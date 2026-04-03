Brian Owendoff

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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
3d

And the reaction to this type of information is 1) sitting councilor to tell the author to go “f**k himself in the heart” and 2) a proposed tax on vacant buildings. This place is beyond description.

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
3d

If you have an X account, you might consider a summary stub with a link to your substack account. And that way we can repost it and copy the PortlandGov and MayorKWilson X accounts among others. Not that it will do any good to copy them, but who knows? We aren’t completely fatalists yet…

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