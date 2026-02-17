Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
13h

Yet another fork in the road. Which way will be chosen?

The fact that it's even a question should tell you everything.

Reply
Share
Charles Froelick's avatar
Charles Froelick
14h

Spot on.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian Owendoff
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture