The Moda Center is now more than 30 years old—and it shows. Among NBA arenas, it’s the oldest building that hasn’t undergone a major renovation since opening. That alone makes reinvestment inevitable.

But what’s unfolding in Portland isn’t just a routine upgrade. It’s a high-stakes public bet—with a price tag that could approach $800 million.

Let’s break down what’s actually happening.

The Deal, Simplified

The City of Portland has acquired the arena in 2007—for a symbolic price of $1. That’s the headline. The substance is more complicated.

Under the proposed structure:

The city will lease the arena long-term to the Portland Trail Blazers

The team pays rent

The city controls—and can monetize—the building for non-NBA events

On paper, it’s being framed as a public asset play: own the building, capture the upside, diversify revenue beyond basketball.

The Real Price Tag

The numbers tell a different story.

In March 2026, the Oregon Legislature passed SB 1501, approving:

$365 million in state-backed bonds contingent on a binding 20-year lease agreement to keep the team in Portland. These bonds will be repaid using tax revenue generated by events at the venue, as well as taxes from workers involved in the renovation.

That’s just the starting point.

When combined with:

City of Portland contributions (~$400M+)

Multnomah County participation (~$100M)

…the total public exposure could land somewhere between $600 million and $870 million.

That’s not a renovation. That’s a generational capital allocation decision.

How It’s Supposed to Pay for Itself

Supporters argue this isn’t a subsidy—it’s a self-funded investment.

The pitch:

Bonds are repaid through arena-generated tax revenue

That includes event taxes, income taxes from workers, and activity tied to the venue

A 20-year lease from the Blazers is required to unlock the state funding

If everything performs as projected, taxpayers aren’t writing checks—users of the arena are.

That’s the theory.

The Underwriting Question No One Is Asking

Here’s the core issue: utilization.

The NBA season accounts for 41 home games.

That leaves 324 days per year where the arena must generate revenue to justify the investment.

The entire financial model hinges on one assumption:

Portland can consistently book enough high-value events to drive meaningful tax revenue.

Concerts. Tournaments. Conventions. Touring acts.

That’s not guaranteed—it’s competitive. And it requires:

A safe, functional downtown

Strong demand from promoters

A city that people want to visit

Without that, the “self-funding” model starts to break down.

What’s Actually at Stake

This isn’t really about an arena.

It’s about whether Portland can:

Compete for major events

Stabilize and reactivate its urban core

Justify large-scale public investment with real economic return

And yes—there’s also the risk factor no one wants to say out loud.

Losing a major league team is rare—until it isn’t.

Look at Oakland. Over a short period, it lost all three of its major professional teams. What followed wasn’t just civic disappointment—it was economic and cultural erosion.

Portland isn’t Oakland. But the assumption that “it can’t happen here” is exactly what makes it possible.

The Bottom Line

This deal could be smart. It could even be necessary.

But it’s not free money. It’s not low risk. And it’s not just about keeping the Blazers.

It’s a leveraged public investment that depends on execution—by the city, not the team.

If Portland gets this right, it creates a revitalized asset with long-term upside.

If it gets it wrong, it’s another expensive liability in a city already under strain.

The difference comes down to one thing:

Can Portland actually make the building perform

?