Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
13h

One of the biggest problems in Portland and Oregon government today is that too many elected officials and senior staff have never created a job.

They've never built a business. Never signed the front of a paycheck instead of the back. Never managed cash flow, secured financing, or faced competitors trying to take their customers. They've never had to make payroll when the bank account was running low or live with the consequences of a bad decision.

Yet they routinely make decisions that determine whether everyone else can.

The typical career path is familiar: college, where they're taught to critique capitalism and America's institutions, followed immediately by a government job or political office. Their experience is regulating businesses—not running them. Spending tax dollars—not creating the wealth that generates them.

Most have good intentions.

They genuinely want to help people.

But good intentions are not an economic strategy.

Every social program, every public employee, every road, park, school, and safety net depends on one thing first: a productive private economy.

Government produces very little wealth. Businesses do.

Businesses create jobs.

Businesses invest capital.

Businesses innovate.

Businesses generate the tax revenue that pays for government itself.

Treat them like adversaries instead of partners, and eventually they stop investing.

That's exactly what's happening.

And that brings me to the Democrat Socialists of America (“DSA”). They are communists as they are skipping the socialist stage.

DSA is a cancer that is quickly destroying our state.

The so-called Fair Share Tax is another ideologically driven DSA experiment destined to disappoint the very workers it claims to help.

Portland is still struggling to rebuild its economy after the pandemic. It needs investment, job creation, business expansion, and a growing tax base.

Instead, DSA-aligned Councilors are pushing another tax that risks making it more expensive to operate here, discouraging investment, and undermining the revenue recovery they desperately need.

You cannot solve system-wide economic problems with performative local taxes that make an already struggling city less competitive.

You may score political points with your base, but you risk leaving workers with fewer opportunities, businesses with higher costs, and taxpayers with an even weaker by economy to support.

This new generation entering the workforce already faces enormous uncertainty from artificial intelligence and a rapidly changing labor market.

Portland should be competing aggressively for employers and investment—not treating businesses as convenient targets for ideological experiments.

Increasing the cost of doing business in one economically fragile city will not magically fix national compensation disparities. It may simply push investment elsewhere while leaving the underlying problem untouched.

Portland should not become the national laboratory for policies that sound compassionate in campaign speeches but fail the economic reality test.

And the political consequences may be just as serious.

When voters repeatedly experience higher costs, deteriorating services, and fewer economic opportunities, ideological promises lose their appeal.

DSA should not assume Portlanders will remain indefinitely receptive to policies that fail to deliver.

So, by all means, keep discussing the world you want to create. But all 12 Councilors need to work with the Mayor on the city Portlanders actually need: safe, functional, affordable, and economically competitive.

Start with the basics. Improve public safety. Streamline permitting. Control spending. Encourage private investment. Measure outcomes instead of celebrating intentions.

And consider leading by example: make City Hall more accountable and productive, including a serious examination of returning city staff to the office where their work benefits from in-person collaboration and public access.

Portland needs an economic recovery strategy, not another ideological loyalty test.

If your policies are supposed to help workers, start by creating an environment where employers can afford to hire them.

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Brian Owendoff
8h

DSA understands something that many political organizations overlook: people don't just join movements because of ideology.

They join because they want to belong. DSA offers a ready-made social network, a sense of identity, a common enemy, and the comforting illusion that their personal frustrations are part of some grand political struggle.

That sense of belonging becomes the recruiting tool—and ideological conformity becomes the price of admission.

The formula is simple: find people who feel alienated, encourage them to blame capitalism, business owners, or some vaguely defined system for their disappointments, and give them a cause to rally around.

Personal accountability gets replaced with collective grievance.

Question the ideology, and you risk questioning the very community that has become your identity.

Much of the movement's appeal, in my view, rests on a familiar contradiction: affluent, often highly educated activists embracing socialism while lecturing everyone else about how society should work. They condemn the capitalistic system that has afforded them extraordinary opportunities, then promise to rescue the very people they presume cannot manage their own lives.

Socialism sells the fantasy of equality while concentrating influence in the hands of those who claim to speak for everyone else.

And too often, the people doing the preaching seem far more interested in acquiring power than demonstrating that their ideas actually deliver prosperity, opportunity, or freedom.

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