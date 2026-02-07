Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
13h

As a lawyer we have a word for this arrangement….theft.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Warmflash's avatar
Jonathan Warmflash
13h

Just how big a staff do each of our city councilors have that they require a “chief” of staff who is paid as much is the councilor themselves. Didn’t the voter approved charter reform assign each councilor budget to set up and staff an office, and the city council in one of its first pieces of legislation increased said budget?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture