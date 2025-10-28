Discussion about this post

Oct 28

Great article. Very well written and reasoned. Our new leaders leave much to be desired. I could go on…

Oct 29

Unfortunately, the moneyed class in Portland seems fine with endorsing anyone who is willing to raise the middle finger to whoever, as long as they are allowed to be angry and destructive. I saw it at last night’s Timothy Synder literary arts event. There is great affection and enthusiasm among the crowd that can afford expensive tickets, for ideologic resistance to anyone who thinks differently than them. There is a thug quality to Portland culture. With our crime statistics, inadequate law enforcement and prosecution, and severe mentally ill homeless, they are still more interested in displaying virtue and trying to outdo others in their conformity to a democratic socialist governance. They are fine with the cities decline, as long as they can stick it to the man.

Great piece. I am sure Portland will turn around, but when?

