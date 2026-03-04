Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kelley's avatar
David Kelley
16h

Withholding the reasons for "resignation" (polite for fired) is as much of an outrage as the payoff. Why? Because transparency on the reasons might cast some shade on people who are still there. Bad hiring decision? Who made it? And why? A little DEI flavor maybe?

Negligent oversight? Who was supposed to be monitoring the department in question?

And apart from the very real financial waste, were these payouts actually bribes to keep the dearly departed quiet about the thickets of waste and corruption, that presumably remain?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture