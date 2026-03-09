Here are the most recent publicly reported deficits / funding gaps. Because governments use different accounting structures, these are current or projected shortfalls rather than a single consistent “deficit” number like a corporate income statement.

Current Budget Deficits / Funding Gaps (Latest Available)

Entity

Current Budget Deficit / Gap

Notes

City of Portland (overall)

~$169 million projected FY 2026–27 gap

Most recent forecast including shelter + public safety costs.

Portland Parks & Recreation

~$23 million operating shortfall

Identified in city budget planning; large maintenance backlog separate from operating deficit.

Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT)

~$42 million shortfall

Current transportation fund gap within city budget planning.

Multnomah County (general fund)

~$10.5–15.5 million deficit (FY 2026)

Updated forecasts vary slightly depending on projection year.

Metro (regional government)

No clear general fund deficit reported

Some programs facing gaps (e.g., homelessness funding pressures) but no widely cited overall deficit figure.

TriMet

~$50.2 million operating deficit (FY 2026)

Reduced from $74.4M via cuts.

State of Oregon

Generally balanced budget (constitutional requirement) but major transportation funding gap ~$354M

For upcoming biennium transportation funding.

Oregon PERS (pension system)

~$24–30 billion unfunded liability

Long-term pension deficit between assets and promised benefits.

Important Context (Hidden Liabilities)

Several of these entities also have large structural liabilities beyond their annual deficits:

Portland Parks

$550M–$800M maintenance backlog for park infrastructure.

PBOT

Forecast $189M structural deficit by FY 2028–29 if revenue trends continue.

TriMet

~$300M structural deficit by 2030 driving service cuts.

Oregon PERS

Roughly $82B assets vs ~$106B liabilities in recent actuarial estimates.

Rough Combined View (Annual Deficits Only)

Approximate current operating gaps across these entities:

Portland City government: $169M

PBOT: $42M

Portland Parks: $23M

Multnomah County: $10–15M

TriMet: $50M

Oregon transportation funding gap: $354M

Total identifiable annual budget gaps:

➡️ ~$650M+

It’s actually much larger than most people realize (tens of billions when PERS and infrastructure are included).

Each layer relies on the same tax base (Portland metro residents and businesses).

✅ Key takeaway

Portland’s fiscal pressure is not one deficit — it’s a stacked regional structural imbalance driven by: