Brian Owendoff

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Jim's avatar
Jim
8h

Unfortunately this is only part of the story. Daimler will impact >1200 Living Wage jobs when you include local suppliers. That cascades into impacting small businesses whose customers were just laid off. Our Anti Business DSA government needs to change… before we can’t stop the Doom Loop…

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
8h

Brian, you are just too negative! Why Mitch has talked about opening a hotdog stand and Angelita has thousands of followers on Tic Tok. Top that Brian!

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