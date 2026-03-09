Brian Owendoff

Mariah Hudson
1h

Don’t forget PPS in the local equation. It has another $14 m to cover this fiscal year. While PPS is less visible to local tax payers b/c of state funding, it hits our property taxes every other year with new bond and levy asks. As the former PPS budget advisory chair, I can tell you the maintenance backlog is creeping up there with Parks and PBOT.

CharP
15m

Time to look into some serious auditing of these departments. Do you think the new City Manager is up to the task. Obviously our auditors are frauds - that they haven't bothering announced this overspending years ago. 📣

