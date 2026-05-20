Portlanders are about to get hit yet again with another massive utility increase.

In 2025, Portland City Council approved a more than 6% increase in combined water and sewer rates, pushing the average household bill to roughly $160 per month — nearly $2,000 per year just to flush a toilet, take a shower, and wash dishes. The increase generated an estimated $439.9 million in utility revenue.

City officials claimed the increases were necessary because of inflation, aging infrastructure, and rising operational costs.

Now, in another vote on May 20,2026, Portland City Council has approved an additional 8% increase.

At this point, Portland no longer merely has the highest water and sewer rates in the United States — it is rapidly becoming one of the most outrageously expensive municipal utility systems anywhere in the world. This in a city surrounded by abundant freshwater rivers, reservoirs, and mountain snowpack.

The Bull Run filtration project has become the ultimate symbol of government bloat and fiscal incompetence.

In 2017, the estimated cost was approximately $500 million. Today, the projected price tag has exploded past $2.5 billion.

That is not “inflation.” That is a catastrophic failure of oversight, budgeting, and public accountability.

A project that increased by over $2 billion should trigger audits, investigations, and public outrage — not polished PowerPoint presentations and bureaucratic talking points about “long-term investments.” Portland residents are being treated like an unlimited ATM to cover years of mismanagement and unchecked spending.

The public deserves detailed explanations for how a half-billion-dollar infrastructure project turned into a multi-billion-dollar financial sinkhole.

Taxpayers deserve proof that every alternative was aggressively explored before forcing working families, seniors, and businesses to absorb crushing utility costs indefinitely.

Oregon once marketed itself as a low-cost, business-friendly state with competitive utility rates and reliable infrastructure. That advantage has been destroyed.

After decades of one-party political control, Portland and Oregon have become increasingly unaffordable, overregulated, and hostile to employers, investment, and middle-class residents. Businesses now face some of the highest operating costs in the nation while receiving declining public services in return.

Residents are paying more every year — for less competence, less accountability, and fewer results.