The Portland Police Bureau says it will need hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term investments and tens of millions more in ongoing funding just to begin restoring staffing levels and improving emergency response times.

According to a new 49-page report from the City Administrator's Office, PPB has 877 authorized sworn positions and 342 non-sworn positions, yet high-priority calls have increased substantially over the past decade.

The report estimates the bureau needs $338 million in capital investments for facilities and infrastructure, along with another $37.3 million in annual funding to expand sworn staffing by fiscal year 2035.

Meanwhile, the average response time for high-priority calls is now around 20 minutes—nearly three times the seven-minute target.

Portland's public safety system is broken. That's not rhetoric—it's reflected in response times, staffing shortages, and the city's own report. It's also one more reason people with the means to leave are doing exactly that.

For years, city leaders diverted resources away from core public safety responsibilities while pouring enormous sums into policies that have failed to reduce homelessness, addiction, or street disorder. Taxpayer dollars were spent on shelter beds that often sit empty because many people living on the streets refuse to use congregate shelters or comply with basic rules. Instead of addressing addiction and mental illness with accountability, Portland embraced policies that enabled both.

The cost of those decisions isn't just financial. It's measured in slower police response, slower emergency medical response, reduced public safety, and declining quality of life.

Another challenge will be getting applicants. Suburban agencies are much more attractive than they were in the past if you want to stay in the metro/Clark County area.

And since every agency across the country has shortages, an aspiring cop has departments aggressively competing with better wages and benefits for qualified people, as well as taxes and quality of life . And agencies in blue cities like Seattle and Portland are not top tier anymore because of the socialist government politics.

I don't understand why so many Portland voters continue to accept those tradeoffs.

There's another reality the article barely mentions: hiring more police officers alone won't solve the problem.

Without adequate jail capacity and a functioning justice system, arrests become little more than catch-and-release. Multnomah County once had more than 2,400 jail beds.

Today, it has fewer than 900.

The criminal justice system that functioned in the early 2000s has been hollowed out. Until the entire public safety system—from policing to prosecution to incarceration—is rebuilt, simply adding officers won't be enough.

https://katu.com/news/local/portland-releases-police-recruitment-report-as-high-priority-calls-rise-over-decade-staffing-officers-non-sworn-positions-hiring-staff-overtime