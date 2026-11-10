Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
4h

Does it really matter? Portland government no longer works with AI or without it.

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Random Commenter
4h

I assume that Candace Avalos will be forbidden from continuing to use AI to write her material.

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