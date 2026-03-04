While Portland’s revenues are sliding and the city stares down an economic doom loop of shrinking tax base, vacant offices, struggling small businesses and declining services, City Hall continues writing six-figure severance checks.

The latest: former Bureau of Emergency Management Director Shad Ahmed walked away with nearly $115,000 — half his $229,424 annual salary — plus six months of health insurance in exchange for resigning Feb. 9.

No public explanation.

Ahmed, placed on leave Jan. 16 without stated cause, becomes the fourth bureau head pushed out under Mayor Keith Wilson in just 14 months — and the fourth to receive a golden parachute. The total tab for these quiet departures now exceeds $700,000.

At a time when Portland faces:

Falling downtown property values

Softening business tax revenues

Budget tightening across departments

Ongoing service shortfalls

City Hall has managed to find three-quarters of a million dollars for severance packages.

Why?

Ahmed oversaw a modest bureau — about two dozen employees and a $9.4 million budget. He previously worked in emergency management roles in New England and helped guide Portland through COVID response and extreme weather planning. Yet he was placed on leave without explanation, and officials now refuse to comment, citing “personnel policy.”

This pattern is becoming familiar:

$140,000 to former Parks Director Adena Long

$240,880 to former Housing Bureau Director Helmi Hisserich

$212,992 to Prosper Portland Director Shea Flaherty Betin

$115,000 to Ahmed

Four directors. Over $700,000. Zero public transparency.

What is driving these dismissals? Performance failures? Policy disagreements? Political conflicts? Management instability? Taxpayers are told nothing — except to cover the bill.

Portland residents are being asked to accept service cuts, higher costs, and economic stagnation. Meanwhile, the Mayor’s office is cycling through leadership and paying handsomely for silence.

If these directors failed, where is the documentation? If they didn’t, why were they forced out? And why are taxpayers repeatedly funding confidential exits while the city claims it cannot afford basic improvements?

Leadership instability at the top of city bureaus carries real costs — operational disruption, staff uncertainty, and now mounting financial payouts.

In a city struggling to regain economic footing, accountability should not be optional.

Portlanders deserve answers — and they deserve them before the next six-figure severance agreement quietly appears.