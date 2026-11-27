Executive summary

The performance of Portland’s urban-core multifamily development market since 2016 presents a significant case study in the difference between development feasibility, investment underwriting, and actual operating performance.

The central conclusion is that a substantial portion of Portland’s newly constructed apartment inventory has underperformed its original investment underwriting, particularly when measured against stabilized rents, occupancy, operating expenses, achievable net operating income (NOI), debt service, and projected exit valuations.

This does not mean every project has failed. Some developments benefited from favorable land basis, institutional capital, lower construction costs, favorable financing, or earlier delivery dates. Others have maintained reasonable occupancy and generated positive cash flow.

However, the market has experienced a fundamental change in its investment economics. Projects underwritten during the strong rent-growth and capital-appreciation environment of 2016–2021 have faced a much different operating environment since 2022.

An important distinction: actual project-level operating statements, original investment memoranda, and lender underwriting are generally private. Therefore, a rigorous assessment must distinguish publicly verifiable performance from estimated performance rather than claim that every project missed its projections.

1. The development inventory: 2016–2026

For this analysis, I am defining the urban core as Downtown, the Pearl District, Northwest/Uptown, South Waterfront, the Lloyd District, and the Central Eastside. I am including ground-up rental apartment construction, including mixed-use buildings, while distinguishing subsidized affordable housing from conventional market-rate projects.

The following is a working inventory of identifiable projects, not a certified census of every building. Some developments have multiple phases, and some projects have mixed financing structures.

Major projects delivered since 2016

Development

Approx. units

Delivery

Hassalo on Eighth – residential buildings

514+

2016

The Yard

284

2016

NV Apartments

284

2016

1010 Flanders

—

2017

Couch Nine

—

2017

1320 Broadway

—

2016

Broadway Tower

—

2018

North Hollow

—

2018

The Olivia

231

2022

Alta Art Tower

313

2022

Eleven West

213

2023

The Sutton

236

2023

The Watermark at the Pearl

237

2023

Freewell

192

2024

Slabtown Square

200

2024

North 18

113

2024

Merx

126

2024

Millhouse

363

2024

Slabtown Savier

363

2024

23 Marshall

74

2025

Press Blocks

341

2025

Willamette Tower

343

2025

Willamette Block 44

362

2025

Additional projects in the urban core include:

The Vera: 203 affordable apartments in South Waterfront, completed in 2019.

Waterleaf: 178 apartments in South Waterfront, completed in 2022, predominantly affordable.

The Janey I & II: 112 apartments in the Pearl District.

11W: A new residential development completed in 2023, with approximately 213 units.

Sources for the development inventory include Institutional Property Advisors’ Portland development pipeline reports, Kidder Mathews construction reports, individual developer records, and Portland Housing Bureau project records.

Important qualification: The inventory includes projects with different delivery dates and financing structures. Affordable housing, tax-exempt developments, and conventional market-rate apartments should not be evaluated using identical underwriting assumptions. The 2016–2025 projects also need to be separated from developments that were merely proposed or under construction during earlier reporting periods.

2. What happened to the original underwriting assumptions?

A conventional institutional multifamily development underwriting typically evaluates the following:

Underwriting measure

Typical development consideration

Stabilized occupancy

Approximately 94–96%

Rent growth

2–3% annually over the long term

Operating expense growth

3–4% annually

Stabilized development yield

Often 5.5–6.5%, depending on risk

Exit capitalization rate

Often 4.75–5.50% in the earlier low-rate environment

Development timeline

24–36 months, depending on complexity

Lease-up

Approximately 12–24 months

Debt coverage

Generally 1.20–1.30x or better

These are illustrative institutional underwriting ranges, not verified original assumptions for the individual Portland properties.

The problem is that several assumptions changed simultaneously.

A. Rental revenue and lease-up

The development model depended on achieving premium rents for new construction, particularly in the Pearl, Downtown, and South Waterfront.

That strategy became more difficult as:

Downtown employment and office occupancy weakened.

The downtown residential customer base changed.

New apartment supply competed for a smaller pool of tenants willing to pay premium rents.

Employers and higher-income residents reconsidered their downtown presence.

Concessions became increasingly important to maintaining occupancy.

An apartment advertised at $2,200 per month with six weeks free is not actually generating $2,200 per month in rental revenue.

That distinction is critical when calculating effective gross income and NOI.

B. Construction costs

Developments conceived between 2016 and 2021 generally benefited from a different construction-cost environment than projects conceived after the pandemic.

The combination of:

Higher labor costs;

Material escalation;

Higher insurance premiums;

Financing costs;

Utility and infrastructure expenses;

City fees and system development charges;

substantially increased the replacement cost of new multifamily housing.

