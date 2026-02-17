Losing the Portland Trail Blazers would be an economic disaster that Portland cannot afford—and pretending otherwise is willful denial. This is not about subsidizing a hobby or appeasing a billionaire. It is about preserving a $670 million annual economic engine that supports more than 4,500 local jobs and anchors an entire district of our city.

The Moda Center is the heartbeat of the Rose Quarter. Remove the Blazers, and that heartbeat stops. Restaurants close. Hotels empty. Events vanish. In a city struggling to regain economic footing, allowing your largest commercial tenant to walk away isn’t principled—it’s reckless. Cities don’t recover by voluntarily hollowing out their most productive assets.

The claim that this proposal is a “handout to billionaires” is lazy rhetoric that collapses under scrutiny. Senate Bill 1501 does not raise property taxes or siphon money from classrooms. It reinvests income taxes generated by players, visiting teams, and touring artists—revenue that exists only because the arena exists—back into maintaining the facility. That is not charity. That is standard business retention.

If Portland refuses to do this, cities like Las Vegas or Seattle will gladly build a modern arena, take the team, and keep every dollar of that tax revenue for themselves.

And this issue now extends beyond the NBA.

Portland has secured a WNBA franchise—the Portland Fire—whose success is directly tied to a viable, modern venue. Letting the Moda Center decay as the oldest unrenovated arena in the league doesn’t just cost us basketball. It costs Tier 1 concerts. It costs NCAA tournaments. It costs national relevance. No city can credibly call itself “major league” while operating with minor league infrastructure.

This is why the “schools versus stadiums” argument is a false choice. The real choice is far simpler—and far more consequential:

A thriving entertainment district that generates tax revenue for public services, or an empty concrete shell that generates nothing.

Portland is at a tipping point. The current lease expires in 2030, and the window to secure a long-term commitment is closing fast.

Refusing to partner on this renovation doesn’t protect taxpayers—it hands ownership a ready-made justification to look elsewhere.

We’ve seen this movie before. Portland hesitates. Investment stalls. Businesses leave. The tax base erodes. And afterward, everyone asks how it happened.

Political leaders—from the Governor to the Mayor to the City Council—have already signaled that they want to invest in the Blazers and don’t want to be blamed if the team leaves. Wanting both is not an option. If the Blazers walk, no amount of after-the-fact economic analysis will absolve anyone. The damage would be real, immediate, and unmistakable—and the responsibility would be shared.

This is the moment to act. Renovate the Moda Center. Lock in the team for the next 30 years. Protect thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in economic activity, and one of the few institutions that puts Portland on the global stage.

Stop gambling with the city’s economic future.