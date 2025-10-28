Today marks 301 days since Portland’s new City Council has been in office. In that time, we’ve seen passionate speeches, symbolic resolutions, and even a $100,000 international junket to Vienna. What we haven’t seen is meaningful progress on the three most urgent issues facing Portlanders: safety, mental health and substance use disorder, and economic development.

This City Council—particularly its Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members—has shown a troubling pattern of focusing on national and international issues that fall far outside the scope of city governance. It’s time to get back to basics.

What a City Council Is (and Isn’t) Responsible For

Let’s be clear: Portland’s City Council is not Congress, the State Department, or the United Nations.

It has no authority over:

1. The Israel-Palestine conflict, as referenced in recent statements and resolutions.

2. Federal immigration policy, which is determined by Congress and enforced by national agencies.

3. The Pentagon budget, despite Councilor Ana del Rocío Morillo’s September 4th call to reallocate $3.5 billion from the U.S. military to Gaza-related aid and immigration support.

The council’s time and energy are finite. Portland’s residents deserve leaders who focus on the pressing challenges in their own backyard.

Portland’s Real Priorities: Maslow 101

The three biggest issues confronting Portland today sit right at the base of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: safety, stability, and economic opportunity.

1. Safety and Law Enforcement

A recent report based on FBI crime data listed Portland as the second-worst city for total crime in America, with a total crime rate which is 195% higher than the national average. So many Portland residents and business owners don’t bother reporting crimes unless they need a police report for insurance and our courts are focused on “restorative justice” and often downgrade out drop charges. Our crime rate is much higher than reported.

Public safety must be the foundation of any livable city. Residents, workers, and visitors all deserve to feel safe on our streets and in our neighborhoods. Yet, selective enforcement of laws—particularly during the 140 plus nightly ICE facility civil unrest and unlawful actions that affect the welfare (and sleep) of hundreds of neighbors without meaningful police response—undermines trust in institutions and fosters resentment.

Everyone deserves equal protection under the law. If laws are not enforced uniformly, then the rule of law becomes optional.

2. Mental Health, Drug Addiction, and Housing

Portland is in the middle of a humanitarian crisis. Drug overdoses are at record highs. Mental illness is untreated. Homeless encampments continue to strain public spaces and services and causes damage to our environment. Oregon is now ranked fourth highest per capita rate of homelessness in America. Oregon is ranked worst for mental health and ranked 2nd in addiction. You combine those three and what we have is the perfect deadly storm.

We need meaningful investment in a continuum of care: detox beds, transitional housing with wraparound services, and a functioning mental health infrastructure in partnership with Multnomah County and the State of Oregon. Oregon is ranked 51st in access to mental health care. Piecemeal programs and experimental housing ideas imported from Vienna won’t solve what is fundamentally a regional health emergency.

3. Economic Development

Portland has also lost over 10,000 jobs! City Council needs to focus on ways to retain existing companies and attract new ones. Question: can the councilors name the nine largest employers in their district? If not, they definitely don’t have a relationship with leadership of these companies that pay among the highest local and state taxes in the country. Auto pilot and ignorance is a bad economic development strategy. The worst thing that can happen is a councilor learning from the Oregonian yet another company has left Portland.

Here’s a fact often left out of the housing debate: Portland has over 25,000 vacant apartments.

What we have is not a housing supply crisis — we have a job crisis. Portland needs to focus on attracting employers, growing small businesses, and creating well-paying jobs so that people can afford to live in and thrive in Portland.

Quality of life starts with a paycheck. We should build housing to meet demand, but that won’t succeed without economic opportunity to sustain it.

Portland Connections to Israeli Military : Misguided Priorities

On October 17, 2025, six Portland city council members pledged to investigate the city’s connections to the Israeli military. This “investigation” singles out only one group of Portlanders - those who are Jewish or have ties to Israel.

The investigation will focus on several areas:

Weapon manufacturing and transport: The pledge commits to probing the manufacturing and transport of weapons and parts intended for the Israeli military within city limits.

Investments and contracts: The council members will also investigate city investments in or contracts with companies accused of complicity with Israeli policies.

Diplomatic ties: The pledge includes a review of Portland’s diplomatic relationships with Israel, including its “sister-city” status with Ashkelon.

To add insult to insult to injury, the DSA had a press conference and intentionally blocked Rockne Roll a journalist from the Jewish Federation from participating in the conference call. Roll registered to attend the virtual press conference hosted by the DSA, but someone removed him from the virtual meeting after he logged on and wouldn’t let him back in.

City Councilor Angelita Morillo (who was one of the four councilors on the call) re-posted the Portland DSA’s message on her personal social media account and added this commentary:

“Also, just want to add that members of the Jewish Federation were allowed on the call, and their org is very pro-Israel.”

When dissent is framed as oppression, when law enforcement is vilified as inherently unjust, and when public meetings become echo chambers for a narrow ideology, we are no longer engaged in democratic debate. We’re watching a slow slide into dogmatism.

This is shameful and offensive and antisemitic! If one group can be singled out today, any community can be singled out tomorrow. That should concern every Portlander, regardless of views on international affairs.





I demand the Portland DSA make a public formal apology to Rockne Roll and The Jewish Review. The six city Peacock caucus councilors should do the same.

Time to Refocus

It’s not too late, but time is running out. The next four months will determine whether Portland is on a path to recovery in four years — or stagnation for forty.

We don’t need symbolic gestures or ideological distractions. We need competent governance focused on the needs of the city’s residents and the city’s core responsibilities: public safety, infrastructure, economic growth, and public health.

We don’t need more ideological purity tests. We need competence. We need leaders grounded in real-world experience who understand how to manage a complex city—not activists chasing utopian fantasies at taxpayer expense that has NOTHING to do with responsibilities as a City of Portland City Council member.

Portland used to be a place where different ideas clashed and something better emerged. But today, a small ideological minority is trying to impose its narrow vision on everyone, without room for dissent.

If Portland is to recover—economically, socially, and civically—we must resist the pressure to conform to a single ideological narrative.

We must demand accountability, transparency, and results. And most of all, we must re-center our policies on what actually works for the people who live, work, and raise families here—not just the loudest voices in the room.

Every Portland resident should contact their Councilors and remind them: You were elected to serve the people of this city — not to pose as international diplomats or federal lobbyists.

Let’s bring the focus back home.

Brian Owendoff is a Portland resident / business owner / civic advocate and has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion in commercial real estate development including seven mixed use towers in Downtown Portland. Mr. Owendoff volunteers extensively in the areas of mental health and addiction, working with organizations such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center and Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons, where we serve hundreds of unhoused men monthly. His involvement extends to multiple business, philanthropic, and real estate boards.

This dual perspective—as a developer and as a direct-service volunteer—gives him a unique understanding of Portland’s mental health, unhoused and economic crisis.

Contact: brian@bmocre.com