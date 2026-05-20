Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
2d

And don’t forget the new transportation (TUF) tax (they call a fee) which will be added to our water bills starting Jan 2027

-Single-Family Homes: $12/per month.

-Multifamily Households (Apartments): $8.40/per unit, per month.

-Commercial/Business Properties: 4.3%of the total monthly water and sewer charges

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David Gulickson's avatar
David Gulickson
2d

Portland’s overall management is perpetuating train wreck status with ZERO accountability

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