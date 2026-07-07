Portland has a fentanyl crisis, a public safety crisis, a mental health crisis, and an economic crisis. So naturally, City Hall is spending its time debating psychedelic mushrooms.

The proposed “Portland Safety and Health Act” would direct the Portland Police Bureau to treat personal psilocybin possession and home cultivation as a low law-enforcement priority. The ordinance is being pushed by Councilors Mitch Green and Elana Pirtle-Guiney after heavy lobbying from the Portland Psychedelic Society Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) activist group that spent roughly $18,000 lobbying City Hall during the last quarter of 2025.

Let’s be clear: psilocybin remains a Schedule I controlled substance under federal law. Oregon regulates therapeutic psilocybin through the Oregon Health Authority—not the City of Portland. Portland cannot legalize it, license it, or regulate it. What City Hall can do is tell police to look the other way.

That’s exactly what this ordinance does.

The politics behind the ordinance

The measure is being sponsored by Councilor Mitch Green and Councilor Elana Pirtle-Guiney, both of whom have cultivated close relationships with psychedelic activists. During public testimony, one activist even referred to Council President Jamie Dunphy as “Brother Jamie,” underscoring just how intertwined advocacy groups have become with City Hall insiders.

Critics argue that this is exactly the kind of symbolic politics Portland has become famous for: endless commissions, advisory boards, and ideological gestures while basic city functions deteriorate.

A Solution in Search of a Problem

Supporters claim the measure will free officers to focus on violent crime and fentanyl trafficking. But here’s the obvious question: Are Portland police currently overwhelmed by calls about people growing mushrooms in their basement?

Portlanders are dealing with shootings, overdoses, retail theft, illegal street camping, and a collapsing downtown economy. Hundreds of businesses have left the city or downsized because of crime, taxes, and an increasingly hostile anti-business climate. Psilocybin enforcement doesn’t crack the top 100 concerns facing residents.

Yet this is what Council is prioritizing.

Psilocybin may have legitimate medical potential—but that is not the issue

To be fair, psilocybin is not the same as fentanyl. Research into its therapeutic use for depression, PTSD, and addiction is ongoing, and the FDA has granted breakthrough-therapy designations for certain psilocybin-assisted treatments. Serious researchers and clinicians are exploring whether it can help some patients under controlled conditions.

But that is a medical and regulatory question for state health authorities and licensed professionals—not a reason for Portland City Council to spend taxpayer-funded meeting time pretending it is a psychedelic policy laboratory.

Having City Hall lead the psilocybin debate right now feels a bit like asking a hot-dog vendor to run the addiction-treatment department.

Link to Committee Debate

The Wrong Government Is Doing the Wrong Job

The distinction matters:

Oregon Health Authority: licenses psilocybin service centers and facilitators.

Multnomah County: handles behavioral health, addiction treatment, and public health programs.

City of Portland: manages municipal services and police priorities.

Drug treatment and mental health policy belong primarily to the state and county. Portland City Council is spending taxpayer-funded meeting time debating a drug policy it does not have the authority to legalize or regulate.

That isn’t leadership. It’s political theater.

Even Supporters Admit It’s Symbolic

The ordinance would also create a new Portland Psychedelics Advisory Commission to provide public education and harm-reduction recommendations. Another commission. Another layer of bureaucracy. Another distraction from the city’s core responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Portland continues to struggle with public safety, homelessness, addiction, and job loss. Those are the issues residents encounter every day—not a shortage of psychedelic advisory boards.

My View: Psilocybin May Have Value—But That’s Not the Point

I’m not arguing that psilocybin has no legitimate therapeutic potential. Research into its use for depression, PTSD, addiction recovery, and end-of-life anxiety is real, and Oregon already has a legal therapeutic framework for it.

But having Portland City Council lead this fight is like asking a hot-dog stand owner to perform brain surgery. The question isn’t whether psilocybin deserves research. The question is whether a city facing a public safety and economic emergency should be spending its limited political capital on mushroom policy.

The answer is no.

The Bottom Line

Portland doesn’t need another symbolic drug ordinance. It needs safer streets, functioning public spaces, faster permitting, business investment, and a serious plan to reverse the city’s economic decline.

Instead, taxpayers are getting debates about foie gras bans, psychedelic commissions, and mushroom enforcement priorities.

When a city is stuck in a doom loop, governing by activist wishlist is not a strategy. It’s a distraction.

And Portland deserves better than distractions

.