At the October 29 Finance and Governance Committee meeting, Dunphy argued that emerging AI technology carries substantial risks and that the city cannot move forward without first establishing policy guardrails in city code.

That sounds reasonable in isolation. Of course government should protect personal information, establish cybersecurity standards, and prevent discriminatory or unlawful uses of technology.

But a year-long moratorium is not a policy framework. It is a blanket pause. And Portland should be asking a much more important question: Why is the city so quick to restrict emerging technology before demonstrating that it understands how to use it responsibly?

There is a legitimate distinction between establishing safeguards and effectively freezing innovation. One is responsible governance. The other risks turning Portland into a city that regulates first, studies later, and falls further behind while other communities move forward.

The Copilot contradiction

Dunphy's announcement is particularly interesting in light of the city's existing use of Microsoft Copilot.

Earlier this year, Portland approved Copilot for use by city employees and elected officials through Microsoft's Office 365 environment, including familiar applications such as Word and Excel. The city specifically stated that police personnel were not authorized to use it.

Yet a Street Roots investigation published October 28, the day before Dunphy's announcement, reported that Portland Police Bureau and Bureau of Technology Services personnel had participated in at least eight meetings evaluating and planning for potential police implementation of Copilot.

That raises an obvious question: If the city already has rules prohibiting police use, why were city personnel evaluating and planning for that very implementation?

Before imposing another year-long moratorium, the council should explain what technology the city is already using, what data is being processed, who has access, what safeguards exist, and whether existing restrictions are actually being followed.

We need transparency and accountability and not another layer of peacock political theater.

AI could be one of the greatest equalizers of our time

What seems to be missing from this debate is a serious discussion of what artificial intelligence could actually accomplish.

AI has the potential to benefit lower- and middle-income Americans enormously. It can make knowledge, professional expertise, educational resources, and services that were once available primarily to the wealthy accessible to virtually everyone.

It can help small businesses compete with large corporations, give individuals access to sophisticated research and analysis, improve government efficiency, and make specialized knowledge more affordable.

That is potentially transformative.

Of course, AI also creates risks. Privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, transparency, and civil liberties deserve serious protections. Government should not be allowed to use technology as an excuse for unchecked surveillance or to make consequential decisions without accountability.

But the answer is not to treat innovation as inherently dangerous or to impose blanket restrictions because government has not figured out the rules yet.

There is a troubling ideological undercurrent in some of these debates: if a technology benefits wealthy people and businesses as well as everyone else, that somehow becomes a reason to oppose it. That isn't economic justice. It's envy masquerading as economic literacy.

Another real life issue: Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy's proposed AI moratorium could mean for public safety.

Portland's human trafficking division has only six officers.

The Oregon Attorney General's team reportedly has just four.

These are already limited resources in a state facing a serious sex-trafficking and child-exploitation problem.

If Dunphy's proposed ordinance restricts law enforcement's ability to evaluate, acquire, or deploy AI tools that could help identify online child predators, uncover trafficking networks, analyze evidence, and identify victims, then the consequences could be significant.

Why would City Hall put another obstacle between investigators and the technology that could help identify, arrest, and prosecute child predators and human traffickers?

Protecting privacy and civil rights is essential. But those protections should not become an excuse to handicap law enforcement or deny investigators potentially valuable tools.

Before this ordinance advances, Dunphy needs to answer a simple question:

Will law enforcement be explicitly exempt from this moratorium when AI is used to investigate child exploitation, human trafficking, and violent crime?

If the answer is no, Portlanders deserve to know why.

Political power is not a license to restrict individual liberty

There is a broader principle here that Portland's political leadership needs to understand.

Winning an election gives politicians the authority to govern within the limits of the law. It does not give them unlimited moral authority over the lives, property, speech, or economic choices of the people they represent.

Whether the ideology is communist, fascist, or simply authoritarian, the underlying danger is the same: the belief that political power entitles government to subordinate individual liberty to its preferred vision of society.

An election determines who governs. It does not determine who owns your life.

Portland needs AI safeguards grounded in civil liberties, measurable risks, and accountability. It does not need another politically convenient moratorium that substitutes obstruction for leadership.

The city should be figuring out how to use emerging technology responsibly—not finding new reasons to fall behind.

Source: Red Tail Media — Portland City Council President Wants a Moratorium on City AI Use.https://redtailmedia.org/2026/11/09/portland-city-council-president-wants-a-moratorium-on-city-ai-use-to-protect-privacy-security-and-civil-rights/