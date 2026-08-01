Whether Portland keeps the Trail Blazers comes down to one thing: leverage.

Not emotion. Not civic pride. Not political speeches.

Leverage.

There are three players in this negotiation:

Portland City Council

Tom Dundon

The NBA

Let’s rank them.

#3: Portland City Council — Virtually No Leverage

Ironically, the owner of the Moda Center has the least leverage.

The City purchased the arena for $1, a price that reflected more than $250 million in deferred maintenance inherited from the previous ownership structure. Blame Ted Wheeler for not enforcing the obligation to keep MODA Center in a first class condition per the bridge agreement that was signed to keep the Blazers in the Rose City through October 11, 2030 by prior owner.

Today, renovation costs are estimated at roughly $600 million to bring the building up to modern NBA standards.

The City is considering contributing approximately $120 million toward that effort.

The remaining 80% would come from Multnomah County and the State of Oregon—despite neither government owning the arena.

The City’s proposed term sheet understandably includes protections:

relocation penalties

long-term lease commitments

a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) of approximately $3 million annually

other contractual requirements

Some of those requests are entirely reasonable.

Others assume Portland has negotiating leverage that simply does not exist.

Tom Dundon is under no obligation to accept the proposal.

He doesn’t have to reject it.

He doesn’t have to counter.

He doesn’t even have to respond.

To date, there has been little public indication that negotiations have materially advanced. He can do nothing and simply wait for the existing Bridge Agreement to run out to final buzzer in October 2030.

The political rhetoric has not helped. Public threats—including Councilor Steve Novick’s suggestion that the City could sue for hundreds of millions of dollars over arena conditions—may resonate politically, but they are unlikely to improve negotiations with a new owner who only acquired the franchise in April 2026.

Dundon did not create decades of deferred maintenance.

Expecting him to immediately write a check for the entire backlog ignores both the economics of the acquisition and basic negotiating dynamics.

The City owns the building.

But ownership is not leverage.

#2: Tom Dundon — Significant, But Not Unlimited, Leverage

Many Portland fans view Dundon as a hard-nosed businessman focused on maximizing returns.

Whether that perception is fair or not is beside the point.

He purchased the Trail Blazers for approximately $4.25 billion.

This is an investment.

His objective is almost certainly to increase franchise value.

Every month that passes strengthens his negotiating position.

Construction costs continue rising.

Political pressure increases.

The arena ages further.

Portland risks appearing increasingly unable to support a modern NBA franchise.

If relocation ultimately created substantially greater franchise value, Dundon would have a fiduciary incentive to evaluate that option.

Potential markets such as:

Austin

Nashville

Raleigh (sharing existing arena with the NHL Carolina Hurricanes)

Kansas City or Saint Louis

could potentially offer stronger long-term economic growth cities, significant public incentives, and new revenue opportunities.

Even if relocation required paying a fee reportedly estimated by many observers to exceed $250 million, that could be outweighed if moving substantially increased the franchise’s long-term value.

Businesses routinely spend hundreds of millions when the return is measured in billions.

However, Dundon’s leverage has one major limitation:

He cannot move the team by himself.

#1: The NBA Holds All the Cards

The NBA is the ultimate decision-maker.

League approval—and approval from fellow owners—is required before any franchise relocation.

History demonstrates that relocation is possible.

Seattle lost the SuperSonics after years of unsuccessful arena negotiations.

No NBA city wants to repeat that experience.

But the NBA also has a strong incentive to preserve stable, successful markets whenever possible.

The league does not want cities believing they can neglect facilities indefinitely.

Nor does it want owners abandoning loyal fan bases when reasonable solutions exist.

That places Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA ownership in the role of final arbiter.

If Portland presents a credible financing package...

If the arena is fully modernized...

If the City offers reasonable long-term protections...

...and Dundon still refuses to commit to staying, the NBA would face a difficult decision.

At that point, the league—not City Hall—would determine Portland’s future.

What’s at Stake?

The stakes extend well beyond basketball.

The Trail Blazers are estimated to generate more than $650 million annually in regional economic activity while supporting approximately 5,000 to 6,000 jobs through direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts.

A modernized Moda Center also strengthens Portland’s ability to compete for marquee events, including NCAA championships, concerts, and other major entertainment events that generate visitor spending and tax revenue.

Without significant modernization, many of those opportunities become increasingly difficult to secure.

The Bottom Line

This negotiation is not really about convincing Tom Dundon.

It is about convincing the NBA.

The City cannot negotiate as though it possesses leverage it does not have.

Dundon has meaningful leverage because financially attractive alternatives may exist elsewhere—but he cannot relocate without league approval.

Ultimately, the NBA is the judge, jury, and final decision-maker.

If Portland wants to keep the Trail Blazers for generations to come, the City should focus less on public threats and political posturing and more on assembling a deal that is economically compelling, protects taxpayers, modernizes the arena, and leaves the NBA convinced that rejecting it would be unreasonable.

Losing the Trail Blazers would represent more than the loss of a sports franchise. It would signal that Portland is becoming less competitive economically at a time when peer cities are investing aggressively in their future.

The opportunity before us is not simply to renovate an arena—it is to leverage that investment into a broader redevelopment strategy that strengthens Portland’s economy for decades.

Because in the end, the league—not Portland City Hall—will decide whether the Trail Blazers remain in the Rose City.