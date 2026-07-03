Brian Owendoff

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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
2d

Brilliant what could possibly go wrong

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
2d

Wasn’t psychedelics (shrooms) on the ballot, for the same reasons, several years ago. Measure 109? Which I believe passed.

I distinctly remember the same arguments for it.

In any case, talk about tone deaf or not being able to “read the room.”

Just the other day as well, Merkley was talking on X about helping the cannabis industry in terms of banking. What are the Democrats and radicals thinking???

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