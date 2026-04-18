Brian Owendoff

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Transcendental Utopias's avatar
Transcendental Utopias
1dEdited

Meanwhile… should be paying attention to areas outside of PDX: no tax clawback will be successful. Rural areas are fed up with the super majority.

https://notaxor.com/

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
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Good stuff Brain. I appreciate your efforts. Unfortunately voters who value public safety and police response time are leaving the city and those harboring police hate and/or distrust are moving in. The Curley Effect and the resulting Portland Doom loop are in full swing.

CURLEY EFFECT:

“The model shows that if the policies drive opponents away, the electorate becomes friendlier toward the politician. The politician wins, even as the city loses. The model identifies two mechanisms.

The first is geographic exit: high taxes, reduced services, or degraded public order push the disfavored group out of the jurisdiction. The second is social mobility prevention: policies that discourage supporters from rising into higher income brackets, where their political allegiances might shift.

One of the model’s counterintuitive predictions is that greater geographic mobility makes the strategy more attractive, not less.”

https://ericfruits.substack.com/p/where-are-all-the-normies

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