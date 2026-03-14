There are “wealthy” people who have already left the city. And there are “wealthy” people actively considering it. That’s not speculation—that’s the situation.

And in Portland, “wealthy” doesn’t mean dynastic fortunes. It means households making around $200,000 a year. The Smiths. The Joneses. Dual-income professionals with kids, mortgages, and the ability to relocate if the math stops working.

Not the Rockefellers.

Which makes the current political conversation in City Hall feel detached from basic arithmetic.

Supporters of the Democratic Socialists of America keep insisting their agenda is “viable.” But viability depends on one simple question: where does the money come from?

Portland is not a city overflowing with billionaires waiting to be tapped. There isn’t some hidden vault of untaxed oligarchs sitting on the West Hills.

As James Armstrong bluntly put it:

“When we talk about socialism versus whatever the opposite is, it’s really an argument about where the money is going to come from. And we’re not exactly some hotbed of huge wealth.”

That’s the core issue. Many of the policies being pushed assume a steadily growing pool of high-income taxpayers who can fund an ever-expanding list of services.

But what if that pool isn’t growing?

What if it’s shrinking?

If higher-income households and businesses leave—or simply stop moving here—the tax base contracts. The revenue projections collapse. But the spending promises remain.

And that’s when the math gets ugly.

It’s easy to declare success before the consequences arrive. Early stages always look fine. Cash flows in, programs expand, and advocates point to the results as proof the model works.

Ponzi schemes look successful in their early stages too.

As long as new money keeps arriving, the system appears stable. Losses from the last two participants can be covered by the next one. Everything looks functional—right up until the moment it isn’t.

Portland’s political class is currently asking voters to believe that the inflow will continue indefinitely.

DSA leaders and allies—including councilors Angelita Morillo, Tiffany Lane, Sameer Kanal, and Mitch Green—have repeatedly argued that Portland’s higher-income population is growing.

That claim isn’t incidental. It’s the load-bearing beam of the entire policy structure. The public has to believe there will always be more revenue coming in.

Because if that assumption fails, the model fails with it.

If corporate activity declines. If professional households relocate. If investment capital decides Portland is no longer worth the risk.

The cost of “all the services we want” doesn’t disappear.

It gets reassigned.

And historically, that bill lands on the people who can’t easily leave: middle-income families, retirees, and long-time residents who suddenly find themselves paying more for less.

The same voters who were promised relief.

This is happening within a dramatically altered political structure. After Portland’s government overhaul created a 12-member city council, four councilors have openly aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America—giving the organization roughly a third of the seats and real influence over the agenda.

Their presence isn’t subtle.

DSA activists regularly show up at City Hall in their signature red shirts, coordinating testimony, rallies, and public comment campaigns around specific ordinances and budget fights. They are organized, disciplined, and increasingly central to the city’s political machinery.

And that’s where the distinction matters.

This isn’t traditional liberal politics.

Traditional liberals tend to prioritize negotiation, compromise, and incremental change. They argue over details but acknowledge constraints.

What’s emerging instead is something closer to ideological activism—people convinced they’ve already discovered the correct answer and determined to implement it regardless of the underlying economics.

When ideology outruns arithmetic, reality eventually intervenes.

The only question is who absorbs the shock.

For many people watching from outside Portland’s city limits—or quietly researching homes in Vancouver, Bend, or Boise—the situation increasingly feels less like governance and more like a long-running experiment.

And the residents who remain are the ones being asked to fund it.