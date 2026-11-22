A proposal to quadruple Portland’s tax on giant retailers is circulating among powerful progressive advocates and city leaders as part of a potential grand bargain to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue for the city while reducing taxes on local residents.

For months, the Coalition of Communities of Color, Service Employee International Union and other influential organizations have been quietly crafting a proposal to hike Portland’s 1% tax on Amazon and big box stores that currently bankroll the city’s clean energy program. The new, bigger tax would continue to fund environmental projects but also a wish list of other pressing needs identified by the city.

At the same time, the measure would seek to permanently scrap the city’s arts tax as well as the parks and children’s levies and provide tax breaks to small businesses.

Combined, the proposed package of local tax reforms — referred to as the “PDX New Deal” — could provide a revenue surge of transformational proportion, one that could not only stabilize funding for parks, housing development and public safety but also allow the city to begin taming its staggering infrastructure backlog.

I’m not surprised by the concept, but I am stunned by the scale of what is being proposed.

At its core, this appears to be another effort to expand the City’s revenue stream so it can continue funding higher wages, benefits, and other costs associated with city employees and labor agreements. But where is the corresponding strategy to grow the private-sector economy, create jobs, increase household incomes, and retain the businesses that already employ Portland residents?

You cannot continually increase the cost of doing business and living in Portland without considering where the income to support those costs is supposed to come from.

The article also leaves some fundamental questions unanswered. Will City Council impose this tax administratively, or will it go to voters? Companies like Amazon may have sufficient revenue to absorb an additional 3%, although even that depends on their margins and how the tax is structured. But that is hardly bc representative of every business operating in Portland.

What about companies with significantly tighter margins? What about commercial real estate, particularly businesses that may be subject to gross receipts or business license taxes on revenue that doesn’t necessarily translate into profit? How will this affect companies considering relocating to Portland, expanding here, or making new investments? What is the risk of accelerating business departures and discouraging companies from coming here in the first place?

Where is the comprehensive, independent economic analysis addressing these questions?

Organizations representing Portland’s business community, including the Portland Metro Chamber and others, need to get organized. This warrants a coordinated effort, a dedicated war room, and funding for serious economic research. We need a defensible study examining how existing businesses, prospective employers, investors, developers, and companies across different industries would respond to these proposals. Not another talking-points document. Actual analysis of the economic consequences, including potential job losses, reduced investment, and the long-term impact on Portland’s tax base.

There is another connection we consistently fail to make with the public: the relationship between economic policy, business retention, household incomes, and the quality of our public services.

Parents are understandably angry about school closures. But school funding pressures and declining enrollment don’t exist in a vacuum. They are part of a broader set of challenges facing Portland, including population changes, housing affordability, employment opportunities, and the city’s ability to attract and retain families and businesses. Years of policy decisions have contributed to Portland’s economic and demographic challenges, and we need to be honest about those connections.

And the school closure discussion shouldn’t end with the current round. Without addressing the underlying enrollment and financial challenges, additional closures may be ahead.

We cannot expect residents to connect these dots if nobody is explaining them. Nor can we wait until a crisis reaches the front page before educating the public about the consequences of policy decisions.

Not everything can be fixed overnight. But we desperately need more forward-looking leadership, better economic analysis, and a willingness to have honest conversations about the trade-offs.

Portland cannot tax its way to prosperity. We need an economy that creates the jobs, businesses, investment, and household incomes necessary to sustain the city we want.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/11/portland-progressive-groups-pitch-massive-tax-swap-to-shore-up-city-services.html