This created a particularly difficult situation for projects that entered construction with aggressive land valuations and relatively thin development margins.

C. Interest rates and capitalization rates

This is arguably the largest financial problem for developers and investors.

Many projects were conceived in a period when capital was inexpensive and institutional investors accepted exceptionally low capitalization rates.

As interest rates increased, buyers demanded higher returns.

The consequences were substantial:

Higher construction loan interest expense.

Higher permanent financing costs.

Lower debt proceeds.

Lower leveraged returns.

Lower exit valuations for properties with unchanged NOI.

A project can be fully occupied and still fail its original investment-return objectives.

3. How the market actually performed

The following market evidence provides a useful way to evaluate the original underwriting.

Investment pricing

Northmarq reports that Portland’s median price per unit peaked at approximately $260,000 in 2021–2022, compared with $212,100 in 2025. That represents an approximately 18.4% decline from the peak. Northmarq

HFO’s separate CoStar-based market series shows a similar repricing, although its average-price methodology produces different numbers. Its 2021 average was $287,238 per unit, compared with $237,109 in 2025. HFO Investment Real Estate

This is a significant warning for developers who originally underwrote their exit values using 2021 pricing and capitalization rates.

Capitalization rates

Year

Portland market cap rate (HFO series)

2019

5.0%

2020

4.7%

2021

4.3%

2022

4.7%

2023

5.4%

2024

5.6%

2025

5.7%

2026 YTD

5.8%

HFO Investment Real Estate

Consider a hypothetical apartment building generating $2 million in annual NOI:

Capitalization rate

Implied value

4.50%

$44.44 million

5.00%

$40.00 million

5.50%

$36.36 million

6.00%

$33.33 million

6.50%

$30.77 million

A 100-basis-point increase from 5% to 6% reduces the property’s value by approximately 16.7%, assuming unchanged NOI.

That is a major equity-value reduction even when the building is performing reasonably well operationally.

Occupancy, rents and concessions

There are signs of improvement, but they should not be confused with a return to the original development economics.

In Q4 2024, Portland occupancy reached approximately 94.9%, while annual rents increased 1.5%. Colliers

In Q1 2026, Central Portland recorded 285 net move-ins, representing 35% of metro-wide net move-ins. Central Portland occupancy increased 0.7% year over year, and average rent was $1,956 per unit. Colliers

In Q2 2026, metro effective rent declined 2.25% year over year to $1,750, and average monthly concessions reached $138. Occupancy was 95.3%. MULTIFAMILY

The Q1 and Q2 results demonstrate why the distinction between asking rents, effective rents, and actual collections matters.

They also demonstrate that Portland’s urban core is not uniformly failing to attract residents. There is meaningful demand, but achieving the revenue assumptions needed to support expensive new construction remains a different challenge.

4. Individual project performance: what can actually be established?

There is an important distinction between a building’s current operating performance and the financial returns earned by its original developer.

A property can have good occupancy and still be a poor investment if its construction basis was too high.

Here are several useful examples.

The Yard — 2016

284 apartments.

21-story mixed-use development.

Developed by Guardian Real Estate and Key Development.

Included a 10-year tax exemption in exchange for 57 workforce-affordable units.

Sold in December 2016.

The project demonstrates the importance of tax incentives and financing structure in making urban development feasible. Guardian

NV Apartments — 2016

284 apartments.

North Pearl District.

Acquired by Security Properties and an affiliate of Rockwood Capital in December 2024.

This transaction demonstrates continued institutional interest in well-located urban-core properties, even during a difficult market. The acquisition announcement does not disclose sufficient financial information to establish the buyer’s yield or the seller’s realized return. Security Properties

The Vera — 2019

203 apartments.

South Waterfront.

Affordable housing developed by BRIDGE Housing.

Includes rental assistance and permanent supportive housing.

This property should be evaluated under affordable-housing financing criteria rather than conventional market-rate apartment development criteria. Portland.gov

Waterleaf — 2022

178 apartments.

South Waterfront.

Total reported development cost of $77.9 million.

Approximately $438,000 per unit.

Primarily affordable housing.

This is a particularly useful illustration of why construction cost per unit alone cannot establish market-rate development feasibility. Its financing includes multiple public and affordable-housing funding sources. Metro

The Hollis — 2020

138 apartments.

Sold for $31 million.

Approximately $224,638 per unit.

This is a useful transaction benchmark for a relatively new Portland apartment building, although it is not sufficient by itself to establish the original developer’s return on investment. Northmarq

Cyan/PDX and Ladd Tower — 2026

Colliers’ Q3 2026 report identifies Cyan/PDX trading at approximately $173,295 per unit and a 4.55% capitalization rate. It also identifies Ladd Tower trading at approximately $191,000 per unit in Q2 2026. These are important urban-core pricing benchmarks, but neither transaction should be interpreted as a direct measure of the entire new-construction cohort. Colliers

5. The most important distinction: operating performance versus development returns

I would evaluate every one of these projects using five separate tests.

Test

What matters

Revenue

Are actual effective rents meeting original projections?

Operations

Is actual NOI meeting stabilized underwriting?

Financing

Can the property service its debt and refinance without additional equity?

Valuation

Does current market value exceed total development cost?

Investor returns

Is the project meeting its original IRR and equity-multiple targets?

The fifth test is especially important.

A building may have 95% occupancy, generate positive cash flow, and still produce an unacceptable return on invested capital.

For example, if a developer spends $80 million constructing a building and its stabilized value is only $68 million, it has a $12 million value shortfall before transaction costs, even if the property is fully occupied.

That is the difference between owning a successful apartment operation and having completed a successful real estate development investment.

6. Why Portland’s urban-core development economics changed

In my assessment, six factors explain much of the deterioration in investment economics.

1. Too much expensive product. Developers delivered substantial numbers of premium apartments, often competing for the same relatively narrow pool of higher-income renters.

2. Downtown’s economic disruption. The loss of office workers, business closures, reduced retail activity, and concerns about public safety affected the attractiveness of certain locations.

3. Construction costs exceeded rental revenue growth. Replacement costs increased faster than achievable rents, compressing development yields.

4. Financing became substantially more expensive. Projects that worked at 2021 interest rates frequently did not work at subsequent financing rates.

5. Operating expenses increased. Insurance, property taxes, maintenance, payroll, utilities, and security costs placed additional pressure on NOI.

6. Exit valuations declined. Higher capitalization rates and more conservative investor underwriting reduced the amount buyers were willing to pay.

The market is showing signs of recovery. However, recovery in occupancy does not automatically repair the financial performance of projects developed at excessive costs.

7. My overall assessment

Underwriting pressure

I would characterize Portland’s urban-core multifamily development performance since 2016 as follows:

Category

Assessment

2016–2019 developments

Mixed; generally benefited from earlier cost and financing conditions

2020–2021 developments

Exposed to changing construction costs and subsequent valuation repricing

2022–2023 developments

Particularly vulnerable to higher interest rates, operating costs and lease-up challenges

2024–2025 developments

Still establishing stabilized performance; concessions and effective rents are important

Affordable developments

Require separate evaluation based on subsidies, tax credits and regulated rents

Current investment environment

Improving absorption, but constrained development economics

I would not conclude that every project failed its underwriting. That would require individual property financial statements and original investment projections.

But the evidence supports a much broader conclusion: Portland’s urban-core apartment development economics have been materially challenged, and the decline in investment pricing demonstrates that many investors cannot simply rely on the appreciation assumptions that prevailed in 2021.

8. What I would do to complete a true institutional-grade analysis

Given the number of developments involved, I would build a property-by-property retrospective underwriting model covering every qualifying ground-up apartment project delivered between January 1, 2016 and November 26, 2026.

For each property, I would obtain:

Original development budget and total cost per unit.

Original land acquisition cost.

Original construction loan amount and interest rate.

Original projected rents by unit type.

Original stabilized occupancy and lease-up schedule.

Actual rents and concessions.

Actual operating expenses and NOI.

Current debt balance and refinancing terms.

Most recent transaction or independently estimated market value.

Original projected IRR versus estimated realized investor returns.

I would then calculate three critical numbers:

Development yield: Stabilized NOI divided by total development cost.

Yield on cost versus market capitalization rate: Determines whether the project created value over its replacement cost.

Equity return variance: Original projected IRR compared with actual or currently estimated IRR.

The most revealing calculation would be the difference between original total development cost and current market value.

Bottom line

Portland has constructed a considerable amount of new multifamily housing in its urban core since 2016. The question is whether the capital invested generated the returns developers, lenders, and institutional investors originally anticipated.

There is strong evidence of valuation repricing, elevated operating pressure, and a more difficult rental revenue environment. There are also encouraging signs of renewed urban-core absorption.

My central argument is that Portland’s problem is not simply a lack of apartment construction. It is that the cost of producing new housing has increasingly disconnected from the rents and investment returns the market can support.

That is a fundamental economic development problem. If Portland wants substantial private investment in new housing, it needs to make development financially feasible again.

Sources and research basis