Brian Owendoff

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
11h

Well summed, Brian. I expect the City may demand that the Blazers change their logo to Che Guevara’s iconic murderous image as part of any negotiated package.

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pogi
14h

Socialist dimwits are too stupid to understand the concept of leverage. Throw development, management, and fiscal responsibility on that list too.

The only leverage they understand is at the barrel of a gun via communism.

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