This week Oregon Criminal Justice released a new analysis on Portland’s police staffing shortage and its impact on livability, unacceptable 911 delays, and economic recovery. You can read the full report here:www.pdxpublicsafety.com.

The findings are clear. Portland is operating with roughly 1.2–1.3 officers per 1,000 residents, placing it 47th out of 50 major U.S. cities and at staffing levels not seen since the 1990s despite significant population growth.

“Portland police staffing levels have reached dangerous levels,” said Rosie Sizer, former Portland police chief. “Low staffing most negatively affects vulnerable communities, jeopardizes economic recovery and reduces the police bureau’s ability to address crime and the fear of crime.”

"I've seen first-hand what happens when we divest from our police,” said Chuck Lovell, former Portland police chief. “The Portland Police Bureau needs to be adequately funded and staffed to give the people of Portland the service they deserve."

A Back-to-Basics Plan for the City of Portland

Purpose Restore public safety, basic services, and civic trust by refocusing city government on its core functions: law enforcement, infrastructure, sanitation, accountability, and economic vitality.

I. Public Safety Comes First

1. Restore Law Enforcement Capacity

* Fully staff PPB to nationally competitive levels.

* Aggressively recruit laterals and reinstate specialty units (gang, auto theft, narcotics).

* End policies that discourage proactive policing.

* Support officers with legal defense, clear use-of-force standards, and leadership backing.

2. Enforce the Law Consistently

* Reestablish consequences for repeat offenders.

* Prioritize enforcement of theft, vandalism, assault, and drug trafficking.

* Coordinate closely with Multnomah County DA to ensure charges are pursued.

3. Protect Emergency Response

* Ensure police, fire, and EMS response times meet national benchmarks.

* Remove bureaucratic barriers to emergency deployment.

II. Clean Streets and Public Order

4. End Tolerance for Public Camping

* Enforce existing camping bans uniformly.

* Offer shelter and treatment first, but enforce removal when refused.

* Clear encampments promptly and permanently.

5. Restore Parks, Sidewalks, and Transit

* Zero tolerance for vandalism, open drug use, and intimidation in public spaces.

* Dedicated enforcement teams for parks, transit hubs, and downtown corridors.

6. Sanitation and Maintenance

* Daily trash removal in high-impact areas.

* Rapid graffiti removal (48 hours or less).

* Repair broken sidewalks, lighting, and signage.

III. Homelessness: Reality-Based Solutions

7. Prioritize Treatment Over Ideology

* Expand mandatory treatment options for those who are a danger to themselves or others.

* Focus on mental health, addiction, and job readiness.

8. Stop the Homeless Industrial Complex

* Audit all homelessness spending.

* Eliminate programs that fail to produce permanent exits.

* Tie funding strictly to outcomes, not intentions.

IV. Economic Recovery and Small Business Support

9. Make Portland Safe for Business Again

* Protect storefronts from theft and vandalism.

* Streamline permits and inspections.

* Freeze new business taxes and regulatory burdens.

10. Revitalize Downtown

* Increase uniformed police presence.

* Incentivize office-to-residential conversions.

* Partner with private employers to bring workers back.

V. Government Accountability and Competence

11. End Ideological Governance

* Decisions based on data, law, and outcomes, not activism.

* City agencies judged on performance, not messaging.

12. Transparency and Fiscal Discipline

* Line-item budgets with public dashboards.

* Independent audits of major bureaus.

* End wasteful spending and duplicative programs.

13. Professional Management

* Hire and retain qualified administrators.

* Empower managers to enforce standards and discipline.

VI. Civic Culture and Rule of Law

14. Defend Free Speech Without Tolerating Violence

* Protect peaceful protest.

* Prosecute rioting, intimidation, and property destruction.

15. Restore Civic Pride

* Promote cleanliness, order, and shared responsibility.

* Expect residents to follow the same rules regardless of ideology or status.

VII. Metrics for Success

* Violent and property crime reduced year over year.

* Emergency response times improved to national averages.

* Encampments reduced, not relocated.

* Downtown foot traffic and business occupancy rising.

* Public satisfaction surveys trending upward.

Bottom Line :

Portland does not need reinvention. It needs law enforcement, clean streets, accountability, and competent governance. This plan restores the fundamentals that every functional city depends on.