One of the biggest problems in government today is that too many elected officials and senior staff have never created a job.

They've never built a business. Never signed the front of a paycheck instead of the back. Never managed cash flow, secured financing, or faced competitors trying to take their customers. They've never had to make payroll when the bank account was running low or live with the consequences of a bad decision.

Yet they routinely make decisions that determine whether everyone else can.

The typical career path is familiar: college, where they're taught to critique capitalism and America's institutions, followed immediately by a government job or political office. Their experience is regulating businesses—not running them. Spending tax dollars—not creating the wealth that generates them.

Most have good intentions. They genuinely want to help people.

But good intentions are not an economic strategy.

Every social program, every public employee, every road, park, school, and safety net depends on one thing first: a productive private economy.

Government produces very little wealth. Businesses do.

Businesses create jobs. Businesses invest capital. Businesses innovate. Businesses generate the tax revenue that pays for government itself.

Treat them like adversaries instead of partners, and eventually they stop investing.

That's exactly what's happening.

Daimler Truck is closing its Portland factory, eliminating 375 jobs and moving production to the East Coast.

Next week, Riverpoint Medical is expected to announce it's moving another 200 jobs from Portland's District 2 to Clark County. Those jobs average roughly $175,000 a year.

In just two announcements, Portland is losing 575 jobs and more than $115 million in annual payroll.

The response from city and state leaders shouldn't be another task force, another subsidy, or another press conference.

It should be one simple question:

Why do employers keep choosing somewhere else?

The answers aren't a mystery. Employers have been repeating them for years: crime, taxes, utility costs, regulation, permitting delays, failing schools, and a political culture that too often treats successful businesses as problems to manage instead of assets to protect.

When government becomes more expensive, more complicated, and less predictable, businesses don't adapt forever.

They relocate.

Capital is mobile. Talent is mobile. Employers have choices.

Cities that forget that lose.

We've also lost sight of what public service is supposed to mean. Government increasingly behaves as though its job is protecting government—expanding bureaucracy, preserving public-sector employment, and growing its own footprint—rather than creating the conditions for private-sector success.

Government doesn't create prosperity.

It either creates the conditions for prosperity—or it destroys them.

Until more policymakers understand how wealth is actually created, they'll continue making decisions that erode the tax base they're trying to expand.

The tragedy is that ordinary workers pay the price long before politicians do.

But at least foie gras is banned. Who’s your daddy?