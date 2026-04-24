Brian Owendoff

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Albert Kaufman's avatar
Albert Kaufman
1d

"Can Portland actually make the building perform?" (you left out the ? :)

I think this is a tough bet at the current time. If it were my money, and I guess it kind of is, I wouldn't take the bet.

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
2dEdited

I want the Blazers to stay.

The way they piss away money around here, this is a great deal - better than more money for Verde and the Urban League, etc. every dollar spent elsewhere is a dollar not spent on public employee unions and non profits (Home Forward, for example).

That said, Portland deserves to lose this team. Backwards city that destroys itself and acts indignant when anyone points out failure.

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