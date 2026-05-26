Brian Owendoff

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
21h

So sad.

On the brighter side, we get to see first hand just what Socialism can do to an economy. It’s not just theoretical.

I’ve been reading Friedrich Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom lately (from 1944). He was an Austrian economist and philosopher who escaped Austria in the 30’s, but saw in Western liberal countries (England, the USA) worrying signs and trends that he had seen before in Austria, which later led of course to the totalitarian government of Nazi Germany.

He wrote the book to wake people up as to the road they were treading down.

The road that we are treading down today in Portland.

It would be good reading for the PDSA members of Portland City Council. If only they could put down their copies of Toni Morrison or The 1619 Project long enough to pick it up.

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Kendall's avatar
Kendall
21h

Brian,

For years we came up to downtown Portland for business, shopping and relaxing. Initially at the old Multnomah and would walk up town for dining etc. became too sketchy. Then The Nines until my wife was serially accosted by feral folk. Then to the Heathman., until it collapsed and we finally gave up our season tickets to the Snitz. Recently we have started coming back up having secured a desirable membership. There has definitely been improvements in the environment, fewer roaming ferals, much less personal ballet, haven’t seen a shopping cart or tent at least in the Hotel district and the Pearl at least in around g Good Sam has definitely improved. Hotel rooms, actually suites are incredibly cheap for what they are. So it makes perfect sense for the Minions of Mental Midgets on the City Council to cut public safety services cause nothing attracts people to down town like Chaos, Crime and Filth. Honestly I wonder just what the voters of Portland are hoping for.

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