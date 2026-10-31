Riverpoint Medical started as a small, family-run business in Portland, Oregon. Through innovation, investment, hard work, and entrepreneurial leadership, it grew into a major developer, designer, and manufacturer of advanced medical devices and surgical technologies. Its products serve some of the most demanding areas of modern medicine, including sports medicine, trauma, and cardiovascular surgery.

This wasn’t just another small business. Riverpoint became a highly specialized medical technology company with intellectual property, advanced manufacturing capabilities, high-skilled employees, and substantial economic value. It represented exactly the kind of business Portland should be working aggressively to attract, retain, and grow.

Now, Riverpoint Medical has been acquired by Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT), a global technology company serving leading medical and industrial equipment manufacturers.

The transaction includes $1.2 billion in upfront cash consideration, plus a $250 million milestone payment expected in the first quarter of 2027. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Novanta describes the acquisition as an important part of its strategy to expand its medical technology business, strengthen relationships with medical OEMs, and build more durable, recurring revenue streams.

But there is another important development that Portland residents should pay attention to.

Riverpoint Medical is relocating its headquarters and operations from Portland to Clark County, Washington.

And the reasons behind that decision should concern every Portland taxpayer, business owner, employee, and elected official.

According to the information provided about the relocation, the decision was driven in significant part by:

Public safety concerns at its existing headquarters at 825 NE 25th Avenue.

The high cost of doing business in both Multnomah County and the City of Portland.

Difficulty recruiting employees to Portland.

Employee migration: Many Riverpoint employees have already left Multnomah County and relocated to Clark County, Washington.

Think about what that means.

A Portland-founded company, built by a family-run business into a nationally relevant medical technology manufacturer, is moving its headquarters across the Columbia River. Its employees are increasingly choosing Washington over Multnomah County, and its leadership has determined that Clark County offers a more suitable location for its business.

Portland is losing more than an office address.

It is losing a corporate headquarters, high-skilled employment opportunities, an established manufacturing operation, and the economic activity that comes with a successful, growing company.

These are precisely the kinds of employers that generate substantial payrolls, support other local businesses, purchase professional services, occupy commercial real estate, and contribute to the local tax base.

And unlike businesses that simply close, Riverpoint is demonstrating that companies have alternatives. They can relocate while continuing to grow and operate successfully elsewhere.

The good news is that Riverpoint Medical is staying in the region. The bad news is that Portland is losing another headquarters company with highly skilled employees and potentially substantial above-average wages. Banfield Pet Hospital was another Portland founded company that was forced to relocate to the other side of the Columbia River due to lack of available sites in Portland to accommodate their corporate headquarters in 2016.

When will Portland City Hall acknowledge its economic competitiveness problem?

Portland’s elected officials routinely talk about economic development, equity, affordability, and creating good-paying jobs. They announce economic development initiatives, commission studies, hold meetings, and produce strategic plans.

But what happens when an established employer tells us that public safety, operating costs, and the difficulty of recruiting employees are contributing to its decision to leave?

Where is the urgency?

Businesses don’t have an obligation to subsidize Portland’s policy failures. They don’t have to tolerate unsafe working environments, excessive costs, unpredictable regulations, or a city government that makes attracting and retaining employees increasingly difficult.

Capital is mobile. Businesses are mobile. Employees are mobile.

And when the economics and operating environment no longer make sense, businesses make decisions based on their shareholders, employees, customers, and long-term survival — not City Hall’s talking points.

Every time another headquarters company leaves Portland, we lose more than jobs. We lose investment, payroll, commercial real estate demand, tax revenue, and the opportunity to build the next generation of successful Oregon businesses.

Riverpoint Medical’s move should be a wake-up call.

Portland cannot continue to celebrate itself as a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship while businesses increasingly find better operating conditions across the river.

At some point, the City Council, Mayor, Prosper Portland and county leadership need to stop congratulating themselves on their policy intentions and start measuring their performance by actual economic outcomes.

A city that cannot retain the businesses it already has will have a very difficult time attracting the businesses it wants.

And Portland cannot afford to keep learning that lesson one headquarters at a time.