I’ve lived or worked in eight major metropolitan areas, and in my experience, Portland ranks lowest in diversity of thought within its dominant culture.

Diverse backgrounds and perspectives bring unique insights that help organizations tackle problems more effectively.

However, while diversity can enhance performance, it can also create friction if not anchored by shared core values. Aligning around those values allows a team to leverage differences constructively rather than letting them become a source of conflict.

Why Diversity of Thought Matters

Leadership benefits when teams consider multiple viewpoints before acting. While this approach may take longer, it produces an aligned team moving in the same direction, benefiting the organization as a whole.

Different Life Experiences Lead to Unique Thinking

Someone who has lived in only one city, state, or country will naturally have a narrower perspective than someone who has traveled or lived abroad. Breakthrough ideas—like the iPod or the smartphone—come from teams willing to challenge assumptions, experiment, and sometimes fail before achieving extraordinary success.

Acquired Diversity

Diversity comes in many forms. Some traits are innate, while others are shaped by life experiences:

Experiential diversity : Previous work experiences that shape problem-solving skills.

Educational diversity : Knowledge gained from schools, mentors, or personal study.

Ideological diversity: Beliefs and viewpoints formed over a lifetime.

Diversity of Thought in Action

Maximizing diversity requires strong relationships among team members, so disagreements can be navigated productively. Renowned author Frans Johansson notes that “innovation happens at the intersection of ideas, concepts, and cultures.”

Similarly, Stanford Professor Anthony Lising Antonio observed that dissent from someone different provokes more thoughtful reflection than dissent from someone similar.

The Evidence

Research consistently shows the value of diverse teams. McKinsey found that gender-diverse teams are 15% more productive and ethnically diverse teams are 35% more productive. For senior teams, every 10% increase in ethnic diversity correlates with a 0.8% increase in earnings.

Creative Disagreements Foster Growth

The power of diversity of thought isn’t new. Alfred Sloan, former CEO of General Motors, once encouraged his team to develop disagreement before making decisions, understanding that consensus can mask unexamined assumptions. Similarly, Jeff Bezos built a culture at Amazon that values respectful disagreement, embedding it as a core leadership principle: “Have backbone; disagree and commit.” The success of these companies underscores the value of encouraging diverse viewpoints.

Key Benefits of Diversity of Thought

Enhanced Innovation & Creativity : Different perspectives spark ideas that homogeneous groups often miss.

Improved Problem-Solving : Multiple viewpoints allow teams to tackle challenges from every angle.

Reduced Groupthink : Diversity prevents conformity and promotes robust decision-making.

Better Financial Results : Diverse teams often outperform financially by understanding varied markets and developing stronger strategies.

Stronger Talent Retention: Inclusive environments increase engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

Portland, with its current cultural homogeneity, could benefit immensely from embracing diversity of thought. Encouraging broader perspectives would strengthen innovation, decision-making, and the city’s overall vibrancy.