Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eli Arnold's avatar
Eli Arnold
Dec 3

Welfare checks are very misunderstood. They can be anything from checking on a person who is likely just sleeping on a sidewalk to trying to determine if the erratic man with a machete is a danger to the public, intoxicated, or in need of a mental health hold. People who toss out handing them all off to non-police responders should go on some ride alongs to gain some context.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture