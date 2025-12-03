In 2023, the federal court partially terminated several elements of the DOJ’s consent decree with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) after finding that the Bureau had achieved and sustained substantial compliance for three consecutive years. These areas included policies governing the use of electronic control weapons and the operation of numerous oversight and advisory committees.

With the remaining compliance obligations now focused primarily on implementing Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) and expanding unarmed response models, it is both feasible and fiscally prudent to entrust these final steps to municipal leadership. In a period of persistent budget constraints, the city should reinvest the savings created by compliance and partial termination directly into these very services.

A larger concern, however, is the unequal application of use-of-force standards between local and federal law enforcement. The PPB remains bound by consent-decree standards that are significantly more restrictive than those governing federal agencies—agencies that, notably, have never been subjected to consent decrees themselves.

This asymmetry raises questions about fairness and undermines the credibility of federal standards as a template for local policing.

Municipalities are too often held to a higher and inequitable bar.

Portland voters have repeatedly demonstrated a preference for strong, independent municipal governance and resistance to unnecessary federal intervention. That posture should extend consistently into policing policy—particularly when federal entities do not adhere to the standards they expect Portland to meet.

Regarding unarmed response programs, it is essential to recognize the labor and contractual framework governing such services. Proposals to expand unarmed responders to all welfare checks, including calls involving weapons, cannot simply be mandated by city leaders. Determining call types suitable for unarmed response is a matter of collective bargaining. To date, union membership has not agreed to expand into higher-risk calls.

Assertions to the contrary reflect a misunderstanding of union governance—unsurprising, perhaps, from leaders without direct experience in unionized labor.

In my view, the appropriate and responsible course is to wind down this costly oversight structure and return operational control to the Chief of Police—where it rightfully belongs.