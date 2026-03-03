Co-Chairs Ryan and Green and Arts & Economy Committee:

Tourism use to be a major economic driver for our City’s economy, that once employed over 40,000 people before the pandemic.

Portland’s hotel Occupancy remains 13% below 2019 levels, ranking the city 163rd out of 172 U.S. markets in recovery, according to CoStar. While most cities have clawed their way back to 90–100% of pre-pandemic occupancy, Portland sits at 87% — near the bottom nationally.

In 2025, the following hotels went back to their lenders:

· Marriott Waterfront

· Hilton/Duniway

· AC Hotel

· Hyatt Centric

· Canopy

· Embassy Suites

· Ritz-Carlton

· Hotel Vance

· Dossier

· DoubleTree Lloyd

· Ace Hotel

When your premier properties are in receivership, it makes it significantly harder for Travel Portland to pitch major conventions. Economic uncertainty and unknown future ownership are not selling points.

This isn’t bad luck. It’s bad governance.

Portland’s downtown hotels are fighting with one hand tied behind their backs — and everyone knows it.

The problem isn’t subtle. It isn’t complicated. And it certainly isn’t new.

The City of Portland is not uniformly enforcing its own short-term rental laws, and the result is a two-tier lodging market that punishes compliant hotel operators while rewarding illegal operators.

Under Portland rules, most short-term rentals are limited to 90 days of occupancy per year unless they qualify under specific primary-residence standards.

Yet nearly all of the roughly 6,000 Airbnb-style units operating across the city appear to be functioning as full-time, 365-day commercial lodging businesses.

Let’s be honest about what that means.

That’s not “home sharing.” That’s not “extra income.” That’s a parallel hotel industry operating without equivalent oversight, staffing standards, safety requirements, or tax burdens — and in many cases, without meaningful enforcement.

During the pandemic, while downtown hotels were shuttered, laying off staff, and bleeding cash, thousands of housing units were converted into de facto full-time short-term rentals. Investors speculated. Homes became hotel rooms. Entire buildings quietly shifted use.

Now those units are competing directly with brick-and-mortar hotels — especially downtown — siphoning visitors away from the urban core and undermining the very sector that supports convention business, restaurant traffic, and city tax revenue.

This is not about whether Airbnb exists.

It’s about whether the City of Portland enforces the laws it already passed.

If the rule is 90 days, then enforce 90 days.

If operators exceed the cap, levy penalties.

If units are functioning as commercial lodging businesses, require them to meet the same standards hotels do — fire safety, accessibility, labor compliance, and taxation.

Right now, hotel owners are carrying regulatory weight that their competitors are not.

And silence from City Hall reads as complicity.

Portland cannot afford selective enforcement — not when downtown occupancy still trails pre-pandemic levels, not when convention recovery is fragile, and not when public confidence in city governance is already strained.

This is a call to action:

To Portland City Council — enforce your own code. Publish compliance data. Audit listings. Issue fines where warranted.

Demonstrate that laws passed are laws applied.

To local hotel owners and industry leaders — demand it. Organize. Request enforcement transparency. Push for equal application of the rules.

This is not protectionism; it is parity.

Portland’s economic recovery depends on a level playing field.

This is not about licensing paperwork.

It is about enforcement. It is about fairness.

And it is about whether the city intends to govern — or merely gesture.

Downtown cannot recover if City Hall continues to look the other way.

Please advise if arts & economy committee will consider legislation to create a level playing field to help bring back tourism to our City.

Thank you for your time and consideration,

Brian M. Owendoff