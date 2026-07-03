A bloc of Portland’s progressive City Council members has introduced legislation that would reduce enforcement of low-level psychedelic offenses while shifting more resources toward harm reduction.

The proposal would not legalize psilocybin, but it would create a commission to study psychedelic research and recommend future policy changes. Supporters argue police should focus on fentanyl trafficking, overdoses, and violent crime—not personal possession of psychedelics. They also point to emerging research on therapeutic uses of psychedelics and their cultural significance to some Indigenous communities.

Those are legitimate discussions.

But Portland should be asking a much bigger question:

Why are we debating easier access to another mind-altering substance when we’re still cleaning up the consequences of Measure 110?

The lesson from Measure 110 wasn’t that enforcement was the only problem. It was that reducing legal consequences without first building a functioning mental health and addiction treatment system left thousands of vulnerable people without meaningful intervention.

If psychedelics ultimately have a role in treating PTSD, depression, or addiction, they should be used in structured clinical settings with trained professionals—not through a policy that further normalizes self-medication while our behavioral health system remains overwhelmed.

Portland already struggles with open-air drug use involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Adding another category of drugs that law enforcement is expected to largely ignore sends exactly the wrong message.

Supporters insist this is only about low-level possession. Perhaps.

But perception matters.

Imagine trying to convince retailers, employers, tourists, convention planners, and families that downtown Portland is once again safe, vibrant, and open for business while simultaneously announcing another policy that signals less enforcement of public drug use.

That’s not an economic development strategy.

It’s another reminder that City Hall continues to prioritize ideological experiments over restoring basic civic order.

Research on psychedelics deserves serious attention. So do the risks.

While persistent psychosis after hallucinogen use is uncommon, medical literature recognizes that substances such as psilocybin and LSD can trigger long-term psychotic disorders in people with underlying genetic or psychiatric vulnerabilities. That’s precisely why therapeutic psychedelic use is being studied in carefully controlled medical settings—not as another drug policy experiment conducted on city streets.

This proposal also raises a broader question of priorities.

Portland remains near the bottom of national rankings on measures of economic recovery and commercial real estate investment. Downtown vacancies remain high. Businesses continue to leave or shrink their footprint. Residents consistently rank public safety, homelessness, and behavioral health among their top concerns.

Given those realities, why is this where the City Council is spending its time?

Government should focus on the fundamentals:

Restore public safety.

Build a functioning mental health treatment system.

Reduce homelessness through accountability and treatment.

Create an environment where employers invest and living-wage jobs grow.

Improve quality of life for the people who already live here.

Strong cities aren’t built by continually redefining which laws won’t be enforced.

They’re built by creating safe neighborhoods, effective public services, economic opportunity, and a government focused on solving the problems residents actually experience every day.

Portland doesn’t need another social experiment.

It needs a City Hall focused on getting the basics right

.