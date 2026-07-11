Mayor Wilson, City Administrator Lee and City Councilors:

I am a longtime District 4 resident, business owner, and commercial real estate executive. During my 35-year career, I have served on more than twenty boards of directors representing business, nonprofit, cultural, philanthropic, and BIPOC organizations, including the Oregon League of Minority Voters and First Tee of Portland.

I have seen boards that are disciplined, accountable, and effective—and I have seen boards whose lack of leadership and governance rendered them incapable of fulfilling their mission.

Unfortunately, the Office of Community-based Police Accountability (OCPA) Board has become a textbook example of the latter.

More troubling, responsibility for this failure does not rest solely with the Board. It also belongs to the City Council, Mayor Wilson, and City Administrator Lee, whose responsibility is to ensure that taxpayer-funded public bodies are properly organized, supported, and held accountable. Instead, the City has allowed an organization entrusted with significant public authority and approximately $16 million in annual taxpayer funding to drift into dysfunction with little apparent intervention.

The Office of Community-based Police Accountability was created through voter-approved amendments to Portland’s Charter and Code as an independent civilian oversight body. Its mission is critically important.

The OCPA and its Community Board for Police Accountability were established to:

Independently investigate police misconduct.

Ensure meaningful civilian oversight and accountability.

Recommend policy improvements that strengthen public safety and community trust.

These responsibilities demand disciplined governance, financial stewardship, transparency, and professionalism.

Instead, after eleven public meetings, the Board has demonstrated an astonishing level of organizational incompetence while City leadership has stood by as these failures have continued unchecked.

The July 8, 2026 meeting was not simply disorganized. It exposed an organization operating without the most basic standards of governance and reflected a profound failure of oversight by both the Board and City leadership.

Among the most troubling examples:

The City disclosed confidential emails, exposing itself to potentially significant legal liability that Portland taxpayers may ultimately be forced to pay.

Board members approved substantial expenditures based largely on rough verbal estimates rather than detailed financial analysis, written budget documentation, or meaningful fiscal review.

Rather than using objective governance procedures to determine conference attendance, Board members devoted considerable time to spinning an online wheel—resembling a carnival game—to decide which ten members would attend the National Alliance for Citizen Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) conference in Louisville this November at an estimated taxpayer cost of approximately $35,000. Link to meeting where you can see this with your own eyes: https://www.portland.gov/ocpa/events/2026/7/13/community-board-police-accountability-july-13-2026-online-meeting-0#Agenda

This is not responsible governance. It is amateurism.

Taxpayers did not approve a $16 million annually for oversight agency to watch its governing board make consequential decisions through games of chance while fundamental governance responsibilities remain unfinished.

Even more alarming, after eleven meetings, the Board still has not accomplished the most basic organizational tasks expected of virtually every public board in America:

Adopt permanent bylaws. Elect permanent Board leadership. Establish standing committees with clearly defined responsibilities. Publish a transparent operating budget. Adopt attendance, ethics, and accountability policies, including procedures for removing members with repeated unexcused absences.

These are not minor administrative details.

They are the minimum governance standards necessary for any organization entrusted with millions of taxpayer dollars and significant public authority.

Without them, meaningful oversight is impossible.

The continued inability—or unwillingness—to establish these basic governance structures raises serious questions about whether the Board is capable of carrying out the mission Portland voters approved.

It also raises equally serious questions about the competence of City leadership responsible for overseeing the implementation of this voter-mandated agency.

At what point does continued dysfunction become negligence?

Eleven meetings have produced little measurable progress toward building a functioning governing body, yet City leadership has allowed this pattern to continue.

Accordingly, I request that the City Council, Mayor Wilson, and City Administrator Lee publicly explain:

What immediate corrective actions will be taken to restore competent governance.

A firm timeline for adopting the Board’s foundational governance documents and policies.

Who within City government will be held accountable for allowing these deficiencies to persist.

Whether an independent governance and operational review should be conducted before additional taxpayer resources are committed.

Portland is home to hundreds of experienced executives, attorneys, nonprofit leaders, accountants, and governance professionals who would willingly volunteer their expertise to establish a competent governing structure. There is no shortage of qualified people. What appears to be lacking is leadership.

Accountability begins with governing the accountability board itself. After eleven (11) meetings and $16 million in annual taxpayer funding, Portland residents have every right to expect competence instead of confusion, professionalism instead of improvisation, and leadership instead of excuses.

The current situation reflects poorly not only on the OCPA Board, but also on the City officials charged with ensuring this important public institution succeeds.

Portlanders deserve better.

I look forward to your prompt response detailing the specific corrective actions that will be taken—and who will be accountable for ensuring they are actually implemented.

Respectfully,

Brian M. Owendoff