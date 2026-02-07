And triple dipped with $8k per month PERs!

A top aide to a Portland city councilor was quietly allowed to collect two six-figure public salaries at the same time—one from the City of Portland, one from Multnomah County—in an arrangement city officials now concede appears to be highly unusual, if not unprecedented.

Mary Li began work as chief of staff to Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane on March 31, 2025, a full-time City Hall position paying $130,811 a year. For the next two months, Li also continued working a 32-hour-per-week county job focused on “health equity” projects, earning $124,287 annually, before formally ending that role on May 30.

Both the city and the county say the overlap was known and approved. Koyama Lane confirmed the arrangement but declined to explain it publicly.

What neither government has explained is why a politically connected senior aide was permitted to do something that other public employees say is categorically forbidden.

Portland’s human resources department said it was “not aware” of any similar dual-employment arrangement in the city’s history.

The county declined to answer whether it has ever allowed comparable deals. Multiple current and former employees who have transferred between the two governments told The Oregonian/OregonLive they were required to make clean breaks between jobs—no overlap, no exceptions.

City spokesperson Alison Perkins said Koyama Lane had full discretion to approve the hiring terms and noted that Li and the councilor later signed an outside employment agreement “to ensure transparency.”

That agreement, however, was executed after the two-month overlap had already occurred.

The city has not produced any written authorization, disclosure, or conflict-of-interest documentation covering the period when Li simultaneously held both jobs—despite acknowledging it was aware of the arrangement at the time. A July memo written by Li and Koyama Lane and signed by a city attorney lays out strict limits on Li’s later on-call county work, but conspicuously omits any mention of the earlier overlap.

City personnel rules allow outside employment only if it does not interfere with city duties and is disclosed in writing. Whether those requirements were formally met during the overlap remains unanswered.

Li said the arrangement was designed to allow her to “wind down” her county responsibilities gradually rather than leave abruptly. City officials said she worked roughly 72 hours a week during April and May, logging nights and weekends to serve both governments.

That explanation does little to resolve the core issue: whether rules meant to prevent conflicts of interest and preferential treatment were bent—or simply ignored.

The financial picture adds another wrinkle. Li retired from Multnomah County in July 2024, then returned weeks later as a temporary Health Department employee—allowing her to collect a public pension of $7,927 per month while also earning county pay. In June 2025, she transitioned to an on-call role, working Fridays, according to records.

Taken together, Li’s case represents an unusually favorable series of accommodations across two governments that frequently clash, operate under different labor regimes, and normally insist on bright-line separations between roles.

City and county officials insist everything was above board.

Yet they cannot—or will not—point to precedent, produce contemporaneous documentation, or explain why this flexibility was extended to one politically powerful insider while rank-and-file employees were told no.

If this arrangement complied fully with policy, the question is simple: why does it appear to have been available to only one person?