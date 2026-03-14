Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
5h

Instead of confronting reality, they lie to themselves while the damage piles up year after year.

Human nature being what it is, nothing changes until the consequences become catastrophic—or the cost of fixing it becomes unbearable.

Portland is now racing toward both.

The hard truth is that Portland faces a steep, possibly generational climb just to return to where it once was.

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Random Commenter
3h

The darkly amusing thing is that Portland DSA will get a respite, thanks to Washington’s new “millionaires tax” (which obviously won’t stay a “millionaires tax” for long).

Simply moving to Clark County is going to become much less advantageous from a tax perspective - affluent people will still move farther away from Portland, but it will be a slower process.

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