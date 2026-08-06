This debate isn’t really about basketball.

It’s about whether Portland is still capable of competing for major employers, investment, and world-class entertainment.

The Trail Blazers are simply the latest business evaluating whether Portland remains a place worth investing in.

Professional sports are not sustained by civic pride alone. They survive on corporate sponsorships, premium seating, television revenue, conventions, tourism, and a healthy business community.

And that is exactly where Portland has spent the last several years undermining itself.

The City has driven away employers, watched office occupancy collapse, imposed some of the nation’s highest local tax burdens on businesses and high-income earners, and created one of the weakest corporate sponsorship markets in the NBA.

Now many of the same elected officials responsible for those policies are acting as though they control this negotiation.

They don’t.

This entire discussion comes down to one word:

Leverage.

Not emotion.

Not political theater.

Not slogans.

Leverage.

There are three players in this negotiation:

Portland City Council

Tom Dundon

The NBA

Here’s who actually has the power.

#3 — Portland City Council: Almost No Leverage

Ironically, the owner of the Moda Center has the least leverage.

The City purchased the arena for $1 because it also inherited more than $250 million in deferred maintenance.

Today, modernization is expected to cost roughly $600 million.

The City is considering contributing approximately $120 million toward that effort.

The remaining funding would largely come from Multnomah County and the State of Oregon—despite neither government owning the building.

The City’s proposed term sheet includes reasonable protections:

relocation penalties

a long-term lease

a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT)

various contractual guarantees

Many of these provisions make sense.

But several assume Portland has negotiating leverage that simply doesn’t exist.

Tom Dundon is under absolutely no obligation to accept the proposal.

He doesn’t have to counter.

He doesn’t have to negotiate.

He doesn’t even have to respond.

And so far, there is little public evidence that negotiations have meaningfully advanced.

Instead of building leverage, some members of City Council have chosen political grandstanding.

Councilor Steve Novick publicly floated suing the Blazers for hundreds of millions of dollars over the arena’s condition.

That may generate headlines.

It does not generate agreements.

It sends exactly the wrong message to a new owner who purchased the franchise only months ago.

Tom Dundon did not create decades of deferred maintenance.

The City did not buy a pristine arena.

It knowingly purchased a facility with massive capital needs.

Trying to shift decades of accumulated maintenance onto the new ownership is neither realistic nor an effective negotiating strategy.

Even more damaging was the political narrative that immediately emerged from Portland’s far left.

The slogan “No Bailouts for Billionaires” became the headline.

That slogan may energize activists.

It completely misrepresents the transaction.

Tom Dundon is not receiving a $600 million check.

Public dollars are funding improvements to a publicly owned arena.

The City owns the building.

The taxpayers own the building.

Those improvements remain public assets.

Luxury suite renovations represent only a tiny fraction of the total project cost and will be used for concerts, family shows, NCAA tournaments, community events and every other event held during the roughly 324 days each year when the Blazers are not playing at Moda Center.

This is about preserving a publicly owned regional asset—not writing a check to a billionaire.

The City owns the building.

Ownership is not leverage.

#2 — Tom Dundon: Significant Leverage

Tom Dundon purchased the Trail Blazers for roughly $4.25 billion.

This isn’t charity.

It’s an investment.

Like every professional sports owner, his objective is to increase franchise value.

Every month that passes strengthens his negotiating position.

Construction costs increase.

The arena continues to age.

Political pressure intensifies.

Portland’s economic challenges become more visible.

If another market ultimately offers substantially greater long-term franchise value, any rational owner would evaluate that opportunity.

Cities frequently mentioned by observers include:

Austin

Nashville

Raleigh

Each offers stronger population growth, expanding corporate headquarters, and potentially significant public incentives.

Even if relocation required paying hundreds of millions in relocation fees, that expense could easily be justified if franchise value increased by billions over the coming decades.

Businesses make billion-dollar decisions—not emotional ones.

Neither do professional sports franchises.

But Dundon’s leverage has one important limitation.

He cannot relocate the team by himself.

#1 — The NBA Holds Every Important Card

The NBA decides.

Not Portland City Council.

Not Tom Dundon.

The league.

Every relocation requires approval from Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA ownership.

History proves relocation can happen.

Seattle lost the SuperSonics.

No city should assume it cannot happen again.

But the NBA also has every incentive to preserve stable franchises in healthy markets whenever possible.

The league does not want owners abandoning loyal fan bases without exhausting reasonable solutions.

Nor does it want cities believing they can neglect aging arenas indefinitely while expecting teams to remain forever.

Ultimately, Adam Silver and NBA ownership become the final judge.

If Portland assembles a credible financing package...

If Moda Center is modernized...

If taxpayers are protected...

If a long-term lease is secured...

...and ownership still wants to relocate...

the NBA—not Portland City Hall—will make the final decision.

What’s Really at Stake

This is about far more than basketball.

The Trail Blazers support thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in regional economic activity every year.

A modern Moda Center also allows Portland to compete for:

NCAA championships

major concerts

national entertainment tours

family shows

conventions

other major events that generate tourism and tax revenue

Without modernization, Portland becomes increasingly uncompetitive against cities with newer venues.

And once those events leave, they rarely come back.

The Bigger Problem

The Moda Center debate has exposed something much larger than an aging arena.

It has exposed Portland’s declining competitiveness.

When businesses relocate...

When headquarters leave...

When employers stop expanding...

When corporate sponsors disappear...

Professional sports franchises notice.

The Blazers didn’t create Portland’s economic challenges.

They are simply shining a spotlight on them.

The Bottom Line

The City Council cannot negotiate as though it possesses leverage it does not have.

Public threats, ideological slogans, and performative politics will not persuade either Tom Dundon or the NBA.

Only a credible business case will.

If Portland truly wants to keep the Trail Blazers for the next generation, City leaders need to stop treating this like a political rally and start treating it like a high-stakes economic development negotiation.

Because the question before the NBA isn’t whether Portland loves basketball.

Everyone already knows that.

The real question is whether Portland is still willing—and able—to compete with other cities for one of its most valuable civic and economic assets.

If City Hall gets this wrong, Portland won’t just lose an NBA team.

It will send a message to every business, investor, and employer in America that Portland is no longer serious about competing for its economic future.

Respectfully,

Brian M. Owendoff

District 4 Resident and Business Owne

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