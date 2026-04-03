A $14 million loan tied to the DoubleTree by Hilton Portland is now being shopped off as a nonperforming asset — which is a polite way of saying the borrower likely stopped paying months ago. CBRE is trying to unload the $13.8 million note at roughly $29,000 per room on a 477-key property, a figure that underscores just how far this market has fallen.

The pitch to investors is blunt: buy the debt, take the hotel.

This isn’t some marginal property, either. It’s one of the largest hotels in the region, sitting in the Lloyd District and ranking among the top metro-area hotels as recently as 2025.

Back in 2018, an entity tied to Westmont Hospitality Group paid $70.5 million for it. Now the asset is circling the drain — again — after prior distress signals as far back as 2020.

And it’s not an isolated case. It’s part of a full-blown collapse.

As previously noted, eight of Portland’s nine top hotels went back to lenders in 2025. That’s not a downturn — that’s systemic failure.

The city’s hotel market isn’t “recovering.” It’s still face-down.

Occupancy is stuck 13% below 2019 levels. Portland ranks 163rd out of 172 U.S. markets in recovery. While most cities clawed back to 90–100% of pre-pandemic occupancy, Portland is limping along at 87% — scraping the bottom nationally.

This is not bad luck. It’s the predictable outcome of sustained policy failure.

Portland has made itself actively unattractive to business. Major employers have left or downsized. Investment has dried up. And business travelers — the lifeblood of full-service hotels — have taken their dollars elsewhere.

There’s no serious draw downtown. No momentum. No reason to choose Portland over competing cities.

Yes, venues like the Keller Auditorium and the Moda Center still host events. But two buildings do not make a vibrant urban core.

Meanwhile, Portland now carries the distinction of having the highest office vacancy rate of any major U.S. central business district — a staggering indictment of the city’s economic trajectory.

Tourism is weak. Business travel is anemic. And nationally, Portland’s image is still tied to visible disorder: open drug use, encampments, and a baseline sense that the city is not under control.

The consequences are not abstract — they are brutal and measurable.

In 2025 alone, a staggering list of major properties fell into lender hands:

Hilton/Duniway

Marriott Waterfront

AC Hotel

Hyatt Centric

Canopy

Embassy Suites

Ritz-Carlton

Hotel Vance

Dossier

DoubleTree Lloyd

Ace Hotel

When flagship hotels are collapsing into receivership, selling Portland as a convention destination becomes borderline delusional. Event planners don’t gamble on instability, uncertainty, and deteriorating conditions.

And yet, City Hall remains fixated elsewhere.

Not on restoring public safety. Not on stabilizing the economy. Not on aggressively confronting addiction, untreated mental illness, or chronic homelessness. Not on rebuilding business confidence.

Instead, the city burns time on symbolic gestures and niche regulations — governing by ideology and optics rather than outcomes. It’s policy theater masquerading as leadership.

Meanwhile, the fundamentals continue to erode.

The path to improvement is not complicated — it’s just being ignored.

Make downtown safe. Shut down open-air drug markets. Reduce visible disorder. Bring back conventions. Recruit employers. Give people a reason to return — and a reason to stay.

Until that happens, this won’t stabilize. It will continue to decay.

Portland isn’t the victim of circumstance. It’s the product of its own decisions — and the bill is now coming due.