 will be the real test

The next major election will be an important opportunity for Portland voters to evaluate the consequences of this political shift.

By 2028, residents will have had more time to assess the performance of the City Council, the effectiveness of its policies, the condition of public services, and whether the promises made during the previous election translated into measurable results.

The DSA has demonstrated that it can build a political organization capable of winning elections.

The question now is whether its candidates and allies can demonstrate that they can govern effectively.

Can they improve public safety? Can they address homelessness and untreated mental illness? Can they make housing more affordable? Can they restore business confidence? Can they create an environment where employers want to invest and workers want to build their futures?

These are the measures that matter.

Portland does not need more ideological victories. It needs competent leadership, economic growth, fiscal discipline, and a government focused on delivering results.

Winning an election is one thing. Earning the confidence of an entire city is something entirely different.

And in 2028, Portland voters will have an opportunity to make that distinction unmistakably clear.

https://jacobin.com/2026/11/portland-democratic-socialists-city-council