Brian Owendoff

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CatMan
16h

Is there any way you can kickstart a movement to repeal ranked choice voting and perhaps shrink the size of the council? The DSA with Avelos as their leader, wrote the new charter because they knew it was the way they could win power. It was no accident. Time to fix it before it’s too late.

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Brian Owendoff
11h

Morillo: "We will come for you (the more moderate councilors) in ways we have never come for you before if you touch the OCBPA (police accountability board funds)."

This appears to be a threat of violence by Morillo against six of her colleagues on the council. Morillo has reportedly close ties to violent leftists. Jacob Hoopes, who received a 2.5 year federal prison sentence for a brutally violent attack on an ICE officer, was asked to speak prior to the votes being cast for the Morillo proposal.

This is not the first time Morillo has had issues around racism or ageism. Her current Chief of Staff, Andre Miller, filled a racial discrimination lawsuit against her back in May of this year. She has also, on multiple occasions, complained that her older colleagues take too many bathroom breaks.

Credit: PDX real

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