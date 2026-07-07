Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
18h

Tough week for Mitch… first Oregonian article on his non payment of real estate tax bill despite numerous past due notices from county and now unions revoking endorsements.

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2026/07/unions-pull-endorsements-from-portland-city-councilor-over-stance-on-moda-center-renovation.html

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Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
1d

Mitch is a horses ASS!

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