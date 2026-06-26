Brian Owendoff

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
3d

Portland is a few steps behind New York City and its dystopian democratic socialist agenda. I’m sure the civilian review board will definitely definitely help recruitment. (Haha)

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
2d

The socialists finally got what they wanted back in the BLM/Floyd days—they just kept quiet as the cop shop was hollowed out. Why the ppeople who need cops the most decided to get rid of them is one the deepest mysteries of politics and psychology…but I also suspect that cartels, drug dealers, organized chop-shop gangs, and professional vice types ran enough money into the political system to get a seat at the Big Table.

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