Downtown Portland’s hotel industry is still struggling to recover from the devastating collapse in tourism, business travel, and public confidence that followed years of worsening crime, visible drug use, homelessness, and failed city leadership.

Data from CoStar shows Portland hotel occupancy stood at 71.5% in 2019. Since the pandemic, occupancy has failed to recover above 65%, with 2025 averaging just 61.8%.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) has also fallen sharply, dropping from $97 in 2019 to only $84 in 2025.

The prolonged downturn has increasingly been tied not just to pandemic aftershocks, but to broader public safety and governance failures that have damaged Portland’s national reputation.

Portland continues has one of the lowest numbers of police officers per capita among major U.S. cities. Last week, the Mayor and city council approved a police budget which is $20 million lower than prior year while simultaneously grappling with one of the nation’s larger homeless populations and widespread open-air drug use that intensified following the passage of Measure 110.

“You’d actually need to lose about eight full-sized hotels for this market to come to its natural occupation,” said senior ECOnorthwest economist Robert Whelan, citing CoStar data. “That means you’d need around 1,400 more stays per night.”

Downtown Portland — home to roughly one-third of the metro area’s hotel inventory — has faced an especially severe decline as convention business, tourism, and corporate travel evaporated amid concerns over crime, vandalism, homelessness, and deteriorating street conditions. Critics argue city and county leaders failed for years to adequately address rising disorder, driving visitors, businesses, and investment elsewhere.

The region’s largest hotel portfolio, the Hilton Portland Downtown and The Duniway Hotel, with 782 rooms combined, fell into foreclosure in 2022 after defaulting on $277 million tied to the properties. When the hotels went up for auction in 2023, no buyers appeared, according to Business Journal reporting, and the properties reverted back to lenders.

Other distressed sales followed. A Marriott hotel along the Willamette River waterfront sold in February at a staggering 63% discount for just $30 million. Meanwhile, a $13.8 million loan tied to the DoubleTree near Lloyd Center is now being marketed as a nonperforming loan sale.

The scale of Portland’s decline placed the city in the bottom five out of 174 U.S. markets in CoStar’s 2025 hotel recovery rankings.

“Portland added a lot of new rooms to the market at the start of the pandemic, but the demand never really came back to what it used to be,” said CoStar senior director of hospitality analytics Michael Stathokostopoulos.

“Portland isn’t going to see a big improvement, at least over the next couple of years, until we see something act as a catalyst to bring major improvement to the market.”

Observers increasingly point to Portland’s governance issues as a central obstacle to recovery.

While peer cities like San Francisco have also faced hotel distress, they have begun stabilizing through renewed convention activity, aggressive downtown reinvestment, stronger public safety responses, and efforts to repair their national image.

Portland, by contrast, continues to struggle with weak economic growth and one of the worst-performing regional recoveries in the country.

Critics say city leaders underestimated the long-term economic consequences of permissive drug policies, declining law enforcement capacity, and persistent disorder in the urban core.

One relative bright spot has emerged in the suburbs. A report from Marcus & Millichap found Beaverton-area hotels have remained more resilient due to corporate investment and business travel connected to Silicon Forest employers, highlighting how travelers and businesses are increasingly favoring areas outside downtown Portland.

Those suburban gains helped push overall metro hotel and motel spending slightly higher, with Travel Oregon reporting spending increased 2% from $2.28 billion in 2024 to $2.33 billion in 2025 — though downtown Portland itself continues to lag far behind pre-pandemic performance.

City council has shown zero sustained effort to tackle the “big three” issues: safety, homelessness/mental health, and job creation.

Instead, taxpayer energy is wasted on symbolic policies—Foie gras bans, hot dog cart micromanagement, and performative legislation like immigration enforcement “Protection Acts”—driven by a small minority aligned with DSA-style policies.

And what are the DSA councilors focused on at this weeks city council meeting?

Banning foie gras, pursuing an ordinance for ID by federal agents enforcing immigration law which is unenforceable and in clear violation of the supremacy clause, and renaming 39th street again as its was discovered Cesar Chavez molested children.

At a time when Portland residents are asking for leadership on homelessness, addiction, crime, economic recovery, and restoring confidence in the city, these proposals send exactly the wrong message about priorities.

Portlands tourism industry will only recover with a clean and safe downtown, and actual drivers of tourism from major league sports, Broadway shows, major conventions and growth of jobs by portland based businesses that drive corporate travel.