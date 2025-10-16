By Brian Owendoff

After watching the last night’s Portland City Council testimony on codifying our sanctuary city status, one thing has become painfully clear: this is no longer just about immigration policy.

It’s about an ideological takeover of our city by a small, unaccountable group pushing radical policies far removed from the real-world needs of Portlanders.

Under the banner of “equity” and “sustainability,” we are watching the erosion of constitutional principles, transparency, and basic civic order.

Groups like the Portland Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are not simply advocating for reform—they are promoting a fundamentally different model of governance. One that centralizes power, marginalizes dissent, and elevates ideological loyalty over competency and lived experience.

This isn’t late-stage capitalism—it’s early-stage authoritarianism (communism).

Let’s be clear: many of these activists have never signed the front of a paycheck, managed a budget, or run anything resembling a business.

Yet they are crafting city policies with massive consequences for public safety, housing, transportation, and the economic future of the region.

Their version of “progress” often relies on expanding government bureaucracy, creating a growing dependency class, and dividing residents by race and class to consolidate political power. The result is not justice—it’s dysfunction.

When dissent is framed as oppression, when law enforcement is vilified as inherently unjust, and when public meetings become echo chambers for a narrow ideology, we are no longer engaged in democratic debate. We’re watching a slow slide into dogmatism.

It’s also worth asking: where is the transparency? Where is the accountability? Why are city policies being driven by unelected activists who answer to no one? And why is there so little concern for the unintended consequences of these ideologically driven decisions?

Portland has real problems. Rising crime. A broken addiction and mental health system. A housing crisis made worse by mismanaged policy.

But instead of addressing these challenges with practical, inclusive solutions, we’re being handed symbolic gestures and divisive rhetoric.

We don’t need more ideological purity tests. We need competence. We need leaders grounded in real-world experience who understand how to manage a complex city—not activists chasing utopian fantasies at taxpayer expense.

Portland used to be a place where different ideas clashed and something better emerged. But today, a small ideological minority is trying to impose its narrow vision on everyone, without room for dissent.

If Portland is to recover—economically, socially, and civically—we must resist the pressure to conform to a single ideological narrative.

We must demand accountability, transparency, and results. And most of all, we must re-center our policies on what actually works for the people who live, work, and raise families here—not just the loudest voices in the room.