Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
16hEdited

This all boils down to who voters elect. As the voting populace here becomes less and less diverse (moderates leaving and far left progressives moving in) those elected will reflect their beliefs. More groupthink and an illiberal agenda. It’s not looking good.

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CelleSoul
16h

I just left a similar comment trying to explain to someone on the sub Reddit r/PortlandOR how I had lived in 6 states and two countries. I always felt like I was surrounded by people with different perspectives. When I moved to Oregon there was definitely something different. Much more group think and the feeling that I would be swimming upstream (putting it politely ) if I expressed my true feelings.

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