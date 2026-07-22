Today's City Council meeting wasn't just about a budget vote—it was a revealing display of why Portland's government continues to struggle.

The City Charter is unambiguous: when the Council reaches a tie on legislation, the Mayor casts the deciding vote. That's not a loophole or a power grab. It's literally how the Charter was written to resolve legislative deadlocks.

Yet instead of respecting the governing document they were elected to uphold, some councilors seemed more interested in attacking the process because they didn't like the outcome.

Even more disappointing was the conduct that followed.

Councilors Angelita Morillo and Candace Avalos have every right to disagree with Mayor Keith Wilson's decision. They do not elevate public discourse by resorting to juvenile insults like referring to the Mayor as "Councilor Smith's daddy."

That wasn't wit. It wasn't leadership. It wasn't even effective political theater.

It was petty, disrespectful, and unbecoming of elected officials entrusted with governing Oregon's largest city.

Portland residents expect their councilors to debate policy, persuade colleagues, and respect the institutions they serve—not act like students trading insults in a high school cafeteria.

The irony is hard to miss. The same councilors who regularly demand civility, respect, and inclusion from everyone else abandoned those standards the moment a vote didn't go their way.

Democracy means you don't always win. The Charter anticipated that reality by giving the Mayor the authority to break ties. That's not a constitutional crisis—that's the system functioning exactly as designed.

If some councilors believe the Charter should be changed, they should propose an amendment and let voters decide. Until then, they have a duty to respect the rules they were elected to operate under.

Portland has too many serious problems—public safety, homelessness, struggling businesses, declining affordability—for its elected officials to waste time on childish name-calling and performative outrage.

Residents deserve adults in the room. Today's council meeting too often looked like the opposite.

The good news is the proposal sponsored by Olivia Clark passed 10-2, with the ordinance to use roughly $12 million to preserve 30 public safety positions, including unarmed police “public safety support specialists,” three fire rescue crews and 311 customer service representatives.

Initially drawing an ideological divide between the council’s two factions, the second proposal was written to draw on funds that the newly launched police oversight board was deemed unlikely to spend in its first year.

Sadly, it took 21 months for the Mayor to break a tie vote.