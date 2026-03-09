Portland Regional Fiscal Stress Map: Despite Paying Highest Local & State Taxes in Country, there is a $30 billion+ Budget Shortfall
PERs and High Taxes Causing Economic Suicide for Oregon
Here are the most recent publicly reported deficits / funding gaps. Because governments use different accounting structures, these are current or projected shortfalls rather than a single consistent “deficit” number like a corporate income statement.
Current Budget Deficits / Funding Gaps (Latest Available)
Entity
Current Budget Deficit / Gap
Notes
City of Portland (overall)
~$169 million projected FY 2026–27 gap
Most recent forecast including shelter + public safety costs.
Portland Parks & Recreation
~$23 million operating shortfall
Identified in city budget planning; large maintenance backlog separate from operating deficit.
Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT)
~$42 million shortfall
Current transportation fund gap within city budget planning.
Multnomah County (general fund)
~$10.5–15.5 million deficit (FY 2026)
Updated forecasts vary slightly depending on projection year.
Metro (regional government)
No clear general fund deficit reported
Some programs facing gaps (e.g., homelessness funding pressures) but no widely cited overall deficit figure.
TriMet
~$50.2 million operating deficit (FY 2026)
Reduced from $74.4M via cuts.
State of Oregon
Generally balanced budget (constitutional requirement) but major transportation funding gap ~$354M
For upcoming biennium transportation funding.
Oregon PERS (pension system)
~$24–30 billion unfunded liability
Long-term pension deficit between assets and promised benefits.
Important Context (Hidden Liabilities)
Several of these entities also have large structural liabilities beyond their annual deficits:
Portland Parks
$550M–$800M maintenance backlog for park infrastructure.
PBOT
Forecast $189M structural deficit by FY 2028–29 if revenue trends continue.
TriMet
~$300M structural deficit by 2030 driving service cuts.
Oregon PERS
Roughly $82B assets vs ~$106B liabilities in recent actuarial estimates.
Rough Combined View (Annual Deficits Only)
Approximate current operating gaps across these entities:
Portland City government: $169M
PBOT: $42M
Portland Parks: $23M
Multnomah County: $10–15M
TriMet: $50M
Oregon transportation funding gap: $354M
Total identifiable annual budget gaps:
➡️ ~$650M+
It’s actually much larger than most people realize (tens of billions when PERS and infrastructure are included).
Each layer relies on the same tax base (Portland metro residents and businesses).
✅ Key takeaway
Portland’s fiscal pressure is not one deficit — it’s a stacked regional structural imbalance driven by:
shrinking downtown tax base
rising pension obligations
infrastructure maintenance backlog
transit revenue decline
expanding social service commitments
Doom loop caused by high taxes, cost of doing business in Portland and Crime rates and little progress on addressing the mental health & drug addiction crisis
Don’t forget PPS in the local equation. It has another $14 m to cover this fiscal year. While PPS is less visible to local tax payers b/c of state funding, it hits our property taxes every other year with new bond and levy asks. As the former PPS budget advisory chair, I can tell you the maintenance backlog is creeping up there with Parks and PBOT.
Time to look into some serious auditing of these departments. Do you think the new City Manager is up to the task. Obviously our auditors are frauds - that they haven't bothering announced this overspending years ago. 📣