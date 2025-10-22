Portland Hotel Market Update – 2025

The Portland hotel market continues to lag its pre-pandemic performance and remains among the slowest-recovering major U.S. metros. According to CoStar Group data, Portland’s hotel occupancy rate is 13% below 2019 levels, ranking the city 163rd out of 172 markets in terms of recovery. Only 41 markets nationwide have fully recovered, with most operating at 90–100% of 2019 occupancy, compared to 87% for Portland.

Several structural challenges continue to weigh on recovery. Portland has struggled to attract or retain large employers and lacks the scale of corporate and convention travel that sustains weekday demand in peer markets. Similarly, while cultural venues such as the Keller Auditorium and Moda Center provide some demand stability, the city has yet to develop new large-scale attractions to drive consistent leisure visitation.

Further compounding uncertainty, a number of prominent Portland hotels returned to their lenders in 2025, including:

Hilton / Duniway

Marriott Waterfront

AC Hotel

Hyatt Centric

Canopy

Embassy Suites

Ritz-Carlton

Hotel Vance

Dossier

DoubleTree Lloyd

Ace Hotel

The transfer of ownership of these flagship properties creates challenges for Travel Portland and other stakeholders responsible for attracting major conventions and events. With many of the city’s top hotels in receivership, the hospitality sector faces both reputational and operational uncertainty until stable ownership and reinvestment return to the market.