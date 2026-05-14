Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
2d

Brian,

$2.5B for Portland water: Don’t forget that early estimates forgot the costs of massive pipelines to and from the new filtration plant AND rejected cheaper UV treatment. Yet another failure of Portland government showing no respect to taxpayers. Gresham bailed out of Portland water to protect its citizens from the excessive costs. Portland plowed ahead. The Portland Doom Loop is marching on.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

The folks we send off to Washington will remind us endlessly about how they’re “fighting” you-know-who…but where have they been on this debacle?

If you read elsewhere, there are alternatives to managing the H2O. They’re just as good scientifically, and cheaper. But build we must.

In Portland we dig…but we’re in the hole.

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