The cost of Portland’s new Bull Run water filtration plant—already one of the most bloated and mismanaged public works projects in city history—has exploded by another $450 million, pushing the total price tag past $2.5 billion. That figure alone should stop anyone from believing City Hall’s talking points.

After eight years of planning, two years of construction, and now a two-year delay, the project’s latest estimate has ballooned to $2.56 billion, up from $2.1 billion just months ago and a staggering five times higher than the original $500 million plan approved in 2017. This is not bad luck—it’s systemic failure.

City officials blame legal appeals and regulatory hurdles, but those excuses don’t explain why costs continue to spiral even after permits were upheld by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. What they won’t admit is that Portland’s leadership has repeatedly signed blank checks, underestimated costs, and passed every overrun directly onto residents.

And pass it on they have.

Last summer, Portlanders were hit with the largest combined water and sewer rate increase in more than a decade, over 6%, with the Bull Run project openly cited as a primary driver. Officials now concede that even larger annual increases are coming for at least the next five years, with new hikes set to be locked in this May.

Today, the average Portland household pays roughly $160 per month—nearly $2,000 per year—for water and sewer service.

That puts Portland in the same league as cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Seattle—and in many surveys, ahead of them. Unlike those cities, Portland does not face extreme water scarcity, desert conditions, or the scale-related costs of megacities.

Yet Portland residents routinely pay more than households in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver—cities with far larger populations and far more complex infrastructure demands.

Among West Coast cities, Portland is consistently at or near the most expensive for combined water and sewer bills. Nationally, depending on the survey, Portland almost always lands in the top tier—often top five, and frequently top three.

These crushing costs have nothing to do with drought or limited supply. They are the direct result of runaway infrastructure spending, federally mandated sewer projects, and local decisions that repeatedly blow past original budgets with zero accountability.

For families already struggling with rising housing costs, higher energy bills, and expensive transportation, Portland's utility rates have crossed a critical line. This is no longer a theoretical policy debate or a future concern—it is an active affordability crisis, engineered by City Hall, with no clear ceiling and no end in sight